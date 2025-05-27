Spire Motorsports Rackley Roofing 200 Race Advance

In three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Spire Motorsports has earned one top-five and a pair of top-10 finishes. Rajah Caruth, driver of the team’s No. 71 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Silverado, collected a team-best fourth-place result in the 2024 Rackley Roofing 200. The Mooresville, N.C., organization fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets full time in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Nos. 07 and 7 entries will see a rotating roster of all-star caliber drivers throughout the season, while Caruth and Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Andres Perez de Lara will pilot the Nos. 71 and 77, respectively, for the full slate of races.

The Rackley Roofing 200 will be televised live on FS1 Friday, May 30 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 12th of 25 races on the 2025 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series calendar will be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Kyle Busch – Driver, No. 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Kyle Busch will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 07 Gainbridge Chevrolet Silverado in Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

The 40-year-old has tallied two CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Lebanon, Tenn., oval, both ending with a trip to Victory Lane. Busch dominated back-to-back appearances in April 2010 and April 2011, leading 271 of 300 laps contested (90.33 percent) and collecting a pair of Sam Bass-designed Gibson guitars.

Busch’s 2010 CRAFSMAN Truck Series victory at Nashville marked the first of 100 wins for Kyle Busch Motorsports. The team would serve as a launching pad for some of the biggest names in the Cup Series, today, while clinching two driver’s championships and seven owner’s championships.

In addition to his impressive resume behind the wheel of a truck at Nashville, two of the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ all-time winningest driver’s 102 checkered flags came at the D-shaped oval in June 2009 and June 2021. In 11 Xfinity Series appearances at the track, the 2010 series champion collected five top fives, six top 10s, led 612 laps and averaged an 11.7 finishing position.

The Las Vegas native holds the record for most CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins (67) and lowest average finish in series history (6.5), while ranking second on the series’ all-time laps led list (8,130).

In his past 14 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series appearances, Busch has finished first or second nine times, six of which concluded with a trip to Victory Lane.

Founded in 2018, Gainbridge® is an insurtech subsidiary of Group 1001 that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone, no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Its platform provides access to financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge® is headquartered in Zionsville, Ind. For more information, visit www.gainbridge.io or follow and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

Earlier this season, Busch defended his 2024 victory in the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, spending all 135 laps in the top 15, leading a race-high 80 laps and recording both a field-leading average running position (3.2) and driver rating (124.6).

In five starts in the 2024 campaign with Spire Motorsports, Busch snagged two wins (Atlanta and Texas Motor Speedway), three top fives and led 263 laps.

Busch will round out his five-race CRAFTSMAN Truck Series slate in Spire Motorsports’ No. 07 Silverado at Watkins Glen International on August 8.

“Rowdy” will be at the controls of Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-087 Friday night. Kyle Larson drove the truck to Victory Lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway in March and a runner-up finish at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch Quote

What are your thoughts heading into your first Truck Series race at Nashville since 2011?

“It’s been several years since I’ve raced a truck at Nashville, but being in a truck there brings back good memories. I was able to get my first win as an owner-driver with KBM there in 2010 — in what I think was just our fourth or fifth race in the Truck Series. We haven’t had the results that we’ve wanted the last few weeks, but I’m hopeful that we can get things headed back in the right direction and park our Gainbridge Silverado in Victory Lane Friday night.”

Atop the No. 07 Box – Crew Chief Allen Hart

Allen Hart calls the shots for the No. 07 team, an entry that has seen a rotating roster of drivers throughout the 2025 campaign.

As a race engineer at JR Motorsports, Hart helped Justin Allgaier to a runner-up finish in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Nashville Superspeedway. Ironically, Kyle Busch was the one driver to best Allgaier on the sizzling June afternoon.

Last Friday at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, the No. 07 team and driver B.J. McLeod managed a top-15 result despite considerable damage to the left-front corner of the Pigeon Forge Racing Coaster Chevrolet.

The Midland, Mich., native earned his first career win in a crew chief role in March’s Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. After a spin midway through the Final Stage, Kyle Larson made an impressive run through the field over the event’s final 40 circuits, chasing down the leaders with two laps remaining to make the winning move.

