Casey Irsay Foyt Named Indy 500 Honorary Starter

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 23, 2025) – Casey Irsay Foyt, who represents the next generation of Indianapolis Colts’ ownership along with her sisters Carlie Irsay-Gordon and Kalen Jackson, will serve as honorary starter for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, waving the green flag Sunday, May 25 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Casey will wave the flag to honor the irreplaceable and impactful legacy of her father, Jim Irsay, whose stewardship of the Indianapolis Colts and generous philanthropic efforts had a transformative impact across Central Indiana and the Hoosier State. Jim Irsay passed away Wednesday, May 21 at age 65.

“As Indianapolis prepares for a special weekend that showcases our city’s unmatched ability to successfully host massive global sporting events, it’s incredibly appropriate and especially meaningful to celebrate Jim’s contributions to our city and state,” Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles said. “Put simply, the Indianapolis we know and love would not be remotely possible without Jim.”

Said INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles: “We’re honored to have Casey on the flag stand representing her family, our friends at the Colts organization and Hoosiers everywhere who cherish our unique sports scene. Our organizations have a deep history together, and our fans cherish the familiar sight of players at the racetrack and drivers at the stadium.”

Indianapolis regularly welcomes new Colts’ draft picks through an annual visit to IMS on Fast Friday presented by Turtle Wax, and Colts’ legends like Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and Reggie Wayne have been fixtures at the track over time. Leadership at IMS and the Colts worked together closely in planning the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl and have maintained close ties for decades.

After graduating from Indiana University with a degree in sports marketing, Foyt worked for the NFL in London, planning the first regular-season NFL game played outside North America, as well as special events associated with the game.

Foyt joined the Colts in 2007 and focuses her energy on marketing and community relations. She helped revitalize the Indianapolis Colts Women’s Organization and planned the group’s first major fundraiser in 2007. Foyt also helps represent the club at NFL Owners’ Meetings and other league events.

Foyt resides in Carmel, Indiana, with her husband, Indianapolis 500 veteran Anthony J. Foyt IV, and their five children.

Coverage of the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge begins at 10 a.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app.

