40TH ANNUAL TEXAS NHRA FALL NATIONALS TO SERVE AS NFL ADJACENT BROADCAST ON FOX

INDIANAPOLIS (May 29, 2025) – The NHRA announced today that the 40th annual Texas NHRA Fall Nationals Stampede of Speed, which takes place at historic Texas Motorplex in Dallas, will air on FOX adjacent to a FOX NFL broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 12, highlighting a trio of exciting announcements for the NHRA television schedule.

The FOX broadcast in Dallas will mark a fifth consecutive year a race in the NHRA’s Countdown to the Championship playoffs will be broadcast adjacent to an NFL game on FOX. It’s the first time the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals will appear in that slot, as the legendary facility celebrates four decades of NHRA racing as the fourth of six playoff races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

With major playoff implications on the line in Dallas, the broadcast will also serve as a showcase to the massive national audience for Texas Motorplex’s Stampede of Speed, a 10-day festival that includes the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals as its centerpiece. Featuring a country music festival, bull riding, a fan fest, magical lantern releases and more, the Stampede of Speed welcomes fans from across the country to celebrate the best of Texas, blending motorsports, music, and unforgettable experiences into one incredible event.

“We’re excited to have the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals Stampede of Speed serve as the NFL adjacent broadcast on FOX,” said Christie Meyer-Johnson, co-owner of Texas Motorplex. “It’s an incredible opportunity to put a national spotlight on the Texas-sized experience we’ve built. As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Fall Nationals, we’re proud to show off what makes this place special. From the racing to the entertainment, the Stampede of Speed is something we pour our hearts into and we can’t wait to share our event with millions of viewers.”

This unique opportunity with FOX has continually led to massive audiences on the national broadcast network and some of the biggest viewership totals in NHRA history over the last several seasons, including a peak audience of over two million annually.

Most markets on Sunday, Oct. 12 will see NHRA action from the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals following NFL broadcasts early in the day, including in the popular Dallas market. Those markets will air the NHRA playoff race from 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET following the NFL on FOX game, while some markets will air NHRA coverage from 2-4 p.m. ET, leading directly into NFL on FOX action.

Along with the FOX broadcast for the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, the NHRA announced eliminations for the upcoming Virginia NHRA Nationals from Virginia Motorsports Park will air on FOX from 4-6 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 22. Full eliminations from the NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway – which will be the first four-wide race in the Countdown to the Championship – will air in a live window on FS1 on Sunday, Sept. 21, marking the first-ever full live broadcast during the NHRA’s playoffs.

NHRA’s extensive 2025 coverage on FOX begins at this weekend’s New England Nationals at New England Dragway, kicking off a stretch that includes seven of the next eight races appearing on the broadcast network. The Virginia NHRA Nationals will follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Road America on FOX, the first of six straight NHRA races on the network.

In the Countdown to the Championships, all three elimination rounds of the NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals will be broadcast live on FS1, giving fans a unique opportunity to watch the intense action of the playoff race live for the first time, all in the wild and unique four-wide setting.

“We’re thrilled to unveil these broadcast dates, which helps maximize exposure for NHRA Drag Racing,” said Steve Reintjes, NHRA Vice President of Broadcasting. “For the first time, the historic Texas Motorplex will receive national exposure on FOX, bookending the Stampede of Speed on Sunday with championship implications on the line deep into the NHRA playoffs.

“Combined with an added FOX network date for Richmond and a live FS1 telecast during the Countdown to the Championship for the first time, these announcements reflect the continued commitment from Fox Sports to growing the NHRA audience and delivering can’t-miss moments to fans across the country.”

The NFL adjacent broadcast marks the final NHRA race of the season appearing on the FOX broadcast network, following a summer filled with incredible racing action on the broadcast network.

Other summer dates on the FOX schedule include the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals from Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals from Pacific Raceways in Seattle, the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals from Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, Calif., the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals from Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, Minn., and the prestigious Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

