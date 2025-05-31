Cadillac at Detroit: Milestone podium

No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R finishes second in 100-minute race

DETROIT (May 31, 2025) – Staring eighth, the No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing team employed an opportunistic strategy in the 100-minute Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic on the 1.654-mile downtown circuit.

The result was a runner-up finish – the best of the season for Cadillac Racing’s three-car Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) contingent in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the 100th podium for Cadillac Racing in IMSA (99) and FIA World Endurance Championship (1) prototype competition.

“Congratulations to Cadillac Racing team and the No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R on their second place in the Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic. Every member of the team can be proud of their efforts on preparing the racecar for success, from both a technology and durability standpoint,” said John Roth, vice president, Global Cadillac.

﻿“For more than a century, racing has provided a testbed for Cadillac to transfer knowledge and technology between race cars and production vehicles, and our V-Series portfolio demonstrates how we seamlessly bring lessons from the track to the road. The podium today showcases the remarkable capabilities and determination of the Cadillac Racing team.”

“Street smart,” a spectator along pit lane offered an instant analysis.

At Long Beach the past three years, eschewing fresh tires on the lone pit stop in the 100-minute race on the temporary street course has proven the winning strategy. In this second edition of the GTP race on the tight and bumpy circuit around the Renaissance Center, a revised pit strategy by the 10 car group propelled Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor to second place after winning in 2024 with another manufacturer.

After Albuquerque gained three positions in the first corner of the green flag lap and drove to the front of the 11-car field while every other entry pitted for the mandatory driver change and energy replenishment, the No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R rumbled down pit lane with 54 minutes left. A quick swap of drivers and timing the fuel fill to just enough to make it to the checkered flag brought Taylor back onto the racing surface in second.

The four-time winner in Detroit (three at Belle Isle) stalked the pace-setting Porsche, running 0.396 of a second arrears with 15 minutes remaining. A lap later, a strong inside move in the right-hand Turn 3 pushed Taylor to the front.

He held off the No. 93 Acura ARX-06 for 11 minutes, until being overtaken with 3:35 left. The No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R finished 0.761 of a second back at the checkered flag.

The No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R driven by Jordan Taylor and Louis Deletraz finished ninth and the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R driven by Jack Aitken and Earl Bamber placed 10th.

Four Cadillac Racing entries will aim for the overall victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 14-15. The next IMSA race is June 22 at Watkins Glen International.

What they’re saying﻿

No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Ricky Taylor: “A little sadness from me because we were so close to our first win with Cadillac in the GM race with everybody here. To get the 100th Cadillac podium in IMSA prototype competition feels amazing, but that one step would have been nice. It was a great fight, the team did an amazing job, the strategy was incredible, Felipe (Albuquerque) did a great start. I think everything for our race went perfectly for us to go from eighth to first and almost winning. I can’t say enough about the team and the execution. It’s nice to take this solid result into Le Mans.”

Filipe Albuquerque: “Starting from eighth, we didn’t know what to expect. A podium was brilliant. The race start came out brilliant, moving up three positions to fifth in the first turn. And the strategy to leave me out for so long paid off and we lined up P2. Ricky held up really well on the outlap with everyone hot already. Then it was Ricky stuff, chasing the leaders and then he dived in for P1. There is no shame in getting passed later on in traffic. I think we are happy with the result because we did a perfect race. The other car was just a little faster in the last phase of the race. I’m happy with the team, the evolution we are doing with the team with Cadillac. I’m happy today.”

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R

Jack Aitken: “For the 31, it just wasn’t our day. We started the weekend really strong, showed a lot of promise. But as the weekend went by, it got harder and harder. It’s a bit tough to take at GM’s home race. At least Cadillac got that 100th podium and the 10 car put on a great performance, so we didn’t come away empty-handed.”

Earl Bamber: “Tough day for the 31 car. A tough weekend all around. I took over from Jack and held off the competition but couldn’t move up with traffic. We’ll regroup, go to Le Mans and see if we can have four strong cars there and come back for six hours at Watkins Glen with some momentum.”

No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Jordan Taylor: “It was great that the 10 car got a podium to have a positive leaving here. Hopefully, we can have a good weekend at Le Mans, reset and go from there. It’s a lot of track time to keep learning, so hopefully we can come back to Watkins Glen stronger.”

Louis Deletraz: “Difficult race. I got boxed in at the start, couldn’t move anywhere and lost position and then we were stuck. Overall, we lacked some pace, so it’s hard to make things happen. I’m happy for the sister car that got a podium and for Cadillac at home. Good points and we’ll come back stronger at Watkins Glen.”

