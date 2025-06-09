J.R. GRAY WINS IN CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MOD AT BRISTOL AT EVENT POWERED BY CARDINAL INSURANCE

BRISTOL, Tenn. (June 8, 2025) – J.R. Gray won for the second time this season in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series on Sunday at Bristol Dragway, defeating his Al-Anabi Performance teammate Mike Stavrinos in the final round as part of this weekend’s 24th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

It was the fifth of 10 races during the 2025 NHRA Pro Mod season and this weekend’s event was powered by Cardinal Insurance.

After a lengthy rain delay, Gray and Stavrinos had a thrilling side-by-side race in the final round, with Gray slipping past Stavrinos with a standout run of 5.762-seconds at 250.46 mph. It was the quickest run of Sunday’s eliminations and handed Gray his third career NHRA Pro Mod victory.

To get to the final round, Gray defeated Chip King, Stevie Jackson and Rickie Smith, and then chased down Stavrinos by a thin margin at the finish line. Gray also leaves Bristol in the points lead.

“Man, this is all about redemption,” Gray said. “The whole crew has been putting in the hours and they’ve been making it happen.”

Stavrinos reached the championship round for the third time this season, defeating Derek Menholt, Alex Laughlin and Billy Banaka. He is second in points at the halfway mark of the year.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series returns to action June 20-22 with the fifth annual American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park in Richmond, Va.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 24rd annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway. The race is the fifth of 10 events in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

PRO MODIFIED:

JR Gray; 2. Mike Stavrinos; 3. Rickie Smith; 4. Billy Banaka; 5. Rashid alBalooshi; 6. Mason Wright; 7. Alex Laughlin; 8. Steve Jackson; 9. Dmitry Samorukov; 10. Stan Shelton; 11. Derek Menholt; 12. Justin Bond; 13. Mike Castellana; 14. Dwayne Wolfe; 15. Chip King; 16. Jordan Lazic.

Pro Modified — JR Gray, Chevy Camaro, 5.762, 250.46 def. Mike Stavrinos, Camaro, 5.778, 248.48.

ROUND ONE — Rashid alBalooshi, Chevy Camaro, 5.871, 238.55 def. Justin Bond, Camaro, 8.607, 108.21; Billy Banaka, Camaro, 5.845, 244.12 def. Dwayne Wolfe, Camaro, 10.241, 89.70; Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 5.857, 245.23 def. Stan Shelton, Ford Mustang, 5.873, 246.03; Mike Stavrinos, Camaro, 5.846, 246.89 def. Derek Menholt, Camaro, 5.875, 243.90; JR Gray, Camaro, 5.835, 247.70 def. Chip King, Dodge Charger, Broke; Mason Wright, Camaro, 5.907, 244.60 def. Mike Castellana, Camaro, 9.748, 92.15; Rickie Smith, Mustang, 5.850, 250.27 def. Dmitry Samorukov, Chevy Corvette, 5.868, 245.05; Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.902, 245.85 def. Jordan Lazic, Camaro, DQ – Tech;

QUARTERFINALS — Smith, 5.815, 250.69 def. alBalooshi, 5.857, 243.81; Banaka, 5.855, 244.78 def. Wright, 5.869, 246.39; Stavrinos, 5.825, 247.16 def. Laughlin, 5.869, 245.27; Gray, 5.830, 247.66 def. Jackson, Foul – Red Light;

SEMIFINALS — Gray, 5.817, 248.57 def. Smith, 5.805, 249.81; Stavrinos, 5.793, 247.75 def. Banaka, 5.856, 244.69;

FINAL — Gray, 5.762, 250.46 def. Stavrinos, 5.778, 248.48.

Pro Modified

JR Gray, 463; 2. Mike Stavrinos, 413; 3. Rickie Smith, 352; 4. Billy Banaka, 309; 5. Mason Wright, 278; 6. Justin Bond, 210; 7. Alex Laughlin, 201; 8. Kahlid alBalooshi, 184; 9. Kevin Rivenbark, 178; 10. (tie) Jordan Lazic, 161.

Stan Shelton, 161.