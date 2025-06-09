AMERICAN REBEL LIGHT BEER NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF UPCOMING VIRGINIA NHRA NATIONALS

DINWIDDIE, Va. (June 9, 2025) – Ahead of its return to Virginia Motorsports Park, NHRA announced today that America Rebel Light Beer has been named the title sponsor for the upcoming fifth annual American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals, which will take place June 20-22 at the standout facility.

It is the ninth of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals features a unique two-day race format in the professional classes, with fans getting an incredible chance to see three qualifying sessions from the 330-mph, 12,000-horsepower nitro machines on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday.

After sponsoring the NHRA national event in Charlotte earlier this year, the race at Virginia Motorsports Park marks the second title sponsor for American Rebel Light in 2025. Andy Ross, Chairman and CEO of American Rebel Beer and singer-songwriter, will also provide entertainment with a concert with his band during the jam-packed event.

“American Rebel Light is honored and very excited to be named title sponsor of the upcoming American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park,” said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross. “We were the title sponsor for the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at Charlotte Motor Speedway and it was an amazing experience for American Rebel Light. The exposure and impact from being title sponsor at Charlotte was tremendous, really put us on the map in North Carolina, and also nationwide because of the FOX, FS1 and FS2 broadcasts. The NHRA and Charlotte Motor Speedway were amazing partners on the event and we can’t wait to do it again at Virgina Motorsports Park.”

As part of the race sponsorship, American Rebel Light Beer will have a strong presence at Virginia Motorsports Park, including trackside signage and brand integrations throughout the standout track. Race fans aged 21 and older will have the chance to enjoy American Rebel Light – America’s Patriotic, God Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer – at the facility while taking in the incredible action on the track.

The attention American Rebel Light will gain from the race sponsorship will also create strong awareness for American Rebel Light Beer as it is introduced to the state of Virginia’s beer drinkers.

Last season, Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won in Richmond during the two-day event. This year’s event will be broadcast on FOX broadcast network and FS1, including eliminations coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday, June 22.

Along with qualifying on Saturday, fans can also watch the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge bonus race during the last two sessions, as racers compete for bonus points and a bonus purse to close out a memorable day. NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying roars into action with three rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 21 at 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET, leading into a can’t-miss raceday with eliminations beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 22.

“We’re thrilled to have American Rebel Light return as a title sponsor and partner with NHRA and Virginia Motorsports Park for the Virginia NHRA Nationals,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “They’ve already shown to be a terrific partner with a team passionate about NHRA drag racing, and it’s exciting to see that relationship continue to grow. We’re looking forward to an incredible weekend in Virginia with American Rebel Light Beer and all the NHRA fans.”

Last year, Top Fuel’s Doug Kalitta earned his second Richmond victory when he won over Kalitta Motorsports teammate Shawn Langdon. This season, they’ve combined to sweep every Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge so far. Motorsports legend and 2024 Rookie of the Year Tony Stewart clearly leads the points thanks to his two wins on the season, while other top names include Brittany Force, Antron Brown and Justin Ashley.

Prock, the reigning Funny Car champion, won his first Virginia NHRA Nationals over Bob Tasca III. Prock currently leads the points in 2025, while John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman also has two wins this year. The loaded field also includes four-time world champ Matt Hagan, three-time champ Ron Capps and J.R. Todd.

Herrera, the two-time reigning champion, once again leads the Pro Stock Motorcycle points. He has two wins on the season and currently leads six-time champion Matt Smith, who won in Charlotte. Other riders to watch will be Richard Gadson, Smith’s wife, Angie, as well as Chase Van Sant, Steve Johnson and Jianna Evaristo.

Along with action in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, fans can also enjoy racing in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Pingel Top Fuel Motorcycle, providing a full weekend of non-stop entertainment. Racing in those categories kicks off at 9 a.m. on Friday, setting the stage for Saturday’s three qualifying rounds in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

To purchase tickets to the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals, visit nhra.evenue.net/events/RV1T. For more information about the NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a product of American Rebel Beverage, LLC; a wholly owned subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB). Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana and Virginia and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. Produced in partnership with AlcSource, American Rebel Light Beer is a domestic premium light lager celebrated for its exceptional quality and patriotic values. It stands out as America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer. For more information about launch events and availability follow us on social media @AmericanRebelBeer or visit americanrebelbeer.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.