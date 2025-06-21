CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Qualifying Report

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Presented by AMR

Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Qualifying Report

June 21, 2025

Scott McLaughlin Leads Team Chevy in Qualifying at Road America

Excessive heat creates tire strategy calls during qualifying

Scott McLaughlin will start his No.3 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet on the outside of the second row in the fourth position

It is the Kiwi driver’s fifth appearance in the Firestone Fast Six this season

“Pretty good day. Fastest Chevy, in the end. We didn’t run another set of reds. I think we could have got pole there, but we’re thinking long game. I think that’s about as good as a pole. We saved a set of tires and we’re in a good spot for tomorrow. So, I’m excited.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, will roll off fifth after making the Fast Six for the fourth time this season

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technology AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet, scored his fourth consecutive race he has qualified seventh or better – he will roll off seventh on Sunday

Callum Ilott scored his best qualifying result of the season putting his No. 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet in the ninth starting position

Will Power will roll the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet from eighth on the grid

Giving Chevrolet six of the top-10 in the starting order is Josef Newgarden, No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet in10th position

Christian Lundgaard, in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, led the 45-minute warm and windy Saturday morning practice session with a lap at 105.3412 seconds, which was an impressive quarter-second clear of the second-quickest driver.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES QUALIFYING RESULTS FROM THE XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Presented by AMR

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (Quotes):

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 DEX Imaging Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 4th:

﻿Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 5th:

“Good Qualifying. It’s nice to bounce back from last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. We didn’t quite have it. Pace is close. We obviously saw in the Fast Six how close the qualifying times are. There are a couple guys we’re fighting in the championship, the 27 and the 10 used a third set of alternates, so me and the 3 car are in a better position for the race, and I think that was really our goal: don’t sacrifice the race and make sure we think about the long game. I think we did, and at the end of the day we can fight from fifth. I’m happy, hot, sweaty, and conditions will be even worse tomorrow.”

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technologies/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet qualified 7th:

“I think we’re really happy. I mean, we’re almost just trying to, like, make it to the Fast 6 and commit to a sixth-place finish because we really want to save these red tires. Just save all tires, to be fair. I think we did a good job there. P seven is kind of, I think, right where we want it to be. It’s a good starting spot and just have some good stops and try to make these tires last.

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 8th:

“The Verizon Chevy was really good in the second round (of qualifying). It was just unbelievably tight there, which is always the case in the INDYCAR SERIES. We only missed by a fraction. It was a hot afternoon, and it will be tomorrow, so we have to be ready for that. Plenty of speed in the car and we’ll go to work tonight on the strategy to be ready.”

Callum Ilott, No, 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet qualified 9th:

“The car was good; we improved a lot since FP2. It was great to be third in our group. The first run in the Top 12 was not so good, the tyres were quite used and just didn’t have a good feeling or rhythm. On the second run we put the new tyres on, it felt really good on the first lap but unfortunately everyone else backed up in front and so I didn’t get to complete it. I think it would have been a Fast Six lap. On the last lap the tyres are gone a little bit, so we’re P9 which is the first top 10 start for the #90 car and everything feels pretty good for tomorrow.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 10th:

“With a track this big you don’t think you’ll have an issue with traffic, but we absolutely did in that second round. A top-10 starting spot isn’t the worst here with the amount of passing zones you have but we definitely had enough speed in the PPG Chevy that we should have been fighting for a pole position.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 11th:

“I was happy with the balance of the Arrow McLaren Chevrolet today, and I think all the changes we made were definitely helping us improve. We had a very strong Round 1 and just lost half a second of engine performance on the straight line in Round 2. That put us at a bigger deficit to transfer into the Firestone Fast 6. It’s frustrating because I thought we had something to fight for pole with.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 13th:

I think we’re in a good spot. It’s, I think, like, a tenth and a half would have moved us to, like, second in our group or something ridiculous. So, it’s very, very tight, and I think we have a good race car, I missed it a little bit in that session. It’s frustrating. I think we had potential for sure to be in the fast-12. But, I think there are probably a lot of people saying that and a lot of good cars that didn’t transfer. So, we’re in a good spot for tomorrow. We’re you know, I don’t know if it really matters if we were two spots up the grid from where we are, we’ll do what we can. And, it’s a place where we can pass too, so I’m really excited to race here again, and it always produces such a fun race.”

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet qualified 17th:

“Overall, I’m having mixed feelings. On one side I am happy that we managed to improve the car balance, on the other hand we had an issue where I just lost straight-line power on my second run. When I compare to Callum, it was like around four tenths on the straights so it should have been enough to put me in the top six of our group. That said, I was quite happy with my run, I managed to improve and generally get a bit more confidence and feel with the car so overall it’s good. We’re going to be starting 17th tomorrow so we’ll do our best in the race to get some positions and move forwards.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Bommarito Automotive Group/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet qualified 18th:

“Obviously, we’re really happy with the base on the black tires or prime tires. I think we understand what happened, which is a bummer, but also a good thing. So, we’ll make the changes for tomorrow. Three sets of sticker alternates. Drive it forward. Man, I feel like you can pass on this track, and I’m not afraid to race. So, I’ll get it up there. I think we just kind of missed something in the mid corner rotation. Like I said, I’m not afraid to brake late, and get on it. So, I guess I’m just at this point padding my passing stats for the season, unfortunately.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet qualified 20th:

