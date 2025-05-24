Signed: Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch Announce Contract Extension

Busch to Remain Driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series Through 2026

WELCOME, NC (May 24, 2025) – Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch have finalized a contract extension that positions the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion as driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet through 2026, continuing a partnership that combines one of the NASCAR industry’s most storied teams with one of the sports’ most successful modern era drivers.

“We’re proud to continue our relationship with Kyle Busch and remain focused on our shared goals of winning races and championships together,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “Kyle is a tremendous racer and ambassador of the sport for our fans and partners. Everyone at RCR is committed to putting the pieces in place to enhance the competition side of our business.”

Busch, one of the most recognizable and successful drivers in NASCAR’s modern era, boasts a career that spans more than 20 years and includes two NASCAR Cup Series Championships and 63 career wins in NASCAR’s premier series. Since joining the RCR team and reuniting with Chevrolet in 2023, Busch has earned three Cup Series wins among 16 top-five and 31 top-10 finishes.

From a one-man team in 1969, Childress has grown RCR into one of the most storied organizations in NASCAR, with more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series, and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Childress continues to invest resources and personnel into the 56-year-old race team.

“It’s an honor to race for Richard Childress, our partners, and team Chevy fans,” said Busch. “I feel like my family and I have found a home at RCR, and it means a lot that Richard continues to put his trust into me. My chapter at RCR is not yet complete, and I know we are building something special here. I remain focused on adding more wins and a championship to our collective resumes, and I want to thank Richard for the steps he is taking to help put all of the necessary pieces into place to give us a legitimate shot at a championship.”

Busch joins Austin Dillon as part of a two-car NASCAR Cup Series lineup in 2026.

Additional details on the program, including sponsor lineup, will be announced at a later date.

