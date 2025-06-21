Rookie Foster Earns First Career Pole in Road America Qualifying

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (Saturday, June 21, 2025) – First, it was Robert Shwartzman at Indianapolis. Now it’s Louis Foster’s turn.

Foster became the second rookie to earn an NTT P1 Award this season, grabbing his first career NTT INDYCAR SERIES pole for the XPEL Grand Prix of Road America Presented by AMR with a stunning lap of 1 minute, 44.5141 seconds Saturday in the No. 45 Droplight/Desnuda Tequila Honda of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Foster’s best previous start this season was third at the Sonsio Grand Prix in May on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

2024 INDY NXT by Firestone champion Foster became the first rookie to claim an NTT INDYCAR SERIES pole for a road course or street circuit race since Linus Lundqvist won the top spot for this race last year. Shwartzman shocked the racing world in May by becoming the first rookie since 1983 to win the Indianapolis 500 pole.

Foster’s pole marked the first INDYCAR SERIES season with two rookie pole winners since 2019, when Felix Rosenqvist and Colton Herta achieved the feat.

“I said to the guys as we got into the Fast 12 to not put reds (Firestone Firehawk alternate tires) on because I wasn’t confident we would make it through to the Fast Six,” Foster said. “Boy, was I wrong. Absolutely awesome. The 45 crew has been amazing all weekend.

“Couldn’t ask for a better start to the weekend. I still can’t believe it. We went fast on old and new (tires). I’m going to celebrate well tonight.”

The 55-lap race starts at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday (FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio Network). A 25-minute warmup session will precede the race at 10 a.m. ET (FS1, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio Network).

Championship leader Alex Palou rebounded from two consecutive races off the top three finishers’ podium by qualifying second at 1:44.6300 in the No. 10 SOLO Cup Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Kyle Kirkwood, who has won the last two races, qualified third at 1:44.8523 in the No. 27 Siemens Honda of Andretti Global. Scott McLaughlin will join him in Row 2 of the starting grid after qualifying fourth at 1:45.0137 in the No. 3 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet.

Christian Lundgaard, quickest in pre-qualifying practice Saturday morning, will start fifth after his best lap of 1:45.0828 in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. Graham Rahal qualified sixth at 1:45.4877 in the No. 15 Hendrickson International Honda as Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing was the only team to place two drivers into the Firestone Fast Six in the three-segment qualifying format.

Pato O’Ward, second in points, qualified 11th at 1:45.3704 in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. O’Ward trails Palou by 73 points, while Kirkwood is third, 75 back of the leader.

The six drivers in the Firestone Fast Six final segment used an interesting mix of tire strategies to try and cope with air temperatures tickling the 90s and track temperatures in the triple digits on the 14-turn, 4.014-mile circuit.

Foster got the pole job done on lightly used Firestone Firehawk alternate tires and was the only driver in the Fast Six to not use the harder, more durable primary tires during any of the three segments. Palou opted for scuffed alternates before using new alternates on his final laps. Rahal was the only one of the six drivers to use primary tires in the last segment as he did not run the harder, more durable tire in either of the first two segments.