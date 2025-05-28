TOP FUEL’S DOUG KALITTA EAGER TO FIND WIN COLUMN AGAIN AT NHRA NEW ENGLAND NATIONALS

EPPING, N.H. (May 27, 2025) – New England Dragway was the only track on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour where Top Fuel veteran Doug Kalitta had not won before last year’s impressive triumph.

This season has been a year filled with No. 1 qualifiers but no wins yet for the former Top Fuel world champ, something Kalitta hopes to change this weekend at the 12th annual NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway.

Kalitta has qualified No. 1 the past three races in his 12,000-horsepower Mac Tools dragster and at four of the six events during the 2025 season. Of those, the last two have resulted in track-record runs at the two most recent races in Charlotte and Chicago. Eliminations haven’t gone totally as planned thus far, but Kalitta’s car has performed at a high level – including victories in the Right Trailers All-Star Callout and two wins in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge specialty race – which he hopes means a first event win is right around the corner.

“It was definitely nice to check that one off the list last year (in Epping), and this Mac Tools Toyota team is definitely looking forward to going there to see what we can do,” Kalitta said. “We’re hoping to get to the final to have a shot at winning it again. The Mac Tools car has really been great this season. We went to the semifinals in Chicago so close to the final; it’s been nice.

“Going to these races each weekend, it’s definitely nice knowing you have a good-running car and a shot at the win. It’s all a guy could hope for; it’s real exciting that our Mac Tools car is running like it is, and everybody’s doing their job really well so far.”

The sold-out crowd at last year’s race in Epping saw John Force (Funny Car), Kalitta (Top Fuel) and Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) claim race wins. It was Force, Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) who picked up Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge wins. Eliminations on FOX will be broadcast on Sunday, June 1 at 6 p.m. ET.

It is the seventh of 20 races during the 2025 season and Kalitta will be part of this weekend’s Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge in Top Fuel, along with Chicago event winner and points leader Tony Stewart, Justin Ashley and four-time champion Torrence.

The “No. 1 Clawifier Award presented by NAPA” will also be on the line on Friday during the second qualifying session under the lights. A special chair made of lobster pots will await drivers on the top end, with the evening’s No. 1 qualifier sitting in the chair until they are replaced by a new No. 1 qualifier or claim the award. The driver will receive a large lobster, while the teams will be given lobster dinners.

Qualifying No. 1 has been a strength for Kalitta and his team this year, but there’s another strong Top Fuel field awaiting in Epping, a group that also includes Brittany Force, Clay Millican, teammate Shawn Langdon, who has a pair of wins this year, and Josh Hart.

“The Mac Tools car qualified well (in Chicago), but I’m still kind of struggling with my lights for some crazy reason. We just have to keep going rounds and keep working it,” Kalitta said. “(Epping) is an interesting place – it’s a little off the beaten path but an incredible history of what they do there. They have this lobster challenge in Friday night qualifying so that’ll be cool. Hopefully we’ll have a shot at that opportunity.”

Jack Beckman took over driving duties for Force after the legend’s crash in Richmond, and has won four times, including twice this year. He’s second in points with John Force Racing teammate and reigning champ Austin Prock sitting in first. Other standouts include Ron Capps, Matt Hagan, Paul Lee and local native Bob Tasca III.

Troy Coughlin Jr. earned the event win last season, but the Pro Stock ranks have been dominated by KB Titan Racing Dallas Glenn and reigning world champ Greg Anderson in 2025. The pair have been in all six finals this season, with Glenn leading the points after wins in Gainesville, Las Vegas and Charlotte.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and much more. Race fans in Epping can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the event winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 5 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 30 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, May 31 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 1. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, 7 p.m. on Saturday, and then eliminations action from 6-9 p.m. ET on Sunday on FOX.

Friday’s second qualifying session will be broadcast for free on the NHRA’s Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as NHRA.tv.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA New England Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.