Toyota GAZOO Racing – NXS Pocono Post-Race Report – 06.21.2

TAYLOR GRAY LEADS TOYOTA WITH NINTH-PLACE FINISH AT POCONO
Gray posts seventh top-10 finish of the season

POCONO, Penn. (June 21, 2025) – Taylor Gray found himself among the top-five for much of Saturday’s Pocono Mountains 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, but a flurry of late race cautions caused him to lose track position. Still, the driver of the No. 54 Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) brought home a ninth-place finish and his seventh top-10 of the season.

Gray currently sits 12th in the standings, 11 points above the cutline with 10 races remaining in the regular season. His JGR teammate Brandon Jones is already locked into the playoffs by virtue of his win earlier this year at Darlington Raceway.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Pocono Raceway
Race 16 of 33 – 250 miles, 100 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Connor Zillich*
2nd, Jesse Love*
3rd, Christian Eckes*
4th, Chase Elliott*
5th, Ryan Sieg*
9th, TAYLOR GRAY
17th, DEAN THOMPSON
18th, BRANDON JONES
21st, WILLIAM SAWALICH
38th, JUSTIN BONSIGNORE
*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TAYLOR GRAY, No. 54 Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

Did the timing of the late cautions make a difference in your day?

“We put together an ok day with our Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra. We were a top-three car a lot of the races, but things didn’t fall our way with the cautions and we lost a lot of our track position and ended up with ninth. Not what we hoped for today, but we’ll move on and look forward to Atlanta next week.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

