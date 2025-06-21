Front Row Motorsports: Pocono Raceway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Pocono Raceway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report

MillerTech Battery 200

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Event: Race 14 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Pocono Raceway (2.5-miles)

Length of Race: 80 laps over one hour, 43 minutes, 18 seconds

FRM Finish:

Layne Riggs (Started 1st, Finished 1st / Running, completed 80 of 80 laps)

Chandler Smith (Started 15th, Finished 7th / Running, completed 80 of 80 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Chandler Smith (2nd)

Layne Riggs (4th)

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 1st / Stage Two: 3rd / Race Result: 1st

Layne Riggs earned his first win of the 2025 season in Friday’s 80 lap NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the Pocono Raceway. In the series practice and qualifying session, Riggs also earned his first career Truck Series pole with a lap of 53.126 seconds, 169.409 mph. Riggs won the first stage and finished third in the second stage, earning 18 stage points before crossing the finish line in first. Riggs’ win marks the third career NCTS victory for Riggs and 13th for Front Row Motorsports.

“That’s just a testament to this team. That thing was bad fast, especially that last run right there. I really hate the 11 fell out. I’m not sure what the 7 was doing on the restart there, but I made sure to take advantage of it. I’m not really sure why we slowed down 30 miles an hour coming to the restart zone, but I’m a happy man right now. It’s great to have Bare Knuckle Boxing on the truck. They have a fight tomorrow tonight in Nashville. Make sure to tune in on Vice TV and see all the action after this race, but I’m on Cloud Nine. This is not one I had circled. Last year, we wrecked in practice and didn’t qualify and rode around dead last all day. Today, we were the best, so it’s amazing.”

YOU WERE 30TH LAST YEAR IN A BACKUP TRUCK HERE, BUT TODAY YOU’RE THE WINNER. “This is not the one I had circled to win. I said that earlier and I’ll take last year because it was all worth it in the end for this year’s performance. What a great truck. This one was gonna win in Nashville and it won today. This this is just so good. Our newest builds and I’m just so proud of everybody at Front Row Motorsports. They do a great job. Dylan, Jonathan. The whole pit crew has really stepped it up. I know we’ve had highlight montages of our bad pit stops and they got me some spots on pit road today, so I’m just super proud of everybody. It’s a great feeling. Dad actually won an ARCA race here back in the day and I was just now thinking about that, but it’s great to have Bare Knuckle Boxing on the truck. They have a fight tonight in Nashville. I’m excited to tune in on Vice TV to watch all the action after this and keep supporting, but this is a great feeling. It’s awesome.”

WHAT GOES THROUGH YOUR MIND AS THE RACE UNFOLDS? “No cautions. It was very hectic coming to the line. The 11 asked if he had a flat. I didn’t see he had a flat. I’m not sure if he did or not, and then we weren’t sure if the 7 or me was the control truck, so I was going off the 7 assuming he was in the right lane, so he slowed way down. I don’t know if he was waiting for me or what, but they posted him. I hated that we didn’t get to really race it out with them, but I’ll take them how they come. It was a great day, a great truck, just didn’t quite have the track position early like we wanted, but we had track position at the end and that’s the only one that really pays.”

YOU ARE IN THE PLAYOFFS NOW. WHAT IS THE RELIEF FACTOR? “What’s the first playoff race? That’s the one we have to start working on right now. That’s the one that matters. We’ll just get through these next few and do the best we can through them, but we’re going playoff racing – finally. We didn’t get to do it last year, but we had the speed and the ability and the team to do it and I’m just so glad to get these guys there and try to go get a big trophy.”

IT’S DARLINGTON. “Darlington. I love that track. Perfect.”

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 8th / Stage Two: 29th / Race Result: 7th

“Not a great day on the 38 side but I’m proud of my team and the way we fought all day to get that 7th place finish at the end,” said Smith. “Happy for Layne and the 34 guys, and I’m looking forward to seeing how we all gain speed the rest of the season and make some noise in the playoffs.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.