RCR Race Preview: Pocono Raceway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway… In 179 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has earned two wins, both by Dale Earnhardt. In 1987, Earnhardt rallied from a 16th-place starting position to earn one of 11 victories he claimed that season. Earnhardt won at Pocono again in 1993, edging Rusty Wallace for the victory. The Welcome, N.C., based team has 17 top-five and 59 top-ten finishes at the ‘Tricky Triangle.’

A First for RCR at Pocono… Since the NASCAR Xfinity Series began competing at Pocono Raceway in 2016, RCR has made 22 starts at the 2.5-mile track. The team has racked up six top-five and 14 top-10 finishes entering Saturday’s race. In 2023, Austin Hill became the first RCR driver to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway. He led the final two laps of the race and won the event when the caution flag waved on the final lap in NASCAR Overtime.

Richard Childress Racing Fan Experience… Richard Childress, Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch are scheduled to participate in an exclusive moderated Q&A session in Pocono Raceway's Chalet Village located behind the grandstands prior to the start of Sunday's race as part of the track's Richard Childress Racing Fan Experience package.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway… Austin Dillon has made 19 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway and has led 10 laps of competition at the track. Dillon earned his best Pocono finish in the Cup Series in July 2022 when he finished 10th after starting 15th. He has one NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Pocono, a 10th-place effort in 2019. He has made four NASCAR Truck Series starts at the 2.5-mile speedway, scoring a top-10 finish in each race, including a win in 2014.

Winner, Winner… Dillon won a NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway in 2014 driving a No. 3 Chevrolet for RCR. The Welcome, North Carolina driver took the lead on a restart with eight laps remaining in the race, then survived two more restarts and an overtime finish to claim his lone Pocono Raceway win.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations, and more. In 2017, Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations, and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit basspro.com.

Winchester AA® Super Spreader… New for 2025, Winchester AA® Super Spreader™ loads are designed to give target shooters a competitive edge with close range targets. Available in 12 gauge, this new sporting clays shotshell throws 70% larger patterns at 20 yards vs. standard loads. AA® Super Spreader™ shotshells contain a hinged wad and specialized shot column that allows for a rapid and uniform spread that crushes close range, fast targets. Now available at retailers nationwide.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What has been the biggest challenge for you at Pocono Raceway?

“Pocono Raceway is a challenging track from the standpoint of trying to get all three corners tied together with the racecar. It’s tough on the drivers, and tough on the crew chiefs. You’re never going to be completely comfortable with Pocono Raceway because you’ve got to be able to deal with an issue in one of the three corners. Our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester team will do a very good job of trying to get a happy medium between all three, but I think the Tunnel Turn is probably the most important.”

Now that we’re this far into the season, is there still room for points racing, or is winning races the primary goal?

﻿“Victory is the main goal every weekend, but you also want to consistently move forward in the point standings, and earning stage points is a good way to try and do that. A win locks you into one of those coveted top 16 spots. We’re going to do what we can to bring more speed to the racetrack, and try to create opportunities, both to earn stage points, and to find Victory Lane.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway… Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com will mark Kyle Busch’s 38th career NASCAR Cup Series start at Pocono Raceway. Busch has four wins at the Long Pond, Pennsylvania track, finding Victory Lane in 2017 (July), 2018 (July), 2019 (June) and 2021 (June). The 40-year-old driver boasts 11 top-five finishes and 18 top-10 finishes in Cup Series competition at Pocono Raceway and has led 585 laps. He holds an average starting position of 11.8 and an average finish of 16.3.

Remember When… Busch earned his first Cup Series victory at Pocono Raceway in July 2017. Benefitting from a late-race pit call, Busch charged through the field after his final stop and pulled away to beat runner-up Kevin Harvick to the finish line by 6.178 seconds, breaking a 36-race wineless drought. In July of 2018, Busch held off a determined charge from then-teammate Daniel Suarez in two late restarts. In June 2019, Busch led a race-high 79 of 160 laps, including the final 21, after a cycle of green-flag pit stops. His most recent Pocono victory came in June 2021, when Busch persevered behind the wheel of a car stuck in fourth gear and was able to save enough fuel to earn the win.

Success Not Limited to the Cup Series… In addition to his Cup Series successes at Pocono Raceway, the veteran racer earned a NASCAR Xfinity Series win at the track in 2018, and owns three wins in six NASCAR Truck Series starts.

About zone… zone™, the latest innovation from ITG Brands, is the next generation of nicotine pouches that delivers a superior tobacco-free experience and outperforms competitive products where it matters most. Available in 6mg and 9mg strengths and 7 flavors, zone™ pouches are made with top shelf ingredients and high-quality materials to provide extra soft comfort, longer-lasting flavor, and immediate nicotine intensity. zone™ pouches are carefully crafted and designed to meet the needs of adult nicotine consumers, providing the best experience from the first pouch to the last. For more information, visit zonepouches.com

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

Which end of the racetrack at Pocono Raceway is most critical for a good lap?

