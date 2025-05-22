Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Charlotte

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sunday, May 25, 2025

1.5-Mile Quad-Oval

6 PM ET

Location: Concord, North Carolina

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (Race 13 of 36)

RADIO: SiriusXM

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 32 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Last Week: 21st (All-Star Race)

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 1st

No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Charlotte Races 12 378 14 Wins 3 32 1 Poles 1 22 1 Top 5 8 127 2 Top 10 9 191 6 Laps Led 817 10,073 399 Stage Wins 6 70 3 Average Finish 9.8 14.0 17.7

Kyle Larson will take a second shot at the #H1100 on Sunday, attempting to run in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. After weather foiled his efforts last year, Larson will look to become only the fifth driver to start both events in the same day since 1994. Only Tony Stewart in 2001 completed every lap of both events.

During his title season in 2021, Larson scored a win in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, leading 327 of 400 laps and sweeping all four stages in a 70-point night. The victory was the 269th for Hendrick Motorsports, making it the winningest organization in NASCAR Cup Series history.

Larson is the leader in several statistical categories through the season’s first 12 events, including average finish (9.83), top-five finishes (eight), top 10s (nine) and laps led (817). Larson has led 24.5% of all laps run in 2025, the most since Kevin Harvick paced 26.4% of circuits to begin the 2015 season.

He is also the laps led leader in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with 440 in three starts.

Entering Sunday’s race, Larson has piled up 469 points to lead the standings by 35 over teammate William Byron. That is the most points for any driver over the first 12 races in the Next Gen era (2022-present). His eight stage wins are the most ever in that same time span.

Larson has been dominant on 1.5-mile tracks thus far. His average finish of 3.75 through four events on such circuits is six positions better than any other driver. He has also won two of the four races on 1.5-mile tracks, claimed four of eight stages and led 36% of all laps.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 29 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Last week: 5th (All-Star Race)

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 4th

No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Patriotic Chevrolet



2025 Cup Career Charlotte Races 12 334 13 Wins 0 19 1 Poles 0 12 0 Top 5 3 107 5 Top 10 6 177 7 Laps Led 74 5,600 340 Stage Wins 0 38 1 Average Finish 11.7 12.9 14.8

Chase Elliott heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, 91 markers behind leader and teammate Kyle Larson.

Elliott is one of three drivers to finish in the top 10 in both Charlotte Cup Series races last year – seventh in the Coca-Cola 600 and fifth in the ROVAL event.

Elliott has one Cup Series win on Charlotte’s 1.5-mile oval, coming in a makeup race held in May of 2020. He is a two-time runner-up finisher in the Coca-Cola 600 (2020 and 2021).

Elliott has led laps in each of the last six 600-mile races held at Charlotte.

The 29-year-old’s most recent win at a mile-and-a-half facility came last year at Texas Motor Speedway. He has six top 10s in the last 10 races held on 1.5-mile tracks. He’s scored 118 points on such circuits this season, seventh most in the series.

Elliott is the only Cup Series driver this season to finish all 12 races in the top 20. His average finish of 11.7 ranks fourth.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 27 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Week: 6th (All-Star Race)

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 2nd

No. 24 Axalta Patriotic Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Charlotte Races 12 264 8 Wins 1 14 0 Poles 2 15 1 Top 5 5 59 3 Top 10 7 111 4 Laps Led 386 3,364 202 Stage Wins 3 26 2 Average Finish 10.2 15.0 15.1

Through 12 races, William Byron has an average finish of 10.2 – second best in the NASCAR Cup Series field. He also is second in the 2025 driver points standings, 35 behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson.

In addition, Byron has run 1,272 laps in the top five (third most), 2,292 laps in the top 10 (second most) and led 386 laps in 2025 (second most).

On 1.5-mile tracks this year, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native has an average finish of 9.67 – second best. He’s also scored the third-most points on this track type with 124.

Since the start of 2023, Byron has 10 top-five finishes, 13 top 10s and an average finish of 6.65 at 1.5-mile tracks, all best in the series.

In the Next Gen era, Byron has four wins in night races, most by any driver.

In eight starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Byron has three pole awards, becoming the youngest pole winner for the Coca-Cola 600 in 2019. He’s accumulated three top-five finishes, four top 10s and led 202 laps in that span.

This weekend, the 27-year-old driver will also climb behind the wheel of the No. 17 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday. It will mark Byron’s second and final scheduled start in the series in 2025. He finished second at Circuit of the Americas on March 1.

