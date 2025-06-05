Kaulig Racing – Weekly Preview | Michigan 2025

Roc Solid Playset Build

As part of a continued partnership with the Roc Solid Foundation, Matt Kaulig and Kaulig Giving took part in their fifth playset build on Wednesday, June 4, in Akron, Ohio.

Kaulig and the Kaulig Companies volunteers were guided through the playset-building process by the Roc Solid Foundation. The team ended the day with a grand reveal to A’Marii, the playset recipient, and his family. At four years old with a love for dinosaurs, bikes, toys and music, A’Marii is fighting leukemia.

When a child sees their playset for the first time, the very last thing on their mind is cancer. That is the moment when the power of play defeats cancer.

Kaulig Giving believes in making a lasting impact in the community by supporting the well-being of children and their families. To date, Kaulig Giving has given to over 400 501c3 organizations. Click here for local news coverage of the event.

“It’s really special to be a part of this event and have a hands-on role. When you think about a four-year-old kid that has leukemia, they are going through some really hard times. We get to be in his backyard, building his playground and that brings him a little bit of joy. It makes him feel good and it makes you feel good. It’s not all about giving money, it’s about actually physically doing something and helping families out and our Kaulig Companies group gets to do that.” – Matt Kaulig on the Roc Solid Playset Build

Ohio Takeover

Last week, Ty Dillon made his way to Ohio to the home of Matt Kaulig to visit media, talk racing and help promote the Kaulig Companies Championship coming up June 18 – 22, 2025 in Akron, Ohio.

On Tuesday, May 27, Dillon visited the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, went go-karting with KreuzinCleveland and threw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians game vs. the LA Dodgers.

On Wednesday, May 28, Dillon continued to make visits in the Cleveland and Akron areas with media and Kaulig Giving community partners. Dillon made stops at Lebron James ‘I Promise School’ to meet with students and visit the school’s media lab, Denzel Ward’s football clinic as part of Ward’s ‘Make Them Know Your Name’ foundation, the Big Play Cleveland studios and local media outlets.

Fans can learn more about the Kaulig Companies Championship and purchase tickets by visiting: kauligchampionship.com.

For a video recap of Dillon’s time in Ohio, click here.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Sea Best

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Sea Best: Sea Best returns to the No. 10 Chevrolet this weekend at Michigan International Speedway with Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing. Sea Best proudly serves as the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries, a family-owned and operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. As one of the nation’s largest importers, manufacturers, and distributors of seafood and meat, the Sea Best brand is synonymous with premium-quality seafood. Its product lineup includes a wide range of frozen fish fillets—such as ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, cod, and catfish—along with shrimp, scallops, and lobster.

Meet Ty Dillon:

Sunday, June 8

Ty Dillon will kick off race day on Sunday, June 8, at the Chevrolet Display from 10:15 – 10:30 a.m. ET.

Dillon will then make his way to the Chevrolet merchandise hauler from 10:45 – 11:15 a.m. ET to meet fans and sign autographs.

To wrap up race morning fan experiences, Dillon will take part in Family Feud on the NASCAR Experience Stage at 11:15 a.m. ET. Dillon will be partnered with a fan and play against Michael McDowell’s team.

At Michigan International Speedway:

Ty Dillon will make his 13th start at Michigan International Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, June 8. In his previous 12 starts at the track in the Cup Series, Dillon has a best finish of 11th in 2019.

In the Xfinity Series, Dillon has four starts with a best finish of sixth in 2017. Dillon has two top-10 finishes and all four finishes in the top 15.

With two starts in the Truck Series, Dillon has a best finish of third in 2013 and both finishes in the top six.

Dillon has led laps in all three series.

“Michigan is a track where I have had good success at over the years and it’s one of the fastest tracks we go to. It’s a fun, big fast race track and it’ll be an exciting race. I’m looking forward to getting there and continuing to improve our overall performance in the No. 10 Chevrolet.” – Ty Dillon on Michigan International Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Action Industries

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Action Industries: Action Industries has been a proud partner of Kaulig Racing since 2022, serving as both a primary and associate sponsor on the No. 16 NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger, and an additional team associate sponsor on all Kaulig Racing’s Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

At Michigan International Speedway:

AJ Allmendinger will make his 24th start at Michigan International Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, June 8. In his previous starts at the track in the NASCAR Cup Series, Allmendinger has led one lap has a best finish of 11th that he earned in both 2010 and 2011.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Allmendinger has made three starts with Kaulig Racing at Michigan International Speedway, earning one win, one top five and three top-10 finishes. Allmendinger has led 77 laps and an average finish of 6.0.

“Michigan is just a super-fast racetrack, and I’ve enjoyed running it the last couple years in the Cup car. Last year we had good speed, and I feel like our big track program is probably where we excel right now at Kaulig Racing. I’m excited to get to Michigan and see what we have and knowing it’s a place we can go and have a good run. It’s a tough racetrack just in the sense of a lot of on throttle time and track position is always critical. Hopefully we can unload pretty close, which I think we’ve done a pretty good job at most racetracks and have good qualifying effort and a really good run.” – AJ Allmendinger on Michigan International Speedway



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.