“We’ve been struggling for pace all weekend long, through practice one, through practice two, and, same here in qualifying. It seems like no matter what we do to the car, it just doesn’t really respond to our our changes. So, yeah, I think I think we could have qualified a little bit better. My problem in qualifying was just getting the the tires up to Tim quick enough for for that second run compared to my first run, I was, like, three tenths down coming out of 14, but still ended out improving my lap time. So had we had that three-tenths, we would have transferred. So for us, it was just we couldn’t get the tires switched on quick enough. But, yeah, we still we have some work to do to for the race car tomorrow for sure. It’s, not where we wanna start. We started far down last weekend, and that obviously went alright. So, hopefully, we can do something tomorrow.”

“We’ve had some good weekends in a row. You know? The 500 was good for us. I think overall, Detroit was really good for us. Just didn’t get the result because of an mechanical failure, as well as getting my first podium last weekend. So it’s it’s we’ve been on a good steam. This has definitely been the weekend where we’ve struggled the most for pace, I think, for in a in a while. We’ll just have to keep working at it, try to improve the car for tomorrow, and then see what we get.

Conor Daly, No. 76 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet qualified 21st:

“We’ve had a bit of a struggle overall on any road or street course. The hybrid weight that’s been added has been a bit of a challenge for us for sure on these circuits. We made a great improvement. We were only a tenth and a half from transferring, so I’d say that’s pretty good, from where we were. Much more in the game now. Again, we’re about a session behind all the time, so we need a little bit more work. Hopefully, tomorrow we can race our way forward.”

Chevrolet at Road America

WINS

Chevrolet Wins: 11

2024 – Will Power – Team Penske (photo above)

2022 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2018 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2016 – Will Power – Team Penske

1993 – Paul Tracy – Team Penske

1992 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1989 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1988 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

POLES

Chevrolet Poles: 13

2021 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2020 Race #2 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren

2020 Race #1 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2018 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2017 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2016 – Will Power -Team Penske

1993 – Paul Tracy – Team Penske

1992 – Paul Tracy – Team Penske

1991 – Bob Rahal – Galles Racing

1990 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1989 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1988 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

PODIUMS

Chevrolet Podiums: 32

Chevrolet podiums at Road America by driver: Josef Newgarden (6), Will Power (5), Mario Andretti (3), Emerson Fittipaldi (3), Michael Andretti (2), Rick Mears (2), Pato O’Ward (2) Bob Rahal (2), Al Unser Jr. (2), Helio Castroneves (1), Tony Kanaan (1), Scott McLaughlin (1), Danny Sullivan (1), and Paul Tracy (1)

Chevrolet podiums at Road America by team: Team Penske (19), Newman Haas Racing (5), Arrow McLaren (2), Galles Racing (2), Rahal Hogan Racing (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (1) and Patrick Racing (1)

LAPS LED

Chevrolet Laps Led: 688

Chevrolet laps led at Road America by driver: Josef Newgarden (159), Will Power (81), Michael Andretti (79), Emerson Fittipaldi (76), Danny Sullivan (62), Paul Tracy (55), Mario Andretti (50), Pato O’Ward (43), Al Unser Jr. (24), Scott McLaughlin (18), Helio Castroneves (17), Max Chilton (7), Felix Rosenqvist (7), Kevin Magnussen (6), Oliver Askew (2), and Simon Pagenaud (2)

Chevrolet laps led at Road America by team: Team Penske (435), Newman Haas Racing (129), Arrow McLaren (56), Patrick Racing (35) Galles Racing (24), Carlin (7), and Ed Carpenter Racing (2)

HISTORICAL INFORMATION

Manufacturer history at Road America

Wins – 35

11 — Chevrolet (2024, 2022, 2018, 2016, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

9 — Honda (2023, 2021, 2020 R2, 2020 R1, 2019, 2017, 2000, 1998, 1997)

7 — Ford (2006, 2004, 2003, 1999, 1996, 1995, 1994)

6 — Cosworth (2007, 1986, 1985, 1984, 1983, 1982)

2 — Toyota (2002, 2001)

Earned Poles – 35

13 — Chevrolet (2021, 2020 R2, 2020 R1, 2018, 2017, 2016, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

7 — Ford (2006, 2004, 2003, 2001, 1999, 1998, 1995)

6 — Cosworth (2007, 1986, 1985, 1984, 1983, 1982)

6 — Honda (2024, 2023, 2022, 2019, 2000, 1996)

1 – Ilmor (1994)

1 — Mercedes (1997)

1 — Toyota (2002)

INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championships (since 1979)

21 – General Motors (Chevrolet and Oldsmobile combined)

16 – Chevrolet (6 Championship Auto Racing Teams & 10 INDYCAR)

10 – Honda (4 Championship Auto Racing Teams & 6 INDYCAR)

9 – Cosworth (9 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

5 – Oldsmobile (5 INDYCAR)

2 – Ford (2 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

2 – Toyota (1 Championship Auto Racing Teams & 1 INDYCAR)

1 – Ilmor (1 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

1 – Mercedes Benz (1 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

