TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway

June 20-22, 2025

Closing the chapter on a historic weekend on the international stage, all three NASCAR national touring series will come back together to venture to the mountains of Pennsylvania to take on Pocono Raceway.

Team Chevy will tackle the “Tricky Triangle” with momentum from a weekend sweep in Mexico City courtesy of victories by Shane van Gisbergen and Daniel Suarez. NASCAR’s 10th tripleheader weekend of the 2025 season will get underway with the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on Friday evening with the MillerTech Battery 200, followed by the Xfinity Series on Saturday with the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 and the Cup Series capping off the three-day event on Sunday with The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.com.

Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway:

Chevrolet’s history of success at Pocono Raceway is highlighted by a series-leading 34 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins. Benny Parsons gave Chevrolet its first win in NASCAR’s premier series at the Pennsylvania venue in 1977, with the most recent coming in July 2022 with Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott. Of those triumphs includes a record-setting streak of six consecutive trips to victory lane – a run that started with NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon’s final Cup Series win at the track in Aug. 2012. Hendrick Motorsports accounts for over half of the Bowtie brand’s “Tricky Triangle” triumphs, with nine different drivers earning a combined 19 victories under the Chevrolet banner.

Chevrolet etched its name in the history books as the inaugural winners in two of NASCAR’s national series at Pocono Raceway. The Truck Series made its debut at the “Tricky Triangle” in July 2010 – a race that saw Elliott Sadler drive a Chevrolet Silverado for team owner Kevin Harvick to the win. The 2.5-mile Pennsylvania venue later welcomed the Xfinity Series for the first time in June 2016, with Kyle Larson driving the Bowtie brand to the win in the series’ inaugural event. Chevrolet’s most recent trip to victory lane in both divisions came during the 2023 season with Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill (NXS) and Kyle Busch (NCTS).

Trackhouse Racing Drivers Hitting Early Summer Stride

A trip south of the border ended with a shakeup in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings courtesy of a dominant victory by Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen. Further proving his mastery on road courses, the 36-year-old Auckland, New Zealand, native powered his No. 88 Chevrolet to the pole position – going on to tally a race-high 60 laps led and a record-setting margin of victory in the Next Gen era of 16.567 seconds to become the series’ 10th different winner of the season. Van Gisbergen is the fourth different Chevrolet driver to reach victory lane thus far this season – matching the series’ lead in early playoff berths by a manufacturer. Van Gisbergen will make his first appearance in the series’ postseason competition alongside his Trackhouse Racing teammate, Ross Chastain, who punched his ticket into the title hunt with his crown jewel victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway just a few weeks ago.

Team Chevy Drivers Finding Success on All Configurations:

In just 16 points-paying races, Chevrolet has been able to earn a trip to victory lane in each track configuration found on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The Bowtie brand’s series-leading six wins kicked off with Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron, who drove his No. 24 Chevrolet to back-to-back DAYTONA 500 victories. His teammate, Kyle Larson, is one of three, three-time winners this season, with his victories earned on two traditional 1.5-mile ovals (Homestead-Miami Speedway and Kansas Speedway) and the short-track of Bristol Motor Speedway. Van Gisbergen checked off the final box by earning the manufacturer’s first road course win of the season in Mexico City.

Suarez Keeps Team Chevy’s Xfinity Series Dominance Alive in Mexico City

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series return to Mexico City, Team Chevy’s Daniel Suarez took the meaning of “hometown hero” to another level – driving the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet from last to first to earn the trip to victory lane at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The win continued the Bowtie brand’s monstrous season in the Xfinity Series, with Suarez becoming the eighth different driver to earn a trip to victory lane in the series under the Chevrolet banner. Heading into the Pocono race weekend, Chevrolet sits at a win record of 13 in 15 races, with an active streak of seven-straight. Among the list of winners includes five full-time Team Chevy competitors who have each earned an early ticket into the series’ championship chase, including three JR Motorsports drivers – Justin Allgaier, Connor Zilisch and Sammy Smith – and the pair of Richard Childress Racing teammates, Austin Hill and Jesse Love. Accompanying its win count includes a variety of stellar statistics, with the Chevrolet camp leading the series with nine pole wins, as well as wins in 25 of the 30 stages, to-date.

Pocono Marks Five-Race Countdown in Truck Series Regular Season

Sitting idle last weekend, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will be back in action at Pocono Raceway, with Friday’s 200-mile race marking the five-race countdown to the end of the series’ regular season. The Bowtie brand will enter the stretch with a series-leading six victories, with the most recent coming at Nashville Superspeedway with Spire Motorsports’ Rajah Caruth. With the playoff picture inching closer, the Chevrolet camp sits strong as the only manufacturer with multiple early tickets into the postseason, with Caruth joining McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Daniel Hemric and Tyler Ankrum, who have each earned a trip to victory lane.

