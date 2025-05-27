LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY RACE PREVIEW

EVENT: Cracker Barrel 400

DATE: June 1, 2025

TRACK: Nashville Superspeedway | 1.33-mile intermediate oval

CLUB MINUTES:

JJ AT NASHVILLE: While NASCAR added Nashville Superspeedway to the Cup Series schedule after LEGACY MC co-owner Johnson retired from full-time racing, he does have one lone start there in the NASCAR Xfinity Series from April 2001 prior to the repave and improvements. He started 31st for the race and finished 28th after an accident ended his day on lap 203 of 225.

BAYNE AT NASHVILLE: LEGACY Club Ambassador Trevor Bayne has made six total NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Nashville Superspeedway. Although bad luck found him in two of his starts where his day ended early because of wrecks, he didn’t finish worse than 12th in his other four starts. His best finish of second came in his most recent start in June 2022 when he ran a part-time schedule with Joe Gibbs Racing. He started third for the 188-lap race and scored a runner-up result.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

NO. 42 DRIVEVALUE.COM TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

WELCOME DRIVEVALUE.COM: DriveValue.com a new partner for LEGACY MC will dawn the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE, driven by John Hunter Nemechek this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

RIDE ALONG: Nemechek and the No. 42 DriveValue.com Toyota Camry XSE will carry the Toyota in-car camera this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

JHN AT NASHVILLE: This year marks Nemechek’s second start in the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway. However, the 27-year-old has found success in NASCAR’s lower ranks. In 2024, while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, he visited Victory Lane at Nashville — one of his two wins in the series that season.

TMACK AT NASHVILLE: Crew chief Travis Mack has called four Cup Series races at Nashville Superspeedway. In those four starts, his driver has an average finish of 11.25.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK QUOTE:

“I am looking forward to getting back to Nashville this weekend after getting a taste of Victory Lane last year in the Xfinity Series. Our No. 42 LEGACY MC team has shown a lot of speed over the last several weeks. Nashville is unique to all the different places that we go, but our team is really good at adapting and finding us speed. There will be a large group from DriveValue.com in attendance this weekend, and I hope we can put our Toyota Camry XSE out front.”

TRAVIS MACK QUOTE:

“We are excited for Nashville. We’ve been steadily improving each week, building on our previous race package. We will look to carry that momentum into Nashville and on to Michigan.”

ERIK JONES

NO. 43 DOLLAR TREE TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

HIGHEST FINISHER AT CHARLOTTE: Erik Jones heads into Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway coming off a solid finish in the series’ longest race of the year – the Coca-Cola 600. Despite having to fall to the rear on Sunday due to unapproved adjustments, Jones found speed early on despite dealing with a tight No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE. He earned stage points and ran in the top-10 for a good bit of the 600-mile race. A pit stop error on their final stop though put them deep in the back. Still, a determined Jones was able to find himself in 13th by the checkered flag, making him the highest-finishing LEGACY MC entry.

BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: Jones will celebrate his 29th birthday on Friday, May 30 prior to Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400. Born on May 30, 1996 in Byron, Michigan, Jones has spent the past 28 years chasing and now living his dream of being a NASCAR Cup Series driver. His hope is to bring home Sunday’s trophy as his birthday present.

OSCAR JAMESON JONES: Jones’ loyal companion and best friend, Oscar Jones, also celebrates his ninth birthday this week on Sunday, June 1. The Michigan-native first brought this social media famous German Shepherd home in July 2017. Often seen on Jones’ social or his own Instagram, Oscar has become a key mascot in the Erik Jones brand. Follow along for Oscar’s adventures on his official Instagram @OscarJamesonJones.

JONES NASHVILLE STATS: Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400 will mark Jones’ fifth NASCAR Cup Series start at Nashville where he only owns one finish outside the top 20. After starting ninth in his first race at the 1.333-mile oval in June 2021, he earned a 19th-place finish. He followed that up in June 2022 with an 11th-place finish after starting 23rd. His best finish came in his third start there in June 2023 where he once again started 23rd but found himself in eighth by the checkered flag.

BESHORE AT NASHVILLE: Crew chief Beshore has a total of three races under his belt as crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville. He has a best result of 11th with Kyle Busch in June 2021 after Busch led 10 laps. He also has one additional race as a crew chief for John Hunter Nemechek in the Xfinity Series at Nashville where the team started 21st and finished sixth.

READWITHERIK AT VANDERBILT: As part of his initiative to ignite a passion for reading in children, Jones will take his #READwithErik program to the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and Seacrest Studios. Through the Seacrest Studios broadcast channels, children in the hospital will get to see a special #READwithErik where he reads “No Buddy Like a Book” by Allan Wolf virtually. The broadcast will not only air to the rooms of all the patients in the hospital, but also in all 12 Seacrest Studio locations across the United States.

ERIK JONES QUOTE:

““Nashville’s a place that I’m just happy we’re going back to. I think it’s a great market for us for one thing, and the track itself has aged really well since we were gone. It’s put on some great races over the years, so it’s been one where I feel like we’ve really gotten our season rolling in the last few years. We’ve been able to be in contention and run up front. So, we’re hoping it’s kind of the same this year. We can get our season back on track and get some things rolling the right way. Start racking up some points. I love going there. I love racing there. I’m excited to get back.”

BEN BESHORE QUOTE:

“It’s a little interesting because Nashville is concrete but it’s also a cross between a short-track and an intermediate. The track is a different package and sort of unique from that standpoint as it’s not really like any other track. With the service and the size, it’s different. It’s a smaller D-shaped mile-and-a-half, but with putting the resin down it’s definitely a unique animal. You’ll see some guys experiment with lines there, the rubber can build up on the seams – your typical concrete-track issues, but they key is going fast compared to a Dover or Bristol.”

CLUB APPEARANCES:

On race day, Nemechek will visit the NASCAR Classics merchandise hauler and connect with fans and sign some autographs. The appearance on Sunday will start at 2:00 p.m. CT.

TUNE IN:

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Nashville Superspeedway with the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday, June 1. The race broadcast will take place on Amazon Prime, MAX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90) at 7 p.m. EDT.

