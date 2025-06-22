Cash Felber Earns First-Career Win in Home Race at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ohio (June 21, 2025) – Hometown star Cash Felber earned his first-career win in the Ligier Junior Formula Championship (Ligier JFC) on Saturday afternoon at his home track, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Earning his first win in just his fourth weekend competing in the series, Felber (No. 11 BioLongevity Labs / TownHall / Rebol / DWT / Matrix Mind Water / Phantom Fireworks / Champagne Racing Ligier JS F4) put on a commanding performance, taking the lead off the starting block from current championship frontrunner Gastón Irazú (No. 42 Elia Group / Baly / Canal 4 / Ancap / Champagne Racing Ligier JS F4) to pace his first laps in the series. With Irazú in hot pursuit, the 14 year old maintained his composure, continued to hit his marks and led for nearly the first 20 minutes of the race. Irazú finally made his way around Felber, while Drew Szuch (No. 28 Berg Racing Ligier JS F4) steadily climbed through the field behind him. Irazú went off track with less than five minutes left on the clock, allowing both Felber and Szuch to scurry past. With Felber back out front, Szuch began closing in. As they raced toward the white flag, Szuch made a move to overtake Felber and went on to lead the field across the finish line. As they took the checkered flag, Szuch led Felber and Beckham Jacir (No. 7 STONICA / BELL / OMP / P1Doks / LC Racing Ligier JS F4).

Following the event, the stewards reviewed a report that Szuch caused a collision during the opening lap of the race, ruling that he was responsible for the collision and issuing a five-second time penalty. With the change, Szuch dropped to third on the official results, with Felber inheriting the win and Jacir promoted to second.

Notes of Interest:

Cash Felber secured his first-career win in Ligier JFC with Saturday’s victory at Mid-Ohio.

This was a hometown win for Cash Felber, who along with his twin brother Roman Felber, hails from Akron, Ohio, just an hour away from the circuit.

Beckham Jacir’s runner-up finish was the best of his career in Ligier JFC. After making his 2025 debut at Road America last month, this was Jacir’s second-consecutive podium.

Drew Szuch was credited with a third-place finish in Race 1 at Mid-Ohio. With the result, he closed to within 11 points of the championship lead.

Zach Fourie (No. 15 Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4) earned a career-best finish with his fifth-place result in Race 1 at Mid-Ohio.

“Today was great,” said Felber after being declared the race winner. “To get my first win, and get it at home, too—we had a bunch of friends and family here watching, so I’m glad I was able to get it done here. This track is amazing—it’s technical, it’s difficult to pass. The day was just amazing.”

Ligier JFC will be back on tomorrow morning for Race 2 from the Mid-Ohio SpeedTour, with lights out scheduled for 10:40 a.m. ET. The race will be live streamed on SpeedTour.TV. Additional news and updates will be posted on the series’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.