Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Nashville

Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday, June 1, 2025

1.33-Mile Tri-Oval

7 PM ET

Location: Lebanon, Tennessee

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (Race 14 of 36)

RADIO: SiriusXM

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 32 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Last Week: 37th (Charlotte)

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 2nd

No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Nashville Races 13 379 4 Wins 3 32 1 Poles 1 22 0 Top 5 8 127 3 Top 10 9 191 4 Laps Led 851 10,107 264 Stage Wins 8 70 1 Average Finish 11.9 14.0 4.5

Kyle Larson finished the first half of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season as the leader in laps led (851), top-five finishes (eight), stage wins (eight) and playoff points (23). Those eight stage victories are tied with Martin Truex (2017) for the most ever through a season’s first 13 events.

In addition to his top fives and laps led, Larson’s nine top-10 finishes and three victories are his most through the first 13 races of any season in his career.

Victorious in the inaugural Cup Series event at Nashville Superspeedway in 2021, Larson is the only driver to register top 10s in all four races at the 1.33-mile tri-oval. His average finish of 4.5 is best among all drivers with more than one start.

Larson has won the last four stages on concrete tracks.

Entering Sunday’s race, Larson has won six of the last 11 stages including sweeps at Bristol Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 29 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Last week: 6th (Charlotte)

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 4th

No. 9 Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Nashville Races 13 335 4 Wins 0 19 1 Poles 0 12 0 Top 5 3 107 2 Top 10 7 178 2 Laps Led 76 5,602 56 Stage Wins 0 38 0 Average Finish 11.2 12.8 15.5

Chase Elliott heads to Nashville Superspeedway fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, 84 markers behind leader and teammate William Byron.

The 2020 Cup Series champion is the only driver to finish in the top 20 in all 13 races this season. His average finish of 11.23 ranks third.

Elliott is a previous winner at Nashville, leading 42 laps en route to a victory in 2022.

The 29-year-old driver is tied with teammate Kyle Larson for the second most wins on concrete tracks in the Next Gen era with two. In addition to his 2022 Nashville triumph, Elliott was also victorious at Dover Motor Speedway that same year.

So far this season on tracks measuring 1-to-1.366 miles in length, Elliott has two top-10 finishes in two starts, placing 10th at Phoenix Raceway and eighth at Darlington Raceway.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 27 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Week: 2nd (Charlotte)

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 1st

No. 24 RAPTOR High Heat Chevrolet



2025 Cup Career Nashville Races 12 265 4 Wins 1 14 0 Poles 2 15 0 Top 5 6 60 1 Top 10 8 112 2 Laps Led 669 3,647 5 Stage Wins 6 29 2 Average Finish 9.5 14.9 15.8

After capturing the win Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, William Byron continued his domination in the Cup Series, winning the first three stages and leading 283 laps in the Coca-Cola 600 before settling for a runner-up result at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It marked the most laps Byron has led in a race. He has now led 669 laps in 2025, second-most in the sport.

Through 13 races, William Byron has an average starting position of 8.85 and an average finish of 9.54 – both best of the field. He also is back on top of the 2025 driver points standings.

In the Next Gen era, Byron has the most wins in night races with four.

In four starts at Nashville Superspeedway he has one top-five finish and three top 10s with a best finish of third coming in 2021.

48 ALEX BOWMAN

Age: 31 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Last Week: 29th (Charlotte)

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 10th

No. 48 Ally Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Nashville Races 13 338 4 Wins 0 8 0 Poles 2 7 0 Top 5 2 42 0 Top 10 7 103 0 Laps Led 110 1,478 9 Stage Wins 0 7 0 Average Finish 17.8 19.3 20.3

Alex Bowman sits 10th in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, 166 markers behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate and series leader William Byron.

The Tucson, Arizona, native has made four Cup Series starts at Nashville Superspeedway. His best finish at the 1.33-mile concrete tri-oval came in 2021, in which he started eighth and finished 14th. Bowman’s average finish at Nashville is 20.3, with an average starting position of 11.8.

For the Best Friends Animal Society programming, Ally and Bowman will be partnering with Monroe County Friends of Animals as their selected shelter for this weekend at Nashville.

Ally and HENDRICKCARS.COM are teaming up again to give fans the chance to win prizes with this year’s “Open Road Sweepstakes.” Fans can win VIP experiences at various races throughout the season and one lucky winner will hit the open road in a Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss with an Airstream camper. Fans can stop by the Ally Fan Zone to enter the sweepstakes in-person and check out the camper. Fans can also enter at ally.com/sweepstakes/nascar.

Hendrick Motorsports

2025 All-Time Nashville Races 13 1,394 4 Wins 4 316* 2* Poles 5* 258* 0 Top 5 19* 1,298* 6* Top 10 31* 2,218* 8* Laps Led 1,706* 84,018* 334 Stage Wins 14* 129 1

*Most all time

**Tied for most all time

Combined, Hendrick Motorsports drivers have led 1,706 laps so far this season, most of all organizations by 989 circuits and the team’s most since 1996. That number accounts for 46% of laps run through 13 races this year. A Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has led the most laps in five of the last six NASCAR Cup Series races.

The organization enters Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway leading all teams in poles (five), top fives (19), top 10s (31), laps led and stage wins (14), the most stage wins ever through a season’s first 13 events.

Hendrick Motorsports is the only team to have at least one car finish in the top five in every race this year with no other organization placing a car in the top 10 in each event. Dating back to last season, Hendrick Motorsports has had a top-five finisher in the last 21 races, the company’s third-longest such streak.

With Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott each having a win at Nashville, Hendrick Motorsports has won half of the Cup Series races at the 1.33-mile tri-oval thus far. In addition to having the most wins, the team is also the all-time leader in top fives (six) and top 10s (eight).

Hendrick Motorsports has won seven of 22 night races in the Next Gen era, the most of any team.

QUOTABLE /



Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet, on Nashville Superspeedway: “We’ve been good at Nashville, but we haven’t been great, which you need to be to win there. I know I won in 2021, but since then I think we have some more to work on. Hopefully we can qualify well and build off of that.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, on what makes Nashville Superspeedway a popular venue: “The town has just gotten so popular. I think that there’s just a lot of energy there right now. Nashville is trendy and has been trendy for a period of time. A lot of people are moving to Nashville. The music scene has become as big as it’s ever been, I would argue, in the country music world. So, you have the opportunity to have some big names out at the track. It seems like we all enjoy it. So, I think all those things are good.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, on Nashville Superspeedway: “Nashville has been kind of OK for us. I feel like the first year, first couple of years we went there, we were super fast. But then last year we weren’t so good, so just got to keep working on that. It seems like it has some mile-and-a-half characteristics, like the guys who are fast at mile-and-a-halves seem to be pretty strong at Nashville, even though it’s a shorter track. So we’ll see. I think we could run well there. Definitely, the expectation is obviously to go there and try to run top five and try to compete for a win. So, yeah, I think it’s just a matter of looking at what we did last year and kind of where we need to be better.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, on Nashville Superspeedway: “Nashville is a really tough place. The concrete surface makes it feel totally different from most of the tracks we go to. It’s slick, it changes a lot during the race, and it doesn’t give you much forgiveness. But it’s a cool atmosphere with the fans and the city close by. We haven’t had the results we want there yet, but we’re bringing a fast Ally Chevy and hoping to turn that around this weekend.”