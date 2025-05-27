Cadillac at Detroit: Driven from the start

Three Cadillac V-Series.Rs aim for victory in home race on downtown circuit

DETROIT (May 27, 2025) – Brothers Jordan and Ricky Taylor, who have combined for nine sports car racing victories on temporary street circuits in Detroit, will attempt to add to that total with Cadillac Racing in the Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic.

Ricky Taylor teamed with Filipe Albuquerque in 2024 to win the 100-minute IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race on the temporary circuit around the Renaissance Center with another manufacturer. This weekend, they’ll be driving the No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R.

A Cadillac DPi won four races and was runner-up in the other at Detroit (Belle Isle) since joining IMSA prototype competition in 2017. There was no race in 2020 because of the pandemic, and the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class did not compete on the 1.654-mile, nine-turn street course in 2023.

“The track is challenging. We had a great race last year, but so many things can happen here in just 100 minutes,” Taylor said. “But we’ll try to repeat the success we had last year and send ourselves for a good lead up to Le Mans.”

Jordan Taylor and Louis Deletraz, who placed fifth last year with another manufacturer, will share the No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R. Jack Aitken, who won the DTM race Sunday at Lausitzring, and Earl Bamber will drive the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R campaigned by Action Express Racing, which is seeking its 100th IMSA podium. ﻿

Aitken teamed with Pipo Derani to recover from 10th on the starting grid to finish sixth in 2024, three positions lower than the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R.

“Detroit is one of the most important races of the year for us with it being in General Motors’ and Cadillac’s back yard,” said Jordan Taylor, who will be making his 180th IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship start. “We have high expectations for the weekend. I feel like we’ve been learning and making progress every time we are on track with this car, so hopefully we can roll off the truck in a good spot and have a strong weekend at home.”

The Taylors co-drove to victory on the Belle Isle circuit in 2014 and 2016 with the Corvette DP and in 2017 in the Cadillac DPi, which resonates as a career highlight in their IMSA championship season. They led a 1-2 Cadillac sweep in the No. 10 Cadillac DPi V.R for Wayne Taylor Racing for a fifth consecutive triumph.

“I actually crashed in qualifying and lost my best lap time. I had to start at the back, and so we thought it wasn’t going to happen. But it had a happy ending,” Ricky Taylor said.

Added Jordan, who has also won in the Motor City in 2013 with the Corvette DP and in 2012 in the GT class: “I think after the qualifying crash we thought that our win streak was going to be over, but I think that year we were so strong. It was the first year of DPi and I felt like as a team working with Cadillac and Dallara developing the car we felt like we were in such a good position performance-wise all through those races. Detroit came and I think Ricky made a couple positions on track and then the guys made a good strategy late in the race.”

Peacock will provide flag-to-flag coverage in the U.S. at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, May 31 (internationally via IMSA.TV and IMSA Official YouTube channel). IMSA Radio will broadcast the race live at IMSA.com, XM 206 and SiriusXM Online 996.

What they’re saying

No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Filipe Albuquerque: “Last year we won on the new circuit in Detroit. Obviously, now being a Cadillac driver, it would mean much more for us to win in front of the GM building with the Cadillac V-Series.R. Let’s see how it goes. We have been learning more and more about the car, so let’s hope we are competitive. We are going to push for everything. It’s a short race and strategies can happen with short yellows. You cannot be unlucky there because you pay a big price. It’s obviously hard to overtake so we will see how it starts with qualifying. We will be heads down and try to bring a big result for Cadillac.”

Ricky Taylor: “Detroit is one of the biggest races of the year for us. Racing for Cadillac while racing around the Renaissance Center is so important for the team and for the brand. So hopefully we can repeat last year’s success and also turn the momentum of our year around for the second half of the season.”

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R

Jack Aitken: “Very excited about the Detroit GP. A home race for Cadillac and GM in general. We’ve had a solid season but still looking to break through for that first result on the top step and it would be incredible if we could do it on home soil with so many of our fans and family in attendance. That always makes a race more special. I enjoyed it last year, even though we didn’t get the result we wanted. The racing was really competitive and close through streets, and the character of the circuit with the bumps and walls so close is a tough one to get right. It will be challenging and hopefully we will qualify stronger this time and not rely so much on our forward progress in the races that has been really good this year.”

Earl Bamber: “I’m looking forward to racing in Detroit. It’s a big weekend for the team and Cadillac, and a big opportunity for the 31 Whelen V-Series.R to get its first win of the season. The past three race results have been encouraging, but we want to consistently challenge for the victory. The street course is short, tight and the race is only 100 minutes, so anything can happen with yellows. Our car has shown proper race pace. Hopefully, we’ll qualify well and be at the front throughout the race.”

No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Jordan Taylor: “Detroit is one of the most important races of the year for us with it being in General Motors’ and Cadillac’s back yard. We have high expectations for the weekend. I feel like we’ve been learning and making progress every time we are on track with this car, so hopefully we can roll off the truck in a good spot and have a strong weekend at home.”

Louis Deletraz: “I’m excited for Detroit, a street track but also a home race for Cadillac. We’re getting stronger and stronger as a team and I’m hoping we can get a good result. Detroit is bumpy and usually the Cadillac V Series GTP.R deals well with that. Let’s go get some silverware.”

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.