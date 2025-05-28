HFT Advance | Nashville

NASCAR Cup PR

Nashville Event Info:
Date: Sunday, June 1
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Lebanon, Tennessee
Format: 300 Laps, 399 Miles, Stages: 90-185-300
TV: Prime
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:
Saturday: 1:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 2:10 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 4:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 6:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 7 p.m. ET, Cup Race (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

  • Nashville Superspeedway – the 1.33-mile tri-oval – hosts its fifth Cup race this weekend as race No. 14 in the 2025 slate.
  • This weekend marks the second of five races in the “Driving 4 a Difference presented by the Gene Haas Foundation,” a new in-season Ford tournament within the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
  • There have been four different winners in four Nashville NASCAR Cup Series races.

Cole Custer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer
Partner: HaasTooling.com

Sheldon Creed Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney
Partner: Ollie’s

Sam Mayer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere
Partner: Audibel

Custer at Nashville (Cup)
Starts: 2
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —

  • Custer makes his third Cup start at Nashville this weekend, where he has a 28.0 average finish. His best finish came in 2022 when he placed 26th after starting 17th.
  • He has started inside the top-10 once, rolling off P7 in 2021 which is his best start. He boasts a 12.0 average starting position.
  • Custer also has two top-10 finishes in both his NXS starts at NSS, including a pole in 2023.

Creed at Nashville (Xfinity)
Starts: 3
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —

  • Creed is set to make his fourth Xfinity start at Nashville on Saturday, where he has a best finish of 17th in 2023.
  • His best career starting position was P14 last season, and he holds an average starting position of 17.3.

Mayer at Nashville (Xfinity)
Starts: 3
Wins: —
Top-10s: 3
Poles: —

  • Mayer is in line for his fourth Xfinity start at Nashville this weekend, coming off a 10th-place finish in last season’s race after starting 24th. He has three career top-10 finishes at NSS, and has an average finish of 6.0.
  • He has never started inside the top-20, and holds an average starting position of 26.3.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 35th): Custer is 35th in the Cup Series points standings through 13 races this season with 139 points.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 3rd, 00: 11th): Mayer sits second in the Xfinity points standings with 428 total points on the season, while Creed is in 11th place with 332 points heading into Nashville this Saturday.

