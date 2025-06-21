Truck Series PR

Front Row Motorsports: Pocono Raceway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

By Official Release
4 Minute Read

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith
Pocono Raceway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report

MillerTech Battery 200
Date: Friday, June 20, 2025
Event: Race 14 of 25
Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Location: Pocono Raceway (2.5-miles)
Length of Race: 80 laps over one hour, 43 minutes, 18 seconds

FRM Finish:

  • Layne Riggs (Started 1st, Finished 1st / Running, completed 80 of 80 laps)
  • Chandler Smith (Started 15th, Finished 7th / Running, completed 80 of 80 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

  • Chandler Smith (2nd)
  • Layne Riggs (4th)

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 1st / Stage Two: 3rd / Race Result: 1st

Layne Riggs earned his first win of the 2025 season in Friday’s 80 lap NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the Pocono Raceway. In the series practice and qualifying session, Riggs also earned his first career Truck Series pole with a lap of 53.126 seconds, 169.409 mph. Riggs won the first stage and finished third in the second stage, earning 18 stage points before crossing the finish line in first. Riggs’ win marks the third career NCTS victory for Riggs and 13th for Front Row Motorsports.

“That’s just a testament to this team. That thing was bad fast, especially that last run right there. I really hate the 11 fell out. I’m not sure what the 7 was doing on the restart there, but I made sure to take advantage of it. I’m not really sure why we slowed down 30 miles an hour coming to the restart zone, but I’m a happy man right now. It’s great to have Bare Knuckle Boxing on the truck. They have a fight tomorrow tonight in Nashville. Make sure to tune in on Vice TV and see all the action after this race, but I’m on Cloud Nine. This is not one I had circled. Last year, we wrecked in practice and didn’t qualify and rode around dead last all day. Today, we were the best, so it’s amazing.”

YOU WERE 30TH LAST YEAR IN A BACKUP TRUCK HERE, BUT TODAY YOU’RE THE WINNER. “This is not the one I had circled to win. I said that earlier and I’ll take last year because it was all worth it in the end for this year’s performance. What a great truck. This one was gonna win in Nashville and it won today. This this is just so good. Our newest builds and I’m just so proud of everybody at Front Row Motorsports. They do a great job. Dylan, Jonathan. The whole pit crew has really stepped it up. I know we’ve had highlight montages of our bad pit stops and they got me some spots on pit road today, so I’m just super proud of everybody. It’s a great feeling. Dad actually won an ARCA race here back in the day and I was just now thinking about that, but it’s great to have Bare Knuckle Boxing on the truck. They have a fight tonight in Nashville. I’m excited to tune in on Vice TV to watch all the action after this and keep supporting, but this is a great feeling. It’s awesome.”

WHAT GOES THROUGH YOUR MIND AS THE RACE UNFOLDS? “No cautions. It was very hectic coming to the line. The 11 asked if he had a flat. I didn’t see he had a flat. I’m not sure if he did or not, and then we weren’t sure if the 7 or me was the control truck, so I was going off the 7 assuming he was in the right lane, so he slowed way down. I don’t know if he was waiting for me or what, but they posted him. I hated that we didn’t get to really race it out with them, but I’ll take them how they come. It was a great day, a great truck, just didn’t quite have the track position early like we wanted, but we had track position at the end and that’s the only one that really pays.”

YOU ARE IN THE PLAYOFFS NOW. WHAT IS THE RELIEF FACTOR? “What’s the first playoff race? That’s the one we have to start working on right now. That’s the one that matters. We’ll just get through these next few and do the best we can through them, but we’re going playoff racing – finally. We didn’t get to do it last year, but we had the speed and the ability and the team to do it and I’m just so glad to get these guys there and try to go get a big trophy.”

IT’S DARLINGTON. “Darlington. I love that track. Perfect.”

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 8th / Stage Two: 29th / Race Result: 7th

“Not a great day on the 38 side but I’m proud of my team and the way we fought all day to get that 7th place finish at the end,” said Smith. “Happy for Layne and the 34 guys, and I’m looking forward to seeing how we all gain speed the rest of the season and make some noise in the playoffs.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
RIGGS WINS NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES MILLERTECH BATTERY 200

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs claims first Truck Series win of the season at Pocono
01:09
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Pocono Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:04
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen motors to dominant Cup victory at Mexico City
02:47
Video thumbnail
Suarez wins the Xfinity Series race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez
01:21

Latest articles

CHEVROLET NCS AT POCONO: Carson Hocevar Media Availability Quotes

Official Release -
Carson Hocevar, driver of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying session at Pocono Raceway.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS AT POCONO: Chase Elliott Media Availability Quotes

Official Release -
 Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet and the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, met with the media in advance of running double duty in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway.
Read more

RIGGS WINS NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES MILLERTECH BATTERY 200

Official Release -
Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs converted his first career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series pole into his first victory of the season in Friday’s MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway.
Read more

Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

Official Release -
The J.F. Electric team made repairs and kept Mills on track to finish the race inside the top-20.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category