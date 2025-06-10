POWEREDGE NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR OF DENSO NHRA SONOMA NATIONALS AT SONOMA RACEWAY

SONOMA, Calif. (June 10, 2025) – NHRA officials announced today that PowerEdge, a new line of high-quality, competitively-priced commercial and heavy-duty truck aftermarket products, has been named the presenting sponsor of the 37th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals at scenic Sonoma Raceway.

The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge takes place July 25-27 in Sonoma, serving as the 12th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

The annual trek to wine country and picturesque Sonoma Raceway has long been one of the highlights on the NHRA tour. For nearly 40 years, fans have flocked to Sonoma and have been treated to a scenic racing facility that is traditionally one of the fastest tracks on the NHRA schedule.

“We are excited to showcase PowerEdge as the presenting sponsor of the 2025 DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals,” said Jose Ramirez, Senior Manager, Sales. “As we continue to grow the PowerEdge brand, this sponsorship underscores our dedication to quality, reliability, and the passion that drives both our customers and the motorsports community.”

The 2025 DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge features the GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout. Riders will compete in the Callout style specialty event, picking their first-round opponent in a bonus event that features big money and bragging rights.

Matt Smith won the bonus race and event last year, while other 2024 winners were Top Fuel’s Antron Brown, who went on to win his fourth Top Fuel title, Funny Car veteran Bob Tasca III and Pro Stock’s Aaron Stanfield.

Brown has five Top Fuel wins at the fan-favorite facility, matching Doug Kalitta for the most in Top Fuel history. John Force’s eight Sonoma victories leads all Funny Car drivers, while reigning Pro Stock world champ Greg Anderson has a class-best six victories at Sonoma Raceway.

“We are thrilled to welcome PowerEdge as the presenting sponsor of the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “PowerEdge is an exciting new line of aftermarket products, and this partnership is a great fit with the NHRA’s passionate racing community. We’re proud to help introduce the PowerEdge brand to our fans in Sonoma and across the country during what is always one of the most anticipated events of the NHRA season.”

To purchase tickets to the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge, fans can visit www.sonomaraceway.com or call 800-870-7223. For more information about NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About DENSO and PowerEdge

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company’s 158,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 8.6 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. For more information about DENSO’s operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ team members across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, DENSO in North America generated $12.5 billion in consolidated sales. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and explore career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

PowerEdge® is a value-driven line of high quality and durable aftermarket products, designed to deliver performance, and reliability. Backed by the sales, service, and logistics support of DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc.—DENSO’s North American aftermarket headquarters in Long Beach, California—PowerEdge brings trusted quality at a competitive price. For more information, visit https://www.poweredgeproducts.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.