CHEVROLET NCS AT NASHVILLE: Post-Race Report

NASCAR CUP SERIES

NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

JUNE 1, 2025

Hocevar Leads Chevrolet with Runner-Up Finish at Nashville Superspeedway

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

2nd – Carson Hocevar

5th – William Byron

8th – Kyle Larson

Coming off a heartbreaking finish one week ago, Spire Motorsports’ Carson Hocevar rebounded with a runner-up finish in his No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet to lead the Bowtie brigade to the finish in the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. The result marked Hocevar’s second top-five finish of the 2025 season, while also matching his career-best finish of second with just 59 career starts in NASCAR’s top division.

For back-to-back weekends, William Byron was a race winning contender throughout much of the race – ultimately driving his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to a fifth-place finish in the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. With yet another strong Saturday performance, Byron posted his 10th top-10 qualifying effort of the 2025 season – lining up third for the 300-lap race. Nabbing a pair of top-four finishes in the stages, the 27-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native remained a steady fixture in the top-10 throughout much of the race en route to his seventh top-five and ninth top-10 finish with 14 points-paying races complete.

Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team turned a turbulent race into an impressive run that ended with an eighth-place finish at the Tennessee track. Fitting an uphill battle after a disappointing qualifying effort, the struggles continued throughout the first-half of the race. But continuing to go to work on their Chevrolet-powered machine, the Cliff Daniels-led team finally broke into the top-10 during the final stage to collected a well-earned top-10 finish.

Trackhouse Racing celebrated its 300th NASCAR Cup Series start at the organization’s home track of Nashville Superspeedway. Coming off his first crown jewel win in his NASCAR career, Ross Chastain and the No. 1 Chevrolet team led the three-car organization to the checkered-flag with an 11th-place result.

Entering the Nashville race weekend back atop the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, William Byron turned in a 48-point day in his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to keep the reigns with a now 48-point lead.

Chevrolet’s all-time NASCAR Cup Series statistics at Nashville Superspeedway:

Wins: 3

Poles: 1

Top-Fives: 12

Top-10s: 22

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 14 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 5

Poles: 7

Top-Fives: 29

Top 10s: 63

Stage Wins: 14

UP NEXT: The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Michigan International Speedway with the Firekeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, June 8, at 2 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on Amazon Prime Video, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Finished: 11th

“Overall, a fairly strong night in the Busch Light Country Chevrolet. We started the race too loose and then Phil tightened me up and it was too much, so we worked on finding the balance. Just one spot short of a top-10 but looking forward to next weekend at Michigan.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 29th

“It was a long night for everyone on the No. 3 Marines Toys for Tots Chevrolet at Nashville Superspeedway. We missed the setup a little and I struggled with a Chevy that was too loose to race. Additionally, the brakes were chattering for most of the night. We did our best to manage it, but with the handling issues we were facing there was no way to gain track position. We tried to long run the last green-flag pit stop, but that strategy didn’t pan out for us. We ended up going from 21st to 29th. I don’t know what to say except it was miserable. As a team, we need to execute a little better. We all want more, so we’ll keep trying.”

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 8th

“We just fought through it all day. We had some good restarts that worked out for us. It was just a really tough day, but I’m proud of the effort by this No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet team for never giving up. Obviously I wish the whole weekend would have been better and I think we could have had a little easier of a day.”

What can you say about the perseverance by this No. 5 Chevrolet team?

“Yeah, it was great. There for a lot of the race, I was thinking a top-20 was going to be the day that we should have. We just had some good restarts. It’s just really hard to pass here. Guys couldn’t pass me and I couldn’t pass the cars in front of me, and I just kind of settled in and chipped away at it. It looked like it could have been way worse, really. I almost got into a few crashes a handful of times, so coming home with an eighth-place finish, I’m pretty happy with it.”

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 5th

“I felt like our car potential was probably third, behind the No. 12 (Ryan Blaney) and No. 11 (Denny Hamlin). We just never really got to restart with clean air. I think if we could have restarted with clean air, maybe we could have held them off, but it just seemed like we had to do too much to our car to keep up with those guys. I thought it was a good effort by this No. 24 Raptor High Heat Chevrolet team. We tried something a little bit different on that last stop. It ran long and, honestly, it was going to be good, and then we just kind of had a slow sequence. It was a good day overall. Nashville Superspeedway has been kind of a tough place for us the past couple of years. I felt like we had good speed, we just couldn’t quite get the handling.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident in Stage Two.

Finished: 39th

Stenhouse Jr. on the accident that ultimately ended the day early for the No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet team.

“A lap or two before, he (Carson Hocevar) tried to dive into there from about 10 car lengths back. And then that time, I just opened my entry a little bit and he overcharged the corner and drilled us in the rear bumper. I’d say it’s not out of the norm from him, but I definitely wasn’t expecting that at that point of the race. It’s just a bummer for us. The No. 47 NOS Energy Chevrolet wasn’t great, but we were making changes. I felt like after that restart, I was a little bit better than I was the run before. We were just burning our right-rear tire off there throughout the run.

We’ll go back to the shop and regroup. It’s a busy couple of weeks for our team getting ready for Michigan and Mexico City. Those two races back-to-back, we have to have all four cars ready. We’ll refocus and get ready for next weekend. As soon as these races are over, we focus on what’s next. We’ll try and bounce back strong next weekend and get back rolling.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 2nd

During the race, you said your car was “undriveable”, so how did you and your team adjust to get you to a runner-up finish?

“Either I’m really dramatic or they’re really good on adjustments… probably a little bit of both. I’m proud of this No. 77 Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet team and proud of this car. Nashville Superspeedway is a really, really difficult place to pass, and we were able to go from 26th to second and have a shot at it. Just really proud of this group. After how last weekend ended, this was a really good reset being able to put together a good and deserved finish.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 16th

“It was an OK day for this No. 99 Tootsie Orchid Lounge Chevrolet team. We fired off a little bit too far off again. The speed got a little bit better, but it took us pretty much a stage and a half to get it where we needed it to be. It was just difficult to pass. It was an average night. We just have to continue to keep working on it.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.