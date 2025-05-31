ERNEST Named Grand Marshal for Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Nashville Superspeedway

LEBANON, Tenn. – Nashville Superspeedway announced today that chart-topping singer-songwriter ERNEST will serve as the grand marshal for the Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. The Nashville native, hailed as “The Charmer” by MusicRow and a triple-threat talent who “creates a sound all his own” (Pollstar), will give the command to start engines as Amazon Prime Video broadcasts the event to its world-wide audience.

“ERNEST embodies the heart and soul of Nashville, making him the ideal grand marshal for the Cracker Barrel 400,” said Matt Greci, general manager of Nashville Superspeedway. “His remarkable talent, deep connection to Music City and ability to captivate audiences will bring an unforgettable energy to our race weekend.”

ERNEST, a four-time ACM Award nominee, including a 2024-25 nod for Artist-Songwriter of the Year, and three-time CMA Triple Play Award winner, has cemented his status as one of Music City’s defining artist-writers. With influences spanning Eminem to George Jones, he has penned 13 No. 1 hits, including the Hot 100 record-breaking “I Had Some Help” by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, earning a 2025 GRAMMY nomination.

His sophomore album, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, featuring 26 tracks with collaborations alongside Lainey Wilson, Lukas Nelson, Jelly Roll and HARDY, has been lauded by The Tennessean for honoring Music City while proving ERNEST’s dynamic artistry. Short-listed as a “Best of the Year So Far” by Billboard, The Tennessean and Country Now, the album follows his critically acclaimed FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM) and its deluxe edition, Two Dozen Roses.

In 2024, ERNEST joined Morgan Wallen’s “One Night at a Time Stadium Tour” and Jelly Roll’s “Beautifully Broken Tour,” showcasing his high-energy performances.

He recently launched DeVille Records, signing GRAMMY-nominated Chandler Walters, Rhys Rutherford and Cody Lohden. The label’s debut project, Cadillac Sessions, a mixtape-style album, has garnered attention from Billboard, Complex and Variety.

ERNEST continues to tour in 2025, supporting Lainey Wilson and Old Dominion.

Previous grand marshals for NACAR Cup Series races as Nashville Superspeedway include HARDY (2024), Old Dominion (2023), Kane Brown (2022) and Luke Combs (2021).

Other dignitaries for the weekend include the following:

Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Xfinity Color Guard – Wilson County Emergency Agency

Xfinity Invocation – Jacob Armstrong, Pastor, Providence Church, Mt. Juliet

Xfinity Anthem – Rocky Wallace, small business owner and Nashville artist

Xfinity Honorary Starter – Blain Bishop, former Tennessee Titan

Xfinity Grand Marshal – John Crosslin, board of directors, vice chair, Tennessee Lottery

Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR Cup Series race

Cup Color Guard – US Marine Corps Color Guard

Cup Invocation – USMC Chaplain Nathan Huffman

Cup Anthem – USMC Sergeant Elizabeth Marino

Cup Honorary Starter – Sarah Moore, chief marketing officer, Cracker Barrel

Cup Honorary Pace Car – County Music performer Chase Rice

Cup VIPs – Papa Roach band members

Cup Honorary Race Official – Major Sergeant USMC Carlos A. Ruiz

Cup Pre-Race concert – SJ McDonald, country music rising star

The Cracker Barrel 400 anchors a triple-header race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, featuring NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series races from May 30 to June 1. A limited number of tickets are on sale now at nashvillesuperspeedway.com or by calling 866.RACE.TIX.

2025 Race Schedule and Tickets

Saturday, May 31

Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau Qualifying

(2:10 p.m. Xfinity Series, The CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

(4:40 p.m. Cup Series, Amazon Prime Video, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250

(6:30 p.m. CT, The CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 1

NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400

(6 p.m. CT, Amazon Prime Video, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 31

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

(2:30 p.m. CT, FOX, INDYCAR Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation)

Call 866.RACE.TIX to discuss your options with an account representative, or visit nashvillesuperspeedway.com.

Follow Us

Keep track of all of Nashville Superspeedway’s events by following on X and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.

About Nashville Superspeedway

Nashville Superspeedway stands as Middle Tennessee’s premier racing destination, nestled in one of America’s most dynamic and rapidly expanding regions. Our 1.33-mile D-shaped concrete track, featuring 14 degrees of banking, holds the distinction of being NASCAR’s largest all-concrete venue. Nashville Superspeedway’s rich racing heritage includes four NASCAR Cup Series races, 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series events, 17 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitions and nine INDYCAR SERIES battles – including the 2024 INDYCAR SERIES championship finale. As a Speedway Motorsports property, Nashville Superspeedway serves as a year-round entertainment venue welcoming families and race fans from across the nation.