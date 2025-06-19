NASCAR Cup PR

Front Row Motorsports: Pocono Raceway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Grillo’s Pickles Ford Team
Pocono Raceway Competition Notes
The Great American Getaway 400

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025
Event: Race 19 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Pocono Raceway (2.5-miles)
#of Laps: 160
Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team travel north to Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for the “Tricky Triangle” — Pocono Raceway. While this will only be Gilliland’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at the 2.5-mile track, the 25-year-old driver has four previous starts there in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, where he earned four top-10 finishes, including one top-five.

Grillo’s Pickles will partner with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the 160-lap event in the iconic pickle company’s first of three races for the 2025 season. “We are excited to extend our partnership with Todd and Marissa Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports,” said Adam Kaufman, President and CEO, Grillo’s Pickles. “Todd and the Front Row team have been amazing partners to encourage Grillo’s Pickles and NASCAR fans to Chill Out and Eat a Pickle.”

“Mexico City didn’t go the way we hoped, but I know this team can bounce back at Pocono,” said Gilliland. “We’ve got the speed to compete—we just need to improve our qualifying so we’re not battling from the back for track position. I’m excited to have Grillo’s on board this weekend. We had a great production day with them earlier this week, and I can’t wait for our fans to see what we’ve been working on.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Christian Boller

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT GRILLO’S PICKLES

For people who want freshness, Grillo’s is the pickle company that is changing the game. That’s because Grillo’s uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you’ve been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold, and consumed cold. You get an incredible crunch, and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It’s fresh. Grillo’s offers mouthwatering bites nationwide with their selection of spears, chips, wholes and Pickle de Gallo. For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact grillos@autumncommunications.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Pocono
Next article
RCR Race Preview: Pocono Raceway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Pocono Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:04
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen motors to dominant Cup victory at Mexico City
02:47
Video thumbnail
Suarez wins the Xfinity Series race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01:21
Video thumbnail
Daniel Suarez achieves emotional Xfinity victory at Mexico City
02:55

Latest articles

Front Row Motorsports: Pocono Raceway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Official Release -
After a week off, Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith are back in action this weekend at the Pocono Raceway.
Read more

Costa Oil Joins Rick Ware Racing at Pocono

Official Release -
Costa Oil – 10-Minute Oil Change, one of the fastest-growing models in the quick-lube space, has joined Rick Ware Racing (RWR) as a co-primary partner for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.
Read more

RCR Race Preview: Pocono Raceway

Official Release -
In 179 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has earned two wins, both by Dale Earnhardt.
Read more

AM Racing | Harrison Burton Pocono Raceway Xfinity Race Preview

Official Release -
AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the Explore The Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category