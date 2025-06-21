Toyota GAZOO Racing – NXS Pocono Post-Race Report – 06.21.2

TAYLOR GRAY LEADS TOYOTA WITH NINTH-PLACE FINISH AT POCONO

Gray posts seventh top-10 finish of the season

POCONO, Penn. (June 21, 2025) – Taylor Gray found himself among the top-five for much of Saturday’s Pocono Mountains 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, but a flurry of late race cautions caused him to lose track position. Still, the driver of the No. 54 Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) brought home a ninth-place finish and his seventh top-10 of the season.

Gray currently sits 12th in the standings, 11 points above the cutline with 10 races remaining in the regular season. His JGR teammate Brandon Jones is already locked into the playoffs by virtue of his win earlier this year at Darlington Raceway.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Pocono Raceway

Race 16 of 33 – 250 miles, 100 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Connor Zillich*

2nd, Jesse Love*

3rd, Christian Eckes*

4th, Chase Elliott*

5th, Ryan Sieg*

9th, TAYLOR GRAY

17th, DEAN THOMPSON

18th, BRANDON JONES

21st, WILLIAM SAWALICH

38th, JUSTIN BONSIGNORE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TAYLOR GRAY, No. 54 Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

Did the timing of the late cautions make a difference in your day?

“We put together an ok day with our Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra. We were a top-three car a lot of the races, but things didn’t fall our way with the cautions and we lost a lot of our track position and ended up with ninth. Not what we hoped for today, but we’ll move on and look forward to Atlanta next week.”