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 16 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 6

Poles: 8

Laps Led: 2,197

Top-Fives: 34

Top-10s: 71

Stage Wins: 16

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series races complete:

Wins: 13

Poles: 9

Laps Led: 2,109

Top-Fives: 51

Top-10s: 98

Stage Wins: 25

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 13 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races complete:

Wins: 6

Poles: 2

Laps Led: 851

Top-Fives: 33

Top-10s: 64

Stage Wins: 7

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Chevrolet will serve as the official pace vehicle for the tripleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway, with the Corvette Stingray pacing the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series and the Silverado RST pacing the Craftsman Truck Series.

· NASCAR Cup Series victories by active Chevrolet drivers at Pocono Raceway:

Kyle Busch – four wins (2021, 2019, 2018, 2017)

Chase Elliott – one win (2022)

Alex Bowman – one win (2021)

· In 91 NASCAR Cup Series races held at Pocono Raceway, Chevrolet has recorded 34 victories and 35 poles – both of which are series-leading records.

· Chevrolet has earned at least half of the top-10 finishing results in nine of the 16 points-paying races thus far this season, including a season-high seven top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

· In 124 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 58 victories – a winning percentage of 46.8%.

· With its 43 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 872 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Are you looking forward to Pocono?

“Absolutely! We have Busch Light Apple back on the car this weekend so it’s another opportunity for all of the Busch Light Apple fans to rejoice. I’m sure I’ll run into a lot of fans cracking open their Busch Light Apple cans in the infield at Pocono. I actually enjoy racing at Pocono. It’s one of our most unique tracks with each corner being so different. Still looking for that top-five finish there though. We typically have a good car but it seems like something just doesn’t go our way the last few races. We have the win from Charlotte under our belt and have some momentum so I’m looking forward to this weekend.”

What do you think about Mexico City now that it is over?

“Mexico City was a lot of fun. It was fun to experience the culture away from the racetrack and it was fun to drive on the road course. Obviously, having Daniel as a teammate and him looking forward to the race and the market all year was cool. He was embraced by his home country and that was neat to see. And then Shane getting the win on Sunday was even more unique. Both of those guys had a great weekend in Mexico City and it was fun to watch them.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

What has been the biggest challenge for you at Pocono Raceway?

“Pocono Raceway is a challenging track from the standpoint of trying to get all three corners tied together with the racecar. It’s tough on the drivers, and tough on the crew chiefs. You’re never going to be completely comfortable with Pocono Raceway because you’ve got to be able to deal with an issue in one of the three corners. Our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / Winchester team will do a very good job of trying to get a happy medium between all three, but I think the Tunnel Turn is probably the most important.”

Now that we’re this far into the season, is there still room for points racing, or is winning races the primary goal?

“Victory is the main goal every weekend, but you also want to consistently move forward in the point standings, and earning stage points is a good way to try and do that. A win locks you into one of those coveted top 16 spots. We’re going to do what we can to bring more speed to the racetrack, and try to create opportunities, both to earn stage points, and to find Victory Lane.”

Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Coming off of Mexico, how do you feel about Dorman aboard your Chevy and thoughts on Pocono?

“I’m excited to have Dorman on our No. 7 Chevrolet. Dorman has been a great partner for Spire and it’s really cool to give them their first chance to be on the car at their home track where I’ve had success in the past. We learned a lot over the past couple of weekends on the No. 7 car and I’m looking forward to a solid weekend in Pocono.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Which end of the racetrack in Pocono is most critical for a good lap?

“Pocono has three very distinct corners and you need to be fast in each one in order to have a fast race car and to have a good day. I would say the biggest compromise between turns is between Turn 1 and Turn 3.”

The last couple of years at Pocono, the track had a huge crowd. Do you think that’s because the facility has just one race a year?

“I was pleasantly surprised to see such a good crowd at Pocono the last couple of years. I do believe it has to do with us only going there once a year. When we go to some of these tracks twice a year, fans will decide which one they want to go to Instead of just knowing that they only have one chance to go so they better get their tickets as soon as they can.”

There’s a lot of shifting at Pocono. Would you be in favor of NASCAR making a rules change to limit that or is that something that you enjoy?