“Pocono has three very distinct corners and you need to be fast in each one in order to have a fast race car and to have a good day. I would say the biggest compromise between turns is between Turn 1 and Turn 3.”

The last couple of years at Pocono Raceway, the track had a huge crowd. What do you attribute the large attendance to?

“I was pleasantly surprised to see such a good crowd at Pocono Raceway the last couple of years. I do believe it has to do with us only going there once a year. When we go to some of these tracks twice a year, fans will decide which one they want to go to Instead of just knowing that they only have one chance to go so they better get their tickets as soon as they can.”

There’s a lot of shifting at Pocono Raceway. Would you be in favor of NASCAR making a rules change to limit that or is that something that you enjoy?

“Since Pocono Raceway is so big and with the three corners being as different as they are, it needs shifting. I think shifting at Pocono is an okay thing.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway… Jesse Love has made one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Pocono Raceway, coming last season behind the wheel of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet. The 20-year-old has also competed in two ARCA Menards Series races at the “Tricky Triangle”, crossing the finish line first in 2023. During that race, Love started from the second position, led 40 of 60 laps, and captured the victory.

Points Check… Through 15 races, Love continues to hold the fourth position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – 28 points behind third-place Sam Mayer.

Whelen Home Race… Located less than four hours from Pocono Raceway, Whelen Engineering’s headquarters are based in Chester, Connecticut. Every Whelen product is proudly designed, sourced, and manufactured from start to finish at their two facilities in Connecticut, and Charlestown, New Hampshire.

Pit Stop in Chester, CT… On Thursday, June 19, Love and Crew Chief Danny Stockman visited the Whelen Engineering facility in Chester, Connecticut to get a behind-the-scenes look at its production and operations. During the facility tour, Whelen employees had the opportunity to meet Love and Stockman. Love distributed signed hero cards and took photos with employees throughout the day.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

JESSE LOVE QUOTES:

What makes Pocono Raceway tricky?

“You go really fast at Pocono Raceway. It’s the fastest place we go. It’s so hard to pass there. You are already on the edge, but when you enter the corner side-by-side with someone, especially in the tunnel turn, it gets really sketchy without being put in a bad aero position. You have to have a lot of commitment to do well there, and your car needs to be just right to have confidence in it. It is one of my favorite race tracks. I’ve had success there in the past and got to bring home an eagle trophy one time. It’s the only trophy on display in my house. Hopefully, our Whelen Chevrolet will be dialed in, and we can go get another eagle to have a buddy for my other one.”

With Pocono Raceway having three different corners, which is your favorite?

“Pocono has three different corners, with none of them being the same. Turn 1 is probably my favorite. Turn 3 is my least favorite, and I love Turn 2 for what it is. It’s a cool place to go to and compete at. It’s one of the most challenging tracks in the sense that you have to be committed. You have to have confidence when you make a lap by yourself, so when you do it with cars all around you, it’s almost impossible. Give and take will be necessary to have a shot at the win.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway… Austin Hill has made four career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Pocono Raceway, claiming his first victory at the 2.5-mile speedway in dramatic fashion while piloting the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet in 2023. The Winston, Georgia native also has eight NASCAR Truck Series races on his resume at the Long Pond, Pennsylvania track, earning one pole, two top-five, and three top-10 finishes.

Top-10 Streaking… Hill has recorded top-10 finishes in the last three Xfinity Series races at Pocono Raceway – eighth in 2022, first in 2023, and seventh in 2024.

Closing In… With 15 races complete, Hill remains in the second position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – 54 points behind leader Justin Allgaier. Hill is tied with Allgaier for the series-best 21 Playoff points.

Global Industrial Home Race… Located 2.5 hours from Pocono Raceway, Global Industrial’s headquarters are based in Port Washington, New York. During Saturday’s race, Global Industrial will have more than 300 associates and guests at the track cheering on Hill and the Richard Childress Racing team. Prior to arriving in Pennsylvania, Hill made a visit at the Global Industrial Distribution Center in Robbinsville, New Jersey to meet and sign autographs for associates.

About Global Industrial… For over 75 years, Global Industrial has been the source for industrial equipment and supplies for businesses of all sizes and the public sector. They have been – and continue to be – a leader, and an authority, for supplying industrial-strength equipment that delivers uncompromising quality at an exceptional value with experts who understand the unique needs of our customers.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What’s the biggest challenge with racing at Pocono Raceway?

“All three corners. Pocono Raceway is unlike any other track we go to during the season. It’s three different turns that have no similarities. We have the longest straightaway that we go to all year, which leads to Turn 1 that has a big compression and a lot of banking. You can get back to the throttle early, but you will slip and slide at times. After the next straightaway, you go into the tunnel turn, which is a short, flat corner. The surface is rough and bumpy. Then you go into Turn 3, which is long and flat. It’s a long left-hander that feels like it takes minutes to get through. With all three corners being different, it’s a hard task for the crew chiefs and engineers to get the balance right. No matter how good your car is at Pocono, it’s never going to be perfect in all three corners. There is going to be something that you have to give up in order to gain in the others. It’s not called ‘The Tricky Triangle’ for no reason.”