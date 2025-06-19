Front Row Motorsports: Pocono Raceway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Grillo’s Pickles Ford Team

Pocono Raceway Competition Notes

The Great American Getaway 400

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Event: Race 19 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Pocono Raceway (2.5-miles)

#of Laps: 160

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team travel north to Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for the “Tricky Triangle” — Pocono Raceway. While this will only be Gilliland’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at the 2.5-mile track, the 25-year-old driver has four previous starts there in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, where he earned four top-10 finishes, including one top-five.

Grillo’s Pickles will partner with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the 160-lap event in the iconic pickle company’s first of three races for the 2025 season. “We are excited to extend our partnership with Todd and Marissa Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports,” said Adam Kaufman, President and CEO, Grillo’s Pickles. “Todd and the Front Row team have been amazing partners to encourage Grillo’s Pickles and NASCAR fans to Chill Out and Eat a Pickle.”

“Mexico City didn’t go the way we hoped, but I know this team can bounce back at Pocono,” said Gilliland. “We’ve got the speed to compete—we just need to improve our qualifying so we’re not battling from the back for track position. I’m excited to have Grillo’s on board this weekend. We had a great production day with them earlier this week, and I can’t wait for our fans to see what we’ve been working on.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Christian Boller

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT GRILLO’S PICKLES

For people who want freshness, Grillo’s is the pickle company that is changing the game. That’s because Grillo’s uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you’ve been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold, and consumed cold. You get an incredible crunch, and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It’s fresh. Grillo’s offers mouthwatering bites nationwide with their selection of spears, chips, wholes and Pickle de Gallo. For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact grillos@autumncommunications.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.