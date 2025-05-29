Front Row Motorsports: Nashville Superspeedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Nashville Superspeedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Rackley Roofing 200

Date: Friday May 30, 2025

Event: Race 12 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Nashville Superspeedway (1.33-miles)

#of Laps: 150

Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to Music City, Nashville, Tennessee for 200 miles at the Nashville Superspeedway. Following a top-five finish last Friday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Riggs is now sixth in the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings. Riggs has finished within the top-five in the last two races, finishing fourth at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and second at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Love’s RV Stop returns to Riggs’ Ford F-150 this weekend. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. Users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and 15¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

“Front Row Motorsports has been bringing fast trucks all season, but especially the last few weeks,” said Riggs. “We have a lot of momentum right now, so I’m excited to see where we’ll stack up against our competition in Nashville.

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith is back in action this Friday night as the Truck Series heads to the Nashville Superspeedway. Following last week’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Smith is still second in the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings. Through the first 11 races of the season, Smith has earned two wins, four top-five, and seven top-10 finishes.

Wheelers will join Smith and the No. 38 team for the 200-mile race. For over seven decades, Wheelers has been the backbone of homes in the Southeast as the go-to source for wood trusses, delivering exactly what you need when you need it. Wheelers was built by builders for builders. “Papa Tom” Manis established the family’s roots in the industry as a saw-miller back in the 1920s. His son, Wheeler Manis, opened Rome Builders Supply in 1949 and expanded the business throughout the Southeast. Four generations later, Wheelers is still owned and operated by the same family and driven by the same dedication to craft that started it all. For more information on Wheelers, please visit www.wheelers.com.

“Last week was disappointing, but it just adds another chip to our shoulder heading into this weekend,” said Smith. “Front Row Motorsports has been building fast trucks all season, so I’m confident heading into the race knowing we have the trucks to compete, it’s just a matter of staying out of trouble and executing.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Mechanic: Alex Campbell

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT LOVE’S RV STOP

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 651 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.