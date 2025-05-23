NTT IndyCar

Casey Irsay Foyt Named Indy 500 Honorary Starter

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 23, 2025) – Casey Irsay Foyt, who represents the next generation of Indianapolis Colts’ ownership along with her sisters Carlie Irsay-Gordon and Kalen Jackson, will serve as honorary starter for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, waving the green flag Sunday, May 25 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Casey will wave the flag to honor the irreplaceable and impactful legacy of her father, Jim Irsay, whose stewardship of the Indianapolis Colts and generous philanthropic efforts had a transformative impact across Central Indiana and the Hoosier State. Jim Irsay passed away Wednesday, May 21 at age 65.

“As Indianapolis prepares for a special weekend that showcases our city’s unmatched ability to successfully host massive global sporting events, it’s incredibly appropriate and especially meaningful to celebrate Jim’s contributions to our city and state,” Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles said. “Put simply, the Indianapolis we know and love would not be remotely possible without Jim.”

Said INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles: “We’re honored to have Casey on the flag stand representing her family, our friends at the Colts organization and Hoosiers everywhere who cherish our unique sports scene. Our organizations have a deep history together, and our fans cherish the familiar sight of players at the racetrack and drivers at the stadium.”

Indianapolis regularly welcomes new Colts’ draft picks through an annual visit to IMS on Fast Friday presented by Turtle Wax, and Colts’ legends like Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and Reggie Wayne have been fixtures at the track over time. Leadership at IMS and the Colts worked together closely in planning the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl and have maintained close ties for decades.

After graduating from Indiana University with a degree in sports marketing, Foyt worked for the NFL in London, planning the first regular-season NFL game played outside North America, as well as special events associated with the game.

Foyt joined the Colts in 2007 and focuses her energy on marketing and community relations. She helped revitalize the Indianapolis Colts Women’s Organization and planned the group’s first major fundraiser in 2007. Foyt also helps represent the club at NFL Owners’ Meetings and other league events.

Foyt resides in Carmel, Indiana, with her husband, Indianapolis 500 veteran Anthony J. Foyt IV, and their five children.

Coverage of the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge begins at 10 a.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app.

Visit IMS.com for more information on the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 25 and the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Nolan Siegel “excited” for Indy 500 debut, notes progress in first full-time IndyCar campaign

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Charlotte Coca-Cola 600 Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:24
Video thumbnail
NCS and NCTS Photo Collage at North Wilkesboro Speedway by John Knittel
02:04
Video thumbnail
Bell wins the NASCAR All Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
01:38
Video thumbnail
Christopher Bell muscles to first All Star victory at North Wilkesboro
02:49

Latest articles

NO. 1 CLAWIFIER AWARD PRESENTED BY NAPA HIGHLIGHTS FRIDAY NIGHT PRIMETIME AT NHRA NEW...

Official Release -
Nitro at night will include some special New England flair on Friday, May 30 with the introduction of the “No. 1 Clawifier Award presented by NAPA” as part of this year’s 12th annual NHRA New England Nationals.
Read more

Nolan Siegel “excited” for Indy 500 debut, notes progress in first full-time IndyCar campaign

Andrew Kim -
The 20-year-old Siegel from Palo Alto, California, summarizes the steady progress of his No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet team while remaining poised and excited for first Indy 500 start in 2025.
Read more

CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT THE INDIANAPOLIS 500: ARROW MCLAREN AVAILIBILTY

Official Release -
THE MODERATOR: Good morning, and happy Carb Day. Holy cow, we have made it to race weekend! I'm utterly impressed that you guys made it here on time.
Read more

Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron agree to four-year contract extension

Official Release -
Hendrick Motorsports has signed William Byron to a four-year contract extension that will keep him behind the wheel of the No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2029 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category