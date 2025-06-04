FUNNY CAR’S J.R. TODD EAGER TO STAY ON WINNING TRACK AT SUPER GRIP NHRA THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (June 3, 2025) – After winning Sunday in Epping, snapping a 25-race winless streak in the process, Funny Car’s J.R. Todd would like to see the wait for his next victory reduced dramatically. In fact, it could be only a week if the former world champion keeps rolling at this weekend’s 24th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at scenic Bristol Dragway.

Todd and his Kalitta Motorsports team, led by crew chief Dickie Venables, impressed last week en route to his first victory since the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series opener in 2024. Venables took over as crew chief in the off-season, bringing an impressive championship resumé.

Though there were some early-season struggles, Todd and the group have been building and the results in their 12,000-horsepower DHL Toyota GR Supra were apparent in Epping. Repeating that would be ideal, especially as Todd, who has 22 career victories, seeks his first career win in Thunder Valley.

“This sport goes in waves. You’re only as good as your last race,” Todd said. “We’ve done well at Bristol in the past, so I’m excited to go there. I like that race and I’ve always wanted to win there. I’ve been to some finals there, but it’s never worked out. We have a car that can contend with these guys and I’m excited for what we have.

“It’s nice to get a win; it was a big win for our team, but we still have work to do. We know that. I think we have a good car to work with now and we’re going into Bristol where we’ve run well in the past.”

In 2024, Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won in Bristol. Clay Millican, Prock, Erica Enders and Matt Smith each won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, while semifinalists from the NHRA New England Nationals will rematch in Bristol in 2025. It is the eighth of 20 events in 2025 and the race will be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations starting at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 8.

Todd will be involved in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday in Bristol, taking on Alexis DeJoria in an Epping rematch. The other matchup features rookie Spencer Hyde and Jack Beckman, as Todd looks to keep pace with his Top Fuel teammates Doug Kalitta and Shawn Langdon.

They’ve combined to win all six of the Saturday specialty races in that category, with Todd, who is currently sixth in points, looking to add to the tally in Bristol. Of course, he’s also searching for another victory against a loaded lineup in Bristol that includes points leader Prock, former world champs Ron Capps, Matt Hagan and Cruz Pedregon, Bob Tasca III and Daniel Wilkerson.

“I’m just glad we finally won because (his Top Fuel teammates) have been making us look bad,” Todd said. “It’s impressive what they’ve been doing in the (Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge). I love getting that opportunity to compete on Saturday and it would be nice to double-up again. I always have confidence in Dickie. It’s taken some time to get where we want to be and I think we’re creeping up on it.”

Racing legend Tony Stewart has taken control in the Top Fuel ranks, advancing to the past five final rounds to move into the points lead. Other top names include Epping winner Brittany Force, Doug Kalitta, Shawn Langdon and Antron Brown.

Jeg Coughlin, a five-time Pro Stock champ, earned his third Bristol win over reigning champ Greg Anderson last year. Anderson is in the points lead thanks to three wins, while teammate Dallas Glenn also has three wins for KB Titan Racing.

Pro Stock Motorcycle first appeared at Bristol Dragway in 2021 and each year has seen a new winner. Two-time reigning champion Gaige Herrera won last year, while other standouts include Matt Smith, Angie Smith, Richard Gadson and Chase Van Sant.

The event will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock. After final qualifying on Saturday, fans will also be treated to a special autograph session and fanfest at the Bristol Dragway Welcome Tent in the midway.

All weekend, fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and more. Bristol race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 6, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 7 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 8. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday and 8 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

