Front Row Motorsports: Pocono Raceway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Grillo’s Pickles Ford Team
Pocono Raceway Competition Notes
The Great American Getaway 400
Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025
Event: Race 19 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Pocono Raceway (2.5-miles)
#of Laps: 160
Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Todd Gilliland Notes
Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team travel north to Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for the “Tricky Triangle” — Pocono Raceway. While this will only be Gilliland’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at the 2.5-mile track, the 25-year-old driver has four previous starts there in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, where he earned four top-10 finishes, including one top-five.
Grillo’s Pickles will partner with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the 160-lap event in the iconic pickle company’s first of three races for the 2025 season. “We are excited to extend our partnership with Todd and Marissa Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports,” said Adam Kaufman, President and CEO, Grillo’s Pickles. “Todd and the Front Row team have been amazing partners to encourage Grillo’s Pickles and NASCAR fans to Chill Out and Eat a Pickle.”
“Mexico City didn’t go the way we hoped, but I know this team can bounce back at Pocono,” said Gilliland. “We’ve got the speed to compete—we just need to improve our qualifying so we’re not battling from the back for track position. I’m excited to have Grillo’s on board this weekend. We had a great production day with them earlier this week, and I can’t wait for our fans to see what we’ve been working on.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska
Transporter Driver: Christian Boller
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Landon Honeycutt
Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
ABOUT GRILLO’S PICKLES
For people who want freshness, Grillo’s is the pickle company that is changing the game. That’s because Grillo’s uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you’ve been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold, and consumed cold. You get an incredible crunch, and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It’s fresh. Grillo’s offers mouthwatering bites nationwide with their selection of spears, chips, wholes and Pickle de Gallo. For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact grillos@autumncommunications.com.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.