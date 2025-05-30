FUNNY CAR’S BOB TASCA III FEELS RIGHT AT HOME AT NHRA NEW ENGLAND NATIONALS

EPPING, N.H. (May 29, 2025) – No matter how many times he goes to New England Dragway, the site of this weekend’s 12th annual NHRA New England Nationals, it will always be special for local native Bob Tasca III.

The Funny Car veteran holds many fond memories at the facility, from his first-ever pass down a dragstrip to going more than 330-mph in his 12,000-horsepower PPG Ford Mustang, something he plans to do multiple times this weekend at New England Dragway.

The facility will always be the home track for the veteran and Tasca has big plans to get his season on track this weekend. The team made positive steps in Chicago, but currently sitting ninth in points and with four races coming in the next five weeks, Tasca knows this is an opportune time to make a move and a victory in Epping would provide the best way to start this stretch.

“For me, it doesn’t get more special than racing here,” Tasca said. “To come back where it all started for me and to be in front of thousands and thousands of fans, and a lot of family and friends, it’s a special race for me and it always will be.

“This track has been here a long time and it pulls from a very wide area. It’s a special place and the fans always pack the house here. Every time we go here, it’s standing room only and that makes it exciting. It also could be the turning point in the season for us if we do well.”

The sold-out crowd at last year’s race in Epping saw John Force (Funny Car), Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel) and Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) claim race wins. It was Force, Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) who picked up Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge wins. Eliminations on FOX will be broadcast on Sunday, June 1 at 6 p.m. ET.

It is the seventh of 20 races during the 2025 season and Tasca knows the time is now to get on a roll. The summer stretch moves fast and getting on track quickly would set him up nicely for the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Tasca started well, qualifying second in Gainesville and first in Phoenix, but had a rough three-race stretch before a solid rebound in Chicago. He picked up a round win there and has his sights set on building on that in Epping. To do so, he’ll have to get past the likes of points leader and reigning world champion Austin Prock, Chicago winner Jack Beckman, Paul Lee, who won in Phoenix, Ron Capps, four-time Epping winner Matt Hagan, Chad Green and Daniel Wilkerson.

Tasca will also compete for the “No. 1 Clawifier Award presented by NAPA,” which will be on the line during Friday’s second session. A special chair made of lobster pots will await drivers on the top end, with the evening’s No. 1 qualifier sitting in the chair until they are replaced by a new No. 1 qualifier or claim the award. The driver will receive a large lobster, while the teams will be given lobster dinners.

“This is a big stretch ahead and we definitely made progress in Chicago,” Tasca said. “We just have to get that consistency. We went down three of the four sessions in qualifying (in Chicago) and bottom line, we did make some progress. We’ll make some more adjustments this weekend and this is the time of year where you have to get your stuff together. This is really where the top teams shine. We’re not where we want to be, but it’s a long season and I like where we are internally.”

Kalitta is after his first victory of the season, taking on the likes of points leader and racing legend Tony Stewart, teammate Shawn Langdon, two-time champ Brittany Force, four-time champ Torrence, Josh Hart and reigning world champ Antron Brown.

Troy Coughlin Jr. earned the event win last season, but the Pro Stock ranks have been dominated by KB Titan Racing’s Glenn and reigning world champ Greg Anderson in 2025. The pair have been in all six finals this season, with Glenn leading the points after wins in Gainesville, Las Vegas and Charlotte.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and much more. Race fans in Epping can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the event winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 30 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, May 31 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 1. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, 7 p.m. on Saturday, and then eliminations action from 6-9 p.m. ET on Sunday on FOX.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA New England Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.