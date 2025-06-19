Costa Oil Joins Rick Ware Racing at Pocono

Costa Oil – 10-Minute Oil Change To Serve as Co-Primary Partner of

No. 51 Ford Mustang and Driver Cody Ware During The Great American Getaway 400

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 19, 2025) – Costa Oil – 10-Minute Oil Change, one of the fastest-growing models in the quick-lube space, has joined Rick Ware Racing (RWR) as a co-primary partner for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

With a national footprint of more than 65 locations, Costa Oil specializes in no-appointment, drive-through, 10-minute oil changes. The brand and its tagline, “America’s Favorite Oil Change,” will be featured on the quarterpanels and decklid of the No. 51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driven by Cody Ware during The Great American Getaway 400, which goes green on Sunday at 2 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by Prime Video and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“Working with the RWR family is more than a sponsorship – it’s a strategic partnership built on shared vision and mutual growth,” said Costa Kapothanasis, CEO, Costa Oil. “Rick Ware has built an organization that understands how to create business value in a competitive environment. We won with RWR and Carson Ware in a Pro Late Model on the CARS Tour, and it’s a relationship that has grown with Carson in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and now with Cody in the NASCAR Cup Series. This synergy is what excites us the most.”

Pocono represents a home race for Costa Oil, as the company is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

“The NASCAR Cup Series is the pinnacle of American motorsport, and being aligned with RWR gives us access to a business ecosystem that shares our obsession with speed, precision and results,” Kapothanasis said. “We’re not just putting our name on a car – we’re investing in relationships that help drive long-term success.”

Founded in 2013, Costa Oil strives to serve as America’s premier choice for quick automotive services. Using top-of-the-line products that are backed by exceptional customer service, which includes complimentary fluid top-offs and tire-pressure checks, Costa Oil combines short wait times with quality, allowing both individual customers and fleet managers to get back on the road quickly.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Costa Oil to the RWR family for their home race at Pocono,” said Rick Ware, team owner. “They’re a fast-growing company that’s changing the game in the quick-lube space by focusing on speed, convenience and customer care – all values we live by in motorsports. This partnership isn’t just about logos on a car – it’s about building something meaningful with a brand that shares our drive to grow, compete and deliver results.”

To find a Costa Oil – 10-Minute Oil Change near you, please visit CostaOils.com/Locations/Oil-Change. To request franchise information, go to CostaOils.com/Franchising.

About Costa Oil – 10-Minute Oil Change:

Founded with a vision to streamline automotive maintenance, Costa Oil – 10-Minute Oil Change is a rapidly expanding quick-lube chain focused exclusively on fast, efficient oil changes. With more than 65 corporate and franchise locations nationwide, Costa Oil has redefined what it means to deliver quality automotive service by eliminating upsells, cutting wait times and putting the customer back on the road in under 10 minutes. Learn more at CostaOils.com or follow Costa Oil on Instagram (@costaoils), X (@costaoilco) and Facebook (@costaoils).

About Costa Oil Filters:

Costa Oil Filters are the premier choice for drivers who demand peak engine protection without compromise. Engineered for high performance and durability, Costa Oil Filters are trusted by professional technicians and everyday drivers alike. Whether you’re getting your oil changed at a Costa Oil – 10-Minute Oil Change location or purchasing filters online or in-store, Costa Oil Filters deliver exceptional filtration, flow rate and reliability – protecting your engine mile after mile. Available at major retailers and online marketplaces, Costa Oil Filters are built to meet or exceed OEM standards. Learn more at CostaFilters.com or follow us on Instagram (@costaoilfilters) and X (@costafilters).

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. More than a decade later, injuries would force Ware out of the driver’s seat and into fulltime team ownership. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes fulltime in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning successful teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track and FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).