NASCAR at Pocono Weekend Schedule and Highlights

NASCAR travels to Pocono Raceway this weekend with a full racing schedule as the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Craftsman Truck Series compete. Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney is the defending Cup Series winner, and Ty Gibbs is the returning pole winner.

Kyle Busch leads all active Cup Series drivers in starts at Pocono Raceway with 37. NASCAR Hall of Famer Ricky Rudd leads in all-time Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway with 55.

Ten different drivers have provisionally qualified for the Playoffs with a win. They include Kyle Larson (three wins), Denny Hamlin (three wins), Christopher Bell (three wins), William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Josh Berry, Shane van Gisbergen, and Ross Chastain.

Cup Series Notes

Pocono Raceway has a rich history in NASCAR. The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono was on August 4, 1974, and was won by Richard Petty driving the No. 43 Dodge. He led all but 40 of the race laps (152 of 192).

There have been 91 NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway, with one race held from 1974 to 1981, and two per year from 1982 to 2021. Since 2022, the NASCAR Cup Series has only competed at Pocono Raceway once a season.

Forty different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won at Pocono Raceway. Eight of the previous winners will participate in this weekend’s race. They include multiple race winners Denny Hamlin (7 wins), Kyle Busch (4 wins) and Ryan Blaney (2 wins). Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher and Joey Logano have 1 race win each at Pocono.

Xfinity Series Notes

In nine Xfinity races at Pocono, there have been eight different winners in nine races. Cole Custer is the only repeat winner.

Austin Hill is the only past Pocono winner in the Xfinity field.

Chase Elliott will make his second Xfinity start of 2025 in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will fill in on the pit-box as crew chief for Connor Zilisch in the No. 88 as Marty Lindley serves a one-race suspension.

Three of the last eight Pocono races featured a pass for the win in the final two laps.

Truck Series Notes

Six different drivers won the last six races at Pocono.

The following drivers can clinch a spot in the Playoffs with a win at Pocono: Tyler Ankrum, Rajah Caruth, Stewart Friesen and Daniel Hemric.

Twelve drivers entered are racing in the Truck Series at Pocono for the first time.

Friday – June 20

12:35 – Truck Series Practice – FS2

2 Groups, 25 minutes each

1:40 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap

5 p.m.: Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono

Stages 20/40/80 Laps = 200 miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Post-race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday – June 21

10 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – CW App

Timed/2 Groups, 25 minutes each group

11:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW App

Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap

12:35 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM

Timed/2 Groups, 25 minutes each group

Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap

1:45 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Explore the Pocono Mountains 250

Stages 25/50/100 Laps = 250 Miles

CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday at Pocono – June 22

2 p.m.: Cup Series – The Great American Getaway 400

Stages 30/95/160 Laps = 400 Miles

Prime/Max/MRN/SiriusXM

Post-Race: NASCAR Press Pass