“I think at Pocono, since the track is so big and with the three corners being as different as they are, it needs shifting. I think shifting at Pocono is an okay thing.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

“Pocono is a racetrack that we have been very strong at in the past. Over the last several weeks, we’ve had good speed in the race car, so we’ll look to execute overall. It’s a racetrack I’m comfortable with and one I enjoy racing. We have a chance to put together a strong weekend and run inside the top-10.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

“I’m excited to head to Pocono—it’s one of the most unique tracks we race all year. It’s fast, it’s tricky, and it really challenges you as a driver. We’ve got Martin’s Potato Rolls on board this weekend, and it doesn’t get much better than racing with a hometown favorite. Hopefully we can bring home a strong run for everyone at Martin’s and all the fans up in PA.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Coming off your first top-five as a Spire Motorsports driver last week in Mexico, what are your thoughts heading into Pocono?

“I think Pocono is another great opportunity to put together a strong week. It is a unique place, especially over the tunnel turn with how narrow the track gets, but it is a track we have had success at in the past. I hope that we can continue to build off of our top-five run in Mexico and if you look at the next couple of tracks, there are a lot of places where we have had success. Atlanta, Chicago, Sonoma are real opportunities for us to earn some points, shake up the in season tournament, and win races for Spire Motorsports. I am really looking forward to this stretch.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

How will another double-duty weekend help you at a track as tricky as Pocono?

“Track time is going to be an advantage this weekend. Pocono can be really difficult, you have to be able to get through each corner and they’re all different. The way the car or truck gets through the tunnel turn is going to feel completely different from how it gets through Turn One or Three. Then there’s the long straightaway and the bumps, and all the unique things that can impact a race at Pocono. I think we’ll do well. We’ve been able to find things at each type of track that play in our favor and I feel like we’ll be able to build on all of those things to make the adjustments we need.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

How special was last weekend’s win?

“It was a brilliant weekend for us with a pole and a win! I really am stoked to get a great result for SafetyCulture. We’ve had speed with them on the car but never had a great finish. Amazing to win with an Australian company on the car. Thank you so much to the Trackhouse guys, Chevy, ECR Engines, and everyone who’s supported us and dug deep. It’s been a tough start to the year, but there’s been a lot of bright spots lately, a lot of progress. I struggled to enjoy that last stint it because I was just praying that a yellow wouldn’t come out, but the car was just unreal, just so balanced. The last 10 to 15 laps were really special.”

After listening to your radio this past weekend in Mexico City, it seems you and your crew chief, Stephen Doran have a great relationship. What is that like?

“It’s a collaboration. We really have to work together with not only Stephen (Doran) but Josh (Williams) my spotter. Especially on Sunday with the weather, we had different tire choices and what was going to happen with strategy. When we decided not to flip the second stage obviously, I questioned that, because that’s a normal thing to do on road courses. But from the driver’s seat, I don’t have the bigger picture, and Stephen painted the picture in my head. Just have to work together closely with those guys. They really lead the way on oval stuff with me because I’m still learning a lot, but on road courses I think I can provide a lot of valuable input.”

You’re now locked into the Playoffs but only have six Playoff points – What is your mindset after this win, heading into Pocono and the rest of the regular season?

“Great question! Last year, when we were in this position in Xfinity, we really started to gather more stage points as the weekends went on. Obviously, we want to keep winning races and keep getting better at the ovals. The first round of the playoffs are some really tough ovals and also a track I haven’t been to before with World Wide Technology Raceway. We just need to keep focusing on improving so when the Playoffs come around, we are a solid contender on ovals.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Did Mexico go as you expected?

“Everything about this weekend exceeded my expectations: the people, the fans, the sponsors, the excitement and the energy. I had expectations for this weekend, not the results but, like, the event, and I can tell you that I personally believe it exceeded those expectations and so I’m very, very happy for that. I feel so blessed and I hope that we can do race in Mexico City many more times. I hope that we come back many, many times.”

What are your goals for Pocono?

“We need to win in these next weeks. We know we are capable and we have done it before.”

What does having Very Good Ventures as a sponsor mean to you and Trackhouse?

“Very Good Ventures has been working with Trackhouse to improve our race day experience for guests on the pit boxes. The guests will have iPads and the ability to hear what we are saying on the radios, follow along on timing, scoring, and other things. They also work with the competition side, improving our processes with new technology. We believe Very Good Ventures will make our cars faster.”

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

“I think Pocono will be a good track for us. We’ve had some good momentum lately. We’re coming off three top-fives in a row and we’re looking to keep that up and have another good showing. I’ve never been to Pocono, but I’ve done quite a bit of SIM time preparing for this weekend. Pocono is definitely a unique racetrack. All three corners are different and it’s one that I’m going to have to learn quickly because a lot of guys have raced there in ARCA and other series.”

What is the most challenging part of Pocono Raceway?

“I think the Tunnel Turn is pretty tough. It’s got a big bump and that can be challenging.”