Through 11 races, No. 07 team sits sixth in the division’s owner’s championship point standings on the strength of one win, three top-five and four top-10 finishes.

Corey Day – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Corey Day will drive Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Silverado in Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Day will pull double duty this weekend, also racing Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 17 Chevrolet in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Tennessee Lottery 250.

Friday’s 150-lap event will mark the Clovis, Calif., native’s 10th CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start and sixth with Spire Motorsports. Day competed in four races last season with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.

Last time out at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway, an optimistic afternoon turned sour when contact with another competitor early in the event caused fender damage to the HENDRICKCARS.COM Silverado. The resulting damage created myriad issues throughout the 200-lap affair but the team rallied and, with an assist from attrition, came away with a workman-like 22nd-place finish.

In his first CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race for Spire Motorsports at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Day secured his first career Kennametal Pole Award and led the field to the green flag. One week later, he earned a career-best 15th-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

HENDRICKCARS.COM is the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop more than 30,000 new or pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive a value to sell or trade their car, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.

Day will round out his eight-race CRAFTSMAN Truck Series slate with Spire Motorsports at Indianapolis Raceway Park (July 25) and Darlington (S.C.) Raceway (Aug. 30).

The talented teenager will contest two more ARCA Menards Series events in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet later this season at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway (July 11) and Kansas Speedway (Sept. 26).

The open-wheel phenom will race Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-083 Friday night, the same truck he qualified on the pole with at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March. Connor Mosack scored a chassis-best third-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway last October.

Corey Day Quote

What are your thoughts heading into the double-duty weekend at Nashville this weekend?

“It’s been a few weeks since I raced on pavement, but especially in the truck. I’m ready to get back though. I’ve been at the Chevy simulator getting ready and I think we should have a good weekend. Nashville seems like a track that will suit me and my driving style, so I’m excited to see if that’s the case.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Brian Pattie

Brian Pattie stands atop of the No. 7 pit box, an entry that has seen a plethora of all-star caliber drivers behind the wheel throughout the 2025 season.

The 50-year-old is familiar with Nashville Superspeedway Victory Lane, propelling Reed Sorenson to a dominant first-career Xfinity Series victory in the March 2005 Pepsi 300. Sorenson qualified on the pole, led 197 of the event’s 225 laps, lapped up to the eighth position and managed a whopping 14.417 second margin of victory.

In last season’s Rackley Roofing 200, the Zephyrhills, Fla., native reunited with longtime friend and former Cup Series start Clint Bowyer for a one-off CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event. Bowyer was competing for a position within the top 10 when front-end damage sustained on a restart hindered his performance the remainder of the evening. The duo was credited with a 17th-place result.

Last Friday at Charlotte Speedway, Kyle Busch kept the No. 7 Silverado within the top five for a majority of the night. A slow stop during a late-race green-flag pit cycle relegated the Las Vegas native to a fifth-place finish.

Through 11 races, the No. 7 team sits ninth in the division’s owner’s championship point standings on the strength of two wins, four top-five and five top-10 finishes.

The No. 7 team defended its 2024 victory in the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February with Busch behind the wheel. The Las Vegas driver spent all 135 laps in the top 15 while leading a race-high 80 laps and recording a field-leading average running position (3.2) and driver rating (124.6).

Earlier this month, Pattie called Carson Hocevar to victory at Kansas Speedway as the Michigan-native led 75 of the event’s 134 laps. The win marks Spire Motorsports’ eighth CRAFTSMAN Truck Series triumph.

The 24-year industry veteran spent 14 seasons in NASCAR’s premier division. As a crew chief, he has amassed six wins in Cup Series competition, 11 in the Xfinity Series and seven in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. He stands as one of 11 crew chiefs to win races across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.

Rajah Caruth – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Rajah Caruth will be behind the wheel of Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Silverado in Friday evening’s Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

The 22-year-old has made two CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Nashville, highlighted by fourth-place result last season.

