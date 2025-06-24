TOP FUEL’S JOSH HART LOOKS TO MAKE BIG MOVE AT SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT NHRA NATIONALS

NORWALK, Ohio (June 24, 2025) – Always a highlight of the season for every driver in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, this weekend’s 19th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park represents a great opportunity for Top Fuel’s Josh Hart.

The standout has made solid improvements in his 12,000-horsepower R+L Carriers dragster and Hart would love nothing more than to pick up his first win of the season as the NHRA season hits the halfway point.

He’s had success in Norwalk, advancing to the final round in 2022 and with a massive R+L Carriers location directly across the street from Summit Motorsports Park, a win would mark a special moment for Hart and his team.

It’s also a busy weekend for the two-time Top Fuel event winner, as he’ll be racing in the Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown category. But Hart has embraced the double-duty and is ready for the Top Fuel team to make another big move this weekend in Norwalk.

“I would like to get back to the feeling we had in 2022 (in Norwalk) when we were on a roll and then a storm came through and flipped the track conditions,” Hart said. “That was a strong weekend for this team, and I think we can get back to that kind of performance. This sport is humbling but I also think it rewards hard work. