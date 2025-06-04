Front Row Motorsports: Michigan International Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team

Michigan International Speedway Competition Notes

Firekeepers Casino 400

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Event: Race 17 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Michigan International Speedway (2.0-miles)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

The Michigan International Speedway is next up on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule for Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Ford team. Following Sunday’s race at the Nashville Superspeedway, Gilliland now sits 23rd in the Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. In the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Gilliland has two top-five finishes in three starts at the Brooklyn, Michigan track.

Love’s Travel Stops returns to Gilliland’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. Users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and 15¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Gilliland and the No. 34 team will have Martin Transportation Systems join in on the fun this weekend. A loyal Love’s Travel Stops customer headquartered in Byron Center, Michigan, MTS is a family owned and operated transportation and logistics company with a fleet of over 1,100 trucks and employs over 2,500 drivers and support staff. MTS provides dedicated, just in time “JIT” services to its customers with a dedication to safety, customer service, and technology.

“This is a big weekend for Ford, so I definitely want to perform well,” said Gilliland. “As a team, we need to execute better in qualifying so we’re not spending most of the race battling for track position—that will be our main focus going into the weekend. It’s great to have MTS on board. They’re a valued customer of Love’s, and with their headquarters not far from the track, it’s special to have their support here.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Christian Boller

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.