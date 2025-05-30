AFTER MONTH OFF, PRO STOCK RETURNS TO NHRA SCHEDULE AT NHRA NEW ENGLAND NATIONALS

EPPING, N.H. (May 30, 2025) – As the NHRA Pro Stock class returns to competition at this weekend’s 12th annual NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway, reigning winner Troy Coughlin Jr. hopes the added time off helps him return to the winner’s circle with his Elite Motorsports team.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ Pro Stock division last took the track in Charlotte in late April, giving the Elite Motorsports added time to make progress. After the extended chance to work on things in the shop, Coughlin in his JEGS.com car and the rest of the Pro Stock drivers are excited take to the race track to compete for a coveted NHRA Wally trophy in Epping.

“Winning in Epping last year was definitely a great moment, but what truly sets us apart is our consistent team morale and positive attitude,” Coughlin said. “Even when things aren’t going our way, the spirit within this group never wavers.”

The sold-out crowd at last year’s race in Epping saw John Force (Funny Car), Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel) and Coughlin (Pro Stock) claim race wins. It was Force, Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) who picked up Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge wins. Eliminations on FOX will be broadcast on Sunday, June 1 at 6 p.m. ET.

It is the seventh of 20 races during the 2025 season and Coughlin will also compete for the “No. 1 Clawifier Award presented by NAPA.” It will be on the line during Friday’s second session and a special chair made of lobster pots will await drivers on the top end, with the evening’s No. 1 qualifier sitting in the chair until they are replaced by a new No. 1 qualifier or claim the award. The driver will receive a large lobster, while the teams will be given lobster dinners.

It’s an added incentive for Coughlin, who won his first NHRA New England Nationals last year when he defeated his Elite Motorsports teammate and six-time champion Erica Enders in the finals. This season the Elite camp has struggled to match the performance of their long-time rivals at KB Titan Racing, with Dallas Glenn and reigning world champ Greg Anderson winning the first five races of 2025. But Coughlin believes New England will be the turning point in their season.

“The team at Elite Motorsports has been working tirelessly since we left Charlotte,” Coughlin said. “From long hours in the engine shop to the detailed maintenance on each car, every member of this group is fully committed to excellence. It’s truly impressive to witness the dedication and effort that goes into chasing a Mission Foods championship. Their relentless drive pushes me to bring my absolute best every time I strap in and let the clutch out.”

Former Top Fuel champion Kalitta is after his first victory of the season, taking on the likes of points leader and racing legend Tony Stewart, teammate Shawn Langdon, two-time champ Brittany Force, four-time champ Torrence, Josh Hart and reigning world champ Antron Brown.

Jack Beckman took over driving duties for Force after the legend’s crash in Richmond, and has won four times, including twice this year. He’s second in points with John Force Racing teammate and reigning champ Austin Prock sitting in first. Other standouts include Ron Capps, Matt Hagan, Paul Lee and local native Bob Tasca III.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and much more. Race fans in Epping can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the event winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 30 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, May 31 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 1. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, 7 p.m. on Saturday, and then eliminations action from 6-9 p.m. ET on Sunday on FOX.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA New England Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

