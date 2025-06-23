Harvick Showdown: Round Two Set for Evergreen Speedway

Kevin and Keelan Harvick to Face Off in Spears CARS Tour West Headliner on June 28

HARRISBURG, N.C. (June 23, 2025) – Round Two of the Harvick Showdown storms into Evergreen Speedway (Monroe, Wash.) on Saturday, June 28 – where 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick and his rising-star son Keelan will clash again in a 150-lap Spears CARS Tour West rematch.

The sequel event comes on the heels of last month’s Harvick Showdown debut, a wildly successful race at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway (Bakersfield, Calif.) that spotlighted the ultra-competitive CARS Tour West, dominated social media feeds, and saw Keelan Harvick take a thrilling late-race lead to secure the victory – his first in a Pro Late Model.

“If Round Two of the Harvick Showdown is anything like Round One, fans are in for a great show,” said Harvick. “Keelan and I are having a lot of fun, but more than that, we want to build enthusiasm and excitement for short-track racing. These local communities have talented drivers and a competitive series right in their backyard.”

Participating in the CARS Tour West Pro Late Model division at Evergreen, the elder Harvick will carry the familiar colors of Busch Light on board his No. 29. The younger Harvick will wheel the No. 62 Morton Buildings entry.

“I had a blast racing against my dad in the first round, but it was even more fun beating him,” said Keelan, who made his driving debut in 2020 and already holds multiple wins and championships in go-karts and Legend Cars. “It’s also really helpful for me to compete with the West Coast drivers. There are some great racers out there, and I’m learning something new from them every time I race.”

A native of Bakersfield, Calif., the elder Harvick made four starts (1996, 1998-99) at Evergreen Speedway across the NASCAR Craftsman Truck and the former Winston West Series. Although retired from full-time competition, Harvick is a full-time racing dad, NASCAR on FOX analyst, and hosts his own weekly podcast series Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour where he gives his expert opinion on the top NASCAR storylines, bringing some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment and pop culture into the racing world with weekly interviews.

Tickets are still available for the Mark Galloway 150 Shootout at Evergreen Speedway. In addition, Floracing will livestream the event. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. PDT (10 p.m. EDT).

The remaining rounds of the Harvick Showdown will be unveiled in the coming weeks.