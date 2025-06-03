2026 NHRA GATORNATIONALS TO KICK OFF NHRA’S 75TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON ON MARCH 5-8

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (June 3, 2025) – NHRA’s special 75th anniversary season will open at famed Gainesville Raceway, as officials announced today the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will begin March 5-8 with the 57th annual NHRA Gatornationals at the legendary facility in Gainesville.

It will also serve as the kickoff to the historic 75th NHRA season, one that will feature a yearlong celebration of NHRA drag racing. Tickets for the 75th anniversary season opener in Gainesville will go on sale Aug. 25, while the full 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule will be announced soon.

The NHRA Gatornationals will be chocked full of special items to start the 75th anniversary season, including appearances by NHRA legends, special appearances and displays and so much more. Already one of the biggest and most incredible events on the NHRA tour, fans can expect something spectacular and legendary for the season-opening NHRA Gatornationals in 2026.

“As we prepare to celebrate the NHRA’s 75th anniversary in 2026, it’s very exciting to announce that we will launch this historic season at the Gatornationals — one of the most iconic events in our sport,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “Gainesville has been a cornerstone of NHRA tradition for more than 50 years, and it’s the perfect venue to honor the NHRA’s rich history, our fans and all the incredible competitors who have made up NHRA drag racing.

“This event kicks off our 2026 and also starts a season-long celebration of the NHRA’s rich history, biggest moments and the incredible racing community that has been part of NHRA for 75 years. Starting in Gainesville, we can’t wait to showcase everything that makes the NHRA so special in 2026.”

All the 75th anniversary items, appearances and special events planned for the Gatornationals will be released in the coming months.

The historic NHRA Gatornationals has been synonymous with some of the biggest moments in NHRA history, with the race playing an important role in every driver’s legacy. For more than five decades, winning in Gainesville has been a goal for every NHRA star and that will certainly be the case in 2026 to kick off the 75th anniversary season.

This year, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Chad Green (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won in Gainesville to start what has been a thrilling 2025 campaign.

Funny Car legend John Force has eight wins in Gainesville to lead all Funny Car drivers, while Warren Johnson’s nine Pro Stock wins at Gainesville Raceway are the most for any driver. Top Fuel legend Tony Schumacher and six-time Pro Stock world champ Greg Anderson both have five wins at the historic race.

Three-time NHRA Funny Car world champ Ron Capps has four Gatornationals victories, while other Gainesville winners include world champs Antron Brown, Brittany Force, Erica Enders, Matt Hagan, Doug Kalitta, Shawn Langdon, J.R. Todd, Cruz Pedregon, Steve Torrence, Jeg Coughlin Jr., Matt Smith and Herrera.

Tickets for the 57th annual NHRA Gatornationals will go on sale on Aug. 25. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

