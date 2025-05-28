RFK Advance | Nashville

Nashville Event Info:

Date: Sunday, June 1

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Lebanon, Tennessee

Format: 300 Laps, 399 Miles, Stages: 90-185-300

TV: Prime

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 4:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 7 p.m. ET, Cup Race (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Nashville Superspeedway – the 1.33-mile tri-oval – hosts its fifth Cup race this weekend as race No. 14 in the 2025 slate.

Jack Roush won six times in the Xfinity Series at Nashville, and Brad Keselowski has a pair of wins at NSS himself in the NXS.

Brad Keselowski finished fifth at Charlotte last weekend, his first top-5 and top-10 finish of the season.

Ryan Preece made his 200th career start at CMS and earned his second consecutive top-10 finish (9th).

There have been four different winners in the four Nashville NASCAR Cup Series races.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Solomon Plumbing

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Kroger / OIKOS

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Trimble

Keselowski at Nashville

Starts: 4

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Keselowski makes his fifth start at Nashville this weekend, where he posted his best finish there two years ago (P11). Last season, he qualified fifth in the five-overtime thriller.

He has 12 additional starts otherwise at the 1.333-mile track and is a former winner in the Xfinity Series. He went to victory lane twice in Nashville – once in 2008 and again in 2010 – with seven overall top-10 finishes and an average result of 10.9.

Outside of the pair of wins, Keselowski also has finishes of fourth (2008), third (2009), second (2009), fifth (2010) and third (2011).

Buescher at Nashville

Starts: 4

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Buescher makes his fifth start at NSS this weekend. He finished fifth a season ago after starting ninth, his best finish there to date.

He’s qualified top-17 or better in each of the four Cup races dating back to 2021, carrying a 13.3 average starting position into the weekend.

Preece at Nashville

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Preece is set to make his fourth Cup start at Nashville this Sunday, coming off a P4 finish in last season’s race.

Preece also made one NXS start at Nashville in 2022, finishing sixth. He went to victory lane in back-to-back seasons in the Truck Series at Nashville in 2021 and 2022.

RFK Historically at Nashville

Cup Wins: —

Roush Responsible for Marquee Wins at Nashville: NASCAR’s initial tenure at Nashville lasted around a decade, and Jack Roush not only opened but closed out the run the Xfinity Series had there with victories. In the very first NXS race back in 2001, Greg Biffle led 133 of the 225 laps to capture one of his five series wins that season. Carl Edwards, responsible for five NXS wins at Nashville Superspeedway, won the very last NASCAR Xfinity race there, leading 124 of the 225 laps in July of 2011.

Cousin Carl Dominates in Music City: Edwards dominated in his 13 starts at Nashville, finishing top-10 in all but once race, and top five in all but two. He averaged a finish of 3.5 with five overall wins, including three-straight from 2006-07, and the final two in 2011. Driving the No. 60 entry in all 13 events, Edwards led a combined 247 laps in the first three wins, then went on to lead a combined 272 laps in the 2011 races, which stands as the last time NASCAR visited the facility.

Tale of the Tape: Overall at Nashville SS, 15 different drivers have driven for Jack Roush at the 1.33-mile track. RFK has 29 top-10s in 54 starts, 17 of which were inside the top five.

RFK Nashville Wins

2001 Biffle

2006 Edwards

2007 Edwards

2011 Edwards

2011 Edwards

2007 Edwards

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Charlotte: Keselowski 5th, Preece 9th, & Buescher 22nd.

Points Standings (60: 16th, 17: 23rd, 6: 32nd): Preece holds onto the last playoff spot in 16th, while Buescher is in 23rd and Keselowski sits in 32nd.