SIX-TIME PRO STOCK CHAMP ERICA ENDERS HOPES TO BOUNCE BACK AT SUPER GRIP NHRA THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (June 6, 2025) – After a tough start to the 2025 season, six-time Pro Stock champion Erica Enders hopes to continue her momentum from last week’s race in Epping at this weekend’s 24th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

Enders is not only a six-time Pro Stock world champion, but she is also the winningest female across all of motorsports, with 49 wins to her lengthy list of accomplishments. However, she hasn’t visited the winner’s circle since the 2024 season opener in Gainesville. After finishing runner-up last weekend in Epping to her longtime rival and reigning world champ Greg Anderson, Enders is confident the Elite Motorsports camp has turned a performance corner with her Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage/Melling Performance/Scag Power Equipment car.

“We worked nonstop,” Enders said. “We made some substantial changes and spent a lot of time on the dyno. We applied everything we learned at the shop to the track during some testing at Tulsa. Pro Stock is not for the weak. It’s competitive problem-solving and we take a lot of pride in how well we work together, accomplishing things legitimately. We may be down now but they will not keep us down forever.”

This weekend’s Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals marks the eighth event of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season. Scenic Bristol Dragway is always a highlight for drivers and fans, and that holds true for Enders as well.

“I feel good going into Bristol. I feel like we have a direction to head in and a small pep in our step,” said Enders, who has three wins Bristol wins to her credit. “Bristol has always been good to me and is one of my favorite tracks to race. I’m definitely looking forward to the weekend.”

In 2024, Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won in Bristol. Clay Millican, Prock, Erica Enders and Matt Smith each won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, while semifinalists from the NHRA New England Nationals will rematch in Bristol in 2025. The race will be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations starting at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 8.

Following her runner-up finish in at the NHRA New England Nationals, Enders will also be slotted into this weekend’s Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. Enders will rematch with her Elite Motorsports teammate Aaron Stanfield, while points leader Anderson will meet up with Matt Hartford.

Enders made significant progress in Epping, moving up to ninth in points, and has another opportunity to make a big leap with plenty of season left.

“Confidence takes time to build, whether it is in yourself, your team or your equipment,” Enders said. “It’s kind of like trust, easy to lose, hard to gain. Don’t get me wrong, we have definitely turned a corner, but we also still have a ton of catching up to do. I promise there is no other group that I’d rather go to battle with than my guys at Elite.

“I look around and realize how lucky I am, to have a group like I have. From their work ethic to the content of their character, to their never quit mentality. We have been through so much together as a big family. This year has been tough on us personally and professionally, but the cream will always rise to the top.”

In the Pro Stock Motorcycle ranks, Herrera will be aiming to be the first rider to win twice at Bristol. Other Bristol winners including former champion Angelle Sampey, Jery Savoie and Steve Johnson. However, Herrera competitor and six-time champion Matt Smith will have his sights set for his chance at history at Bristol Dragway.

Racing legend Tony Stewart has taken control in the Top Fuel ranks, advancing to the past five final rounds to move into the points lead. Other top names include Epping winner Brittany Force, Doug Kalitta, Shawn Langdon and Antron Brown.

Reigning Funny Car champion Austin Prock earned his first Bristol win last weekend of J.R. Todd. Todd is the most recent winner on tour, thanks to his Epping win over rookie Spencer Hyde. Prock currently leads the points after earning two wins earlier this year, with his John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman in second. Others to note will be Phoenix winner Paul Lee, as well as former champs Matt Hagan and Ron Capps.

The event will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock. After final qualifying on Saturday, fans will also be treated to a special autograph session and fanfest at the Bristol Dragway Welcome Tent in the midway.

All weekend, fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and more. Bristol race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 3 and 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 6, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 7 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 8. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday and 8 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.