48 ALEX BOWMAN

Age: 31 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Last Week: 4th (All-Star Race)

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 8th

No. 48 Ally Patriotic Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Charlotte Races 12 337 13 Wins 0 8 0 Poles 2 7 0 Top 5 2 42 1 Top 10 7 103 5 Laps Led 110 1,478 228 Stage Wins 0 7 3 Average Finish 16.9 19.3 20.2

After finishing fifth in their respective heat race, Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Ally team rolled off ninth in the NASCAR All-Star Race last Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway. A strategic call for right-side tires under the final caution helped facilitate a fourth-place showing, his best career finish in an All-Star Race.

Bowman sits eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, 144 tallies behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate and series leader Kyle Larson.

The Tucson, Arizona, native has 13 Cup Series starts on the oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He has recorded five top-10 finishes, including one top five effort in 2021. Across those starts, Bowman has led 228 laps with an average start of 17.6 and an average finish of 20.2.

Bowman’s seven top-10 finishes through the first 12 races of 2025 tie a personal best. He has hit that mark three times, all during the Next Gen era (2022, 2024 and 2025).

For Best Friends Animal Society programming, Ally and Bowman will be partnering with Mitchell County Animal Shelter as their selected shelter for this weekend at Charlotte.

Ally and HENDRICKCARS.COM are teaming up again to give fans the chance to win prizes with this year’s “Open Road Sweepstakes.” Fans can win VIP experiences at various races throughout the season and one lucky winner will hit the open road in a Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss with an Airstream camper. Fans can stop by the Ally Fan Zone to enter the sweepstakes in-person and check out the camper. Fans can also enter at ally.com/sweepstakes/nascar.

Hendrick Motorsports

2025 All-Time Charlotte Races 12 1,393 76 Wins 4 316* 21* Poles 5* 258* 19* Top 5 18* 1,297* 71* Top 10 29* 2,216* 116* Laps Led 1,387* 83,699* 6,077* Stage Wins 10* 126 9*





*Most all time

**Tied for most all time

Combined, Hendrick Motorsports drivers have led 1,387 laps so far this season, most of all organizations by 670 circuits and the team’s most since 2010. That number accounts for 41.6% of laps run through 12 races this year, the organization’s highest percentage to begin a season since 1996 (44.1%).

Entering Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports has claimed the pole for five of the last eight NASCAR Cup Series events. The team’s four wheelmen have also combined to claim eight of the last 10 stages.

Hendrick Motorsports has won at least three races in every season since 1994, the longest such streak in Cup Series history.

The organization is the all-time leader in most statistical categories for the Coca-Cola 600, including wins (12), poles (13), top fives (40), top 10s (64) and laps led (3,832).

Dating back to last season, Hendrick Motorsports has had at least one driver finish in the top five in 20 straight events, the company’s third-longest such streak. No other team has had at least one car in the top five in all 12 events in 2025.

QUOTABLE /



Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet, on the prospects of completing all the laps in the #H1100: “It should be a good chance. We finished the (Indianapolis) 500 last year and we would’ve had a good shot in the (Coca-Cola 600) had we gotten to run it. But, yeah, there’s just a lot that has to go your way and both of them are crazy races.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, on the Coca-Cola 600 and Memorial Day Weekend: “I have always felt like NASCAR – and Charlotte Motor Speedway in particular – has always done a really good job of showcasing and showing that appreciation that we, as the industry, have for our servicemen and women around the world. I think it’s really special to be a part of a sport that has that type of showcasing, on a yearly basis. And it seems like it just gets bigger and better every year. It really makes me proud to be a part of it.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, on Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Coca-Cola 600: “I love racing at Charlotte (Motor Speedway). It’s my home track and where I grew up going to watch races. Plus it’s so close to Hendrick Motorsports. We always run well at Charlotte, and honestly I really thought we had a shot to win last year before it started raining. This is a race that I have circled every year on my calendar. I really want to this one. Not only is it a crown jewel event but it would just mean more.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, on the Coca-Cola 600: “The 600’s one of the toughest races we run all year. It’s long, the track changes a ton as the sun goes down, and it really pushes you mentally and physically. But it’s also one of the most meaningful races we get to be a part of. Having HM2 Kempel’s name on our windshield makes it even more special. It’s an honor to carry his name and represent his sacrifice and his family. Hopefully we can keep the No. 48 up front and give them a strong run to remember.”