In the 2024 event, Caruth qualified fifth and registered an average running position of 4.74 en route to a fourth-place finish, his third top five of the campaign.

After a then career-best qualifying effort prior to the 2023 Rackley Roofing 200, the Washington, D.C. native led his first lap in a NASCAR national series race after battling in the top-two with former Rev Racing teammate, Nick Sanchez, for the opening 36 circuits. Caruth led the field across the stripe on Lap 36, only to immediately report fuel pick-up issues and drop outside the top 20 the next time around. He ultimately fell 32 laps down as the team addressed the issue.

After qualifying eighth last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Caruth secured his sixth top 10 of the season with a ninth-place finish.

Caruth has shown prowess on concrete ovals in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, collecting five top 10s in the last six events on similar surfaces dating back to last season.

Through the first 11 events on the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series calendar, Caruth has earned two top fives and six top 10s, while pacing the field for 115 circuits – doubling his total of 56 from the 2024 campaign.

The 2024 season marked a career year for Caruth, tallying one win, a pair of Cometic Gasket Pole Awards and five top-five finishes, all of which were the first of his young career. The 12 top-10 finishes on the season tripled Caruth’s total of four in 2023, while his average starting position of 10.7 was four positions higher than 2023 and his 11.6 average finish was an impressive seven positions higher.

With his first career CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last season, Caruth became the third African-American driver to win a NASCAR National Touring Series race, joining 2015 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Wendell Scott and current Cup Series star Bubba Wallace.

Caruth and the No. 71 team qualified for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoffs in 2024, the first such appearance for the former Washington, D.C., resident. Despite reaching the Round of 8, mechanical issues stalled his championship bid in the season’s penultimate event at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

The blue and white HENDRICKCARS.COM colors will wrap Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-078. Nick Sanchez piloted the truck to victory last May at Charlotte.

Rajah Caruth Quotes

It is no secret you’ve had speed and ran up front at Nashville. How do you look to replicate that speed this weekend?

“I really like Nashville. It is definitely one of my favorite tracks. I have had the good fortune of running up front both times I raced there in trucks. I took the lead from Nick (Sanchez) in 2023, then I broke. Last year, we qualified and ran in the top five all night long. There is no reason we can’t lead laps and compete for the win on Friday.”

You continue to close the gap to the playoff cutline. How has this year gone after a pair of DNFs to start the year put you in a deficit right out of the gate?

“It has been a grind this year for sure. Even though we were in a tough points’ spot after Atlanta, neither the team nor I changed anything about our approach. Truth be told, we didn’t really do anything wrong at Daytona or Atlanta, simply wrong place at the wrong time. That’s just how it goes at those wildcard tracks. We have had a bunch of really good days, and a couple tough finishes throughout the rest of the year. But I am still living week-to-week and only worrying about the next race. My team has done a great job building me fast Silverados, and I know we are close to breaking through and getting ourselves a victory.”

Atop the No. 71 Box – Crew Chief Kevin “Bono” Manion

Veteran crew chief Kevin “Bono” Manion has called two CRAFTSMAN Truck Series events at Nashville Superspeedway, highlighted by a fourth-place finish with Zane Smith in 2021. The Boylston, Mass., native adds five Xfinity Series appearances in the “Music City,” collecting two pole awards and two top fives with driver Martin Truex, Jr., at Chance 2 Motorsports.

Manion, a 31-year veteran of the sport, founded Spire Motorsports’ CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program alongside industry veteran Mike Greci in 2022. The team claimed their first victory in their second outing with William Byron behind the wheel at Martinsville Speedway.

The 53-year-old has racked up six Cup Series victories – including the 2010 Daytona 500 – 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series triumphs and 11 CRAFTSMAN Truck series wins. Manion is also one of 11 crew chiefs to have called wins across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.

In 2023, Manion became one of few to call a race in all three of NASCAR’s national series in a single season, all of which came under the Spire Motorsports umbrella. He led the part-time effort on the No. 7 Silverado in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, helped in limited starts for Carson Hocevar in the Xfinity Series and took the reigns during the second half of the Cup Series season for Ty Dillon and the No. 77 team.

