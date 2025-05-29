Berry, Freightliner Team Have High Hopes For Nashville

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Freightliner team are headed to Nashville Superspeedway, the 1.33-mile concrete oval that is about a 30-mile drive from Berry’s hometown of Hendersonville, Tenn., for Sunday evening’s Cracker Barrel 400.

Berry, who qualified on the outside pole last year in his only Cup start at Nashville, said he’s looking forward to returning to the track and continuing the run he and the Freightliner team have had on intermediate-length ovals this season. That includes a win on the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March.

“I feel good about where we’ve been on the intermediates,” Berry said. “We’ve shown a lot of speed and been really competitive. The goal is to keep building on that, especially in qualifying and continuing to learn with the playoffs in mind. Nashville and Michigan are two tracks I’m looking forward to. I felt like we ran well there last year, so I see them as great opportunities to put together some solid results and keep improving.”

Practice for the Cracker Barrel 400 is set for Saturday at 3:35 p.m. Central Time (4:35 Eastern) to be followed by qualifying at 4:45 (5:45 Eastern). Sunday’s 399-mile race is expected to get the green flag just after 6 p.m. (7 p.m. Eastern), with Stage breaks planned for Laps 90 and 185. Amazon Prime will carry the TV coverage all weekend.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.