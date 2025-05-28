Logano Pursuing Second Straight Nashville Cup Victory This Weekend

NASHVILLE

Friday, May 30 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, May 31 — NASCAR Xfinity Series, 7:30 p.m. ET (CW)

Sunday, June 1 — NASCAR Cup Series, 7 p.m. ET (PRIME)

For the ninth time this season, all three of NASCAR’s top touring series will be in action at the same venue with Nashville Superspeedway serving as host this weekend. Joey Logano captured Ford’s first series victory at the track, saving enough fuel over the final 110 laps and record five overtime attempts to take the checkered flag.

LOGANO EYEING CONSECUTIVE CUP WINS AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

Joey Logano went the final 110 laps without pitting and survived five overtimes to win last year’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, clinching a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Logano was seemingly out of it, running 16th with two laps remaining, but when the caution came out it gave everybody in the field new life. Logano continued to climb through the field as accidents created multiple restarts and cars either started to run out of fuel or were forced to pit. Crew chief Paul Wolfe gambled and kept his driver out until the very end and it worked as Logano was able to jump out on the fifth overtime restart and hold off Tyler Reddick at the finish line. Logano, who led the final nine laps, had just enough fuel as the tank emptied in the middle of his post-race burnout.

FORD DRIVING 4 A DIFFERENCE STANDINGS

Three more races remain in the Ford Driving 4 A Difference presented by the Gene Haas Foundation with Ford’s five NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers hoping to win as much as $20,000 for their charity of choice. The points each driver earns in races at Charlotte, Nashville, Mexico City, and Pocono will be added together with the winner being the one with the highest total. If a driver wins one of those events, their point total for that race is doubled.

In the debut race last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sam Mayer scored points in the first two stages en route to an 11th-place finish. That enabled him to assume the lead by six points over Ryan Sieg while Sheldon Creed is third, Harrison Burton fourth and Kyle Sieg fifth.

Sam Mayer 38

Ryan Sieg 32

Sheldon Creed 29

Harrison Burton 16

Kyle Sieg 4

RYAN PREECE: “Nashville is definitely a unique racetrack. It’s considered a mile-and-a-half and an intermediate, but it races similar to a short track – not entirely, but there are some characteristics about it that you can take from the background that I’ve been in and it just kind of fits my style. It’s definitely a place that I’ve grown to like and look forward to going to.”

CHRIS BUESCHER: “I think some of the first laps I ever made in a Cup car when I was 16 or 17 and testing for Roush was at Nashville. I’ve been there when it was eight degrees and there were icicles falling off the catchfence down the backstretch while we were testing and hitting the windshield. That will get your attention. On the flip side, it’s been one of the hottest races I’ve ever been a part of. I don’t know what we’re in for, but we’ve got a lot going on in Nashville during the week and I’m looking forward to it.”

FROM TRUCK TO CUP

Ryan Preece is still looking for his first NASCAR Cup Series win, but he knows where Victory Lane is located at Nashville Superspeedway. That’s because he won back-to-back NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races with Ford in 2021 and 2022 while driving for owner David Gilliland. He passed Grant Enfinger with seven laps to go to win in 2021, and then captured the pole and led 74-of-150 circuits one year later to beat fellow Ford driver Zane Smith.

TOP 10 STREAK ON THE LINE

Sam Mayer has made three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Nashville Superspeedway and has finished in the top 10 each time. Mayer, who is third in the point standings after an 11th-place run last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, has been fifth, third and 10th despite not starting any of those events in the top 20.

FORD WINS NASCAR DEBUT AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

The first race held at Nashville Superspeedway for one of NASCAR’s top three touring series came on April 14, 2001 when Ford’s Greg Biffle won the Pepsi 300 in what was then known as the NASCAR Busch Grand National Series, now NASCAR Xfinity Series. Ford dominated the race up front as Biffle, Jason Keller and Jeff Green combined to lead 200-of-225 laps. Biffle, who was out front for a race-high 133 circuits, beat Keller to the checkered flag by just over a half-second as Ford finished one-two.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON?

Ford driver Layne Riggs comes into this weekend’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway sixth in the point standings, but his focus on Saturday will be getting to Victory Lane. A win would put him in the same category as his dad, Scott, who won the very first series race ever held at the 1.33-mile facility in 2001. Layne enters the race with a pair of wins, both of which came on consecutive weeks last year at Milwaukee and Bristol, while Scott posted five career NCTS victories in 60 starts.

FORD NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNERS

AT NASHVILLE

2024 – Joey Logano

FORD NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WINNERS

AT NASHVILLE

2001 – Greg Biffle

2002 – Scott Riggs (1)

2003 – Scott Riggs (2)

2006 – Carl Edwards (2)

2007 – Carl Edwards (Sweep)

2011 – Carl Edwards (Sweep)

FORD NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES WINNERS AT NASHVILLE

2003 – Carl Edwards

2007 – Travis Kvapil

2021 – Ryan Preece

2022 – Ryan Preece

