Kirkwood Hangs On, Pulls Away to Victory in Detroit

DETROIT (Sunday, June 1, 2025) – Kyle Kirkwood survived front wing damage and pulled away on a late restart to win the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on Sunday.

It was the second victory of the season and fourth career NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory for Kirkwood, who also won the Acura Long Beach Grand Prix on April 13, also on a temporary street circuit.

“For some reason, the wing was damaged, but it wasn’t really causing that much of an issue,” Kirkwood said. “This AWS Honda was on rails all weekend long. There were some challenges out there, that’s for sure. We had to pass our way back through a handful of times, and it was definitely not a walk in the park, especially with that front-wing damage at the end. We did lose a little bit of performance, but the car actually felt fine.

“Epic pit stops. Epic strategy. We were definitely the fastest.”

Kirkwood, who started third in the No. 27 Siemens AWS Honda of Andretti Global, crossed the finish line 3.5931 seconds ahead of the No. 14 Sexton Properties/AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet of Santino Ferrucci. It was a career-best finish for Ferrucci and the best road- or street-course result for the team owned by legendary four-time Indianapolis 500 winner A.J. Foyt since Takuma Sato also finished second in 2015 at this event when it took place on Belle Isle.

Colton Herta finished a season-best third in the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda as Andretti Global put two drivers on the podium for the first time since Herta and Kirkwood went 1-2, respectively, last July on the streets of Toronto.

Two-time series champion Will Power finished fourth in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, while Kyffin Simpson rounded out the top five with a career-best finish in the No. 8 Ridgeline Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

This 100-lap race on the notoriously bumpy and tight nine-turn, 1.645-mile circuit on the streets of downtown Detroit came down to strategy and survival.

The 27-car field divided into two strategic camps at the start, with 12 cars beginning the race on Firestone’s grippier but less durable Firehawk alternate tires and 15 on the slower but more durable primary tires. The top nine starters, which included pole sitter Herta and teammate Kirkwood, opted to start on the softer alternate tire and shed it as soon as possible for the durability of the harder tire. INDYCAR rules require that all drivers must use both tire compounds for at least two laps per race.

That divided the field into separate pit cycles, with drivers on both strategies being forced to fight their way through the field after each stop while waiting for drivers on alternative tactics to pit.

Kirkwood first got to the front on Lap 39 when Scott Dixon, who started on the primary tire, made his first pit stop in the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. Kirkwood stayed in the lead until the end of Lap 50, when he made his second stop.

The race’s complexion changed on Lap 67 when Callum Ilott crashed into the barrier in Turn 1 in the No. 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet.

Ferrucci and Simpson were among the drivers who started on the primary tires and had just pitted for the third time at the end of Lap 65. Kirkwood, Power, Herta, championship leader Alex Palou and David Malukas of AJ Foyt Racing all pitted under caution at the end of Lap 70, dropping them down the field while Ferrucci assumed the lead after starting 21st.

The restart at the end of Lap 72 also turned the race – and perhaps the championship fight – on its head when Palou’s No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda made hard contact with the barrier in Turn 1 after being tapped in the rear by the No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet of Malukas, who received a penalty for avoidable contact.

Palou was out of the race, credited with 25th place, his first result outside of the top three this season and worse result since he finished 27th in 2022 at Road America. Three-time series champion Palou entered the race with five victories in six starts this season, including the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge last Sunday. His points lead was trimmed to 90 over second-place Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren.

On the restart at the end of Lap 76, Kirkwood started fourth but dove under Marcus Armstrong in the No. 66 SiriusXM/Root Insurance Honda of Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian in Turn 3 for third on Lap 77. One lap later, Kirkwood passed Simpson for second on the back straightaway, but he slightly misjudged the maneuver, with his left front wing clipping the right rear wheel of Simpson’s car and damaging the wing.

Then on Lap 79, Kirkwood drove under Ferrucci in his favorite passing spot – Turn 3 at the end of the back straight – for a lead he would not relinquish.

But nothing came easily over the last 21 laps.

On Lap 84, a frightening crash between Felix Rosenqvist in the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda of Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian and rookie Louis Foster in the No. 45 Mi-Jack Honda of Rahal Letterman Lanigan triggered the last of five caution periods and a red flag for barrier repair that lasted 12 minutes, 25 seconds.

“The car was flawless, and on restarts, man, the car just came alive,” Kirkwood said. “I was actually super comfortable after that red flag came out. I was like, ‘This is going to work out in our favor here.’”

Kirkwood got a great jump on the restart at the end of Lap 89 and was never threatened. Ferrucci dove under Power in Turn 3 on Lap 91 and then parried Herta’s attempts to pass for second numerous times over the last eight laps.

“The stand was amazing,” Ferrucci said of his strategists and engineers. “Perfect strategy. Obviously got lucky with that yellow (on Lap 67), and man, I don’t think I”ve ever been so happy to see a red flag. I was really struggling. I don’t know what I did with the tires, but I couldn’t get them to come back to life.

“Kyle was so fast today. Congratulations to him and his team on this win.”

The race featured 261 on-track passes, a record for this downtown circuit and the second-highest total in the history of the event, including races on Belle Isle.

The next NTT INDYCAR SERIES event is the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline on Sunday evening, June 15 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear Results

(3) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 100, Running (21) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 100, Running (1) Colton Herta, Honda, 100, Running (8) Will Power, Chevrolet, 100, Running (19) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 100, Running (9) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 100, Running (18) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 100, Running (4) Christian Lundgaard, Chevrolet, 100, Running (24) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 100, Running (15) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 100, Running (16) Scott Dixon, Honda, 100, Running (7) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 100, Running (12) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 100, Running (2) David Malukas, Chevrolet, 100, Running (26) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 100, Running (22) Robert Shwartzman, Chevrolet, 100, Running (25) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 100, Running (20) Jacob Abel, Honda, 100, Running (27) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 98, Running (11) Graham Rahal, Honda, 97, Running (14) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 83, Contact (13) Louis Foster, Honda, 83, Contact (23) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 82, Mechanical (10) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 80, Mechanical (5) Alex Palou, Honda, 72, Contact (17) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 66, Contact (6) Rinus VeeKay, Honda, 6, Mechanical

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 82.022 mph

Time of race: 02:00:20.0264

Margin of victory: 3.5931 seconds

Cautions: 5 for 19 laps

Lead changes: 12 among 10 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Herta, Colton 1 – 11

McLaughlin, Scott 12 – 14

Rasmussen, Christian 15 – 35

Foster, Louis 36

Dixon, Scott 37 – 38

Kirkwood, Kyle 39 – 49

O’Ward, Pato 50 – 52

Rosenqvist, Felix 53 – 54

Kirkwood, Kyle 55 – 69

Power, Will 70

Ferrucci, Santino 71 – 78

Kirkwood, Kyle 79 – 100

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Point Standings: Palou 311, O’Ward 221, Kirkwood 209, Lundgaard 205, Power 175, Rosenqvist 175, Dixon 173, McLaughlin 164, Herta 157, Ferrucci 144, Armstrong 131, Newgarden 126, Malukas 126, Rossi 124, Rahal 115, VeeKay 110, Rasmussen 102, Simpson 97, Ericsson 96, Daly 96, Siegel 93, Shwartzman 79, Robb 78, Foster 76, DeFrancesco 71, Ilott 50, Abel 40, Takuma Sato 36, Helio Castroneves 20, Ed Carpenter 16, Jack Harvey 12, Ryan Hunter-Reay 10, Kyle Larson 6, Marco Andretti 5.