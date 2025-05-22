Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Benebone Ford Team

Charlotte Motor Speedway Competition Notes

Coca-Cola 600

Date: Sunday May 25, 2025

Event: Race 15 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 400

Time/TV/Radio: 6:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

It’s a home game for the NASCAR Cup Series this Memorial Day weekend as Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford team head to the Charlotte Motor Speedway. This will be Smith’s third Coca-Cola 600 start at the 1.5-mile Concord, North Carolina speedway and has a career best finish of 10th, earning the finish in 2023 with Crew Chief Ryan Bergenty.

Benebone, a leading USA brand of durable dog toys, will join Smith for the 400-lap race in a new scheme featuring Smith’s dogs, Roxy and Kygo. “I’m excited to reignite my partnership with Benebone,” said Smith. “My dogs are a huge part of my life, so it’s great to have a partner who understands this special connection.” This weekend’s race marks the first of three primaries for Benebone on the No. 38 this season. For more information, visit benebone.com.

The No. 38 Benebone Ford will carry the name of Corporal Keaton G. Coffey. Coffey, a 22-year-old Marine from Boring, Oregon, was killed in action on May 24, 2012, during his second deployment in Afghanistan, just weeks before his scheduled return. He had been planning to marry his fiancée, Brittany Dygert, also from Boring, in July. A 2007 graduate of Damascus Christian School, Coffey briefly attended George Fox University before enlisting in the Marines. Deeply committed to his fellow service members, he had a tattoo honoring a close friend lost during his first tour. He served as a dog handler with his canine partner, Denny, who survived and continued serving until his passing earlier this year.

“This is a special weekend for NASCAR,” said Smith. “Honoring a fallen service member is really special to the team and I, so hopefully I can make their family proud. The 600 is one of the hardest races of the year, not just on your body, but your mind too. We have been showing up to the track with a lot of speed, so I’m confident that we can leave Charlotte with a strong result.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT BENEBONE

At Benebone, we know that dogs make us better people. They help us live healthier and happier lives. Our simple mission is to make life a little bit better for dogs and their humans. We do it through a commitment to quality, community, and giving back. For more information, visit benebone.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.