Andres Perez de Lara – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Andres Perez de Lara will pilot the No. 77 Telcel Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports in this weekend’s Rackley Roofing 200.

Last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Perez de Lara showed top-10 speed throughout the event, but was stalled by a late-race, pit-road penalty. He eventually crossed the line in the 16th position, besting the field of rookie drivers.

The 20-year-old will make his first appearance at the Lebanon, Tenn., oval. Perez de Lara has made five intermediate starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, with a best finish of 16th coming last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 2024 ARCA Menards Series Champion has made four career starts in the ARCA Menards Series on concrete tracks, three of which were came at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and one at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. He tallied two top fives and three top 10s across those four races.

The Mexico City native competed on a comparable oval to Nashville Superspeedway during his time in the NASCAR Mexico Series. Óvalo Aguascalientes México, a 0.875 D-shaped oval, is the site of Perez de Lara’s lone win in NASCAR’s premier series south of the border in 2023. In four starts at the Aguascalientes venue, Perez de Lara logged three top fives and four top 10s.

Telcel is Mexico’s leading telecommunications company, providing nationwide coverage, cutting-edge mobile connectivity, and high-speed internet services to millions of users. With over 30 years of experience, Telcel continues to innovate in digital communication, offering solutions that keep people connected anytime, anywhere.

Beyond technology, Telcel is committed to supporting excellence in sports, particularly in motorsports. As a proud and long-time sponsor of Perez de Lara, Telcel fuels the passion for speed, precision and performance, driving success both on and off the track. Telcel will be a season-long partner with Perez de Lara and the No. 77 team.

The 20 year-old has made 13 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts, 12 of which were behind the wheel of a Spire Motorsports Chevy Silverado. He earned his first-career top 10 in his CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut last June at World Wide Technology Raceway (Ill.) via a ninth-place result. His career-best seventh-place finish at Martinsville Speedway in March marked his second top 10 in the series.

The Sunoco Rookie of the Year Contender juggled his duties while also competing full time in the NASCAR Mexico Series. In 2023, he earned Rookie of the Year honors while finishing fourth in the division’s championship point standings and reaching the series’ version of the NASCAR playoffs.

Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-079 will be driven by Perez de Lara Friday night. The truck has earned a pair of Kennametal Pole Awards at Kansas Speedway (September 2023 and May 2024) and a sixth-place finish at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway last July with Chase Purdy at the controls.

Andres Perez de Lara Quotes

You have never been to Nashville Superspeedway before. How do you feel about heading to yet another new track?

“I am excited for Nashville. It has the potential to be a good race for us. Spire has always brought really fast Silverado’s to the track there and has had very good results, as well. Chad (Walter) and Rajah (Caruth) ran well there last year, so that gives me the confidence that we will be competitive this weekend. For me personally, there is a track in Mexico that races similar to Nashville that I have been quite successful at. I picked up by first career win there in the NASCAR Mexico Series. When I first started running laps at Nashville in the simulator, I felt comfortable with everything I needed to do to make speed. Hopefully, everything will go our way this weekend and we can bring home a good result.”

Halfway through the season, how do you assess your rookie campaign so far?

“It has definitely been an up-and-down year. We have shown we have the speed to run up front, but we haven’t quite been able to put a full race together. Charlotte was the perfect example. We were one of the fastest trucks on track, but I made a few mistakes on pit road that cost us a good finish. I know we will continue to get better over the coming races. We are getting closer and closer to the front. I know my team won’t quit and we will continue to get better together.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Chad Walter

Crew chief Chad Walter has called three CRAFTSMAN Truck Series events at Nashville Superspeedway, highlighted by a fourth-place finish last season with Rajah Caruth at the controls.

In nine NASCAR Xfinity Series events atop the box at Nashville, the Cornell (N.Y.) University graduate has collected three top fives and four top 10s.

Between NASCAR’s Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, the Albion, N.Y. native has racked up six wins, 52 top fives and 131 top 10s.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 10, 2025, when Carson Hocevar took the checkered flag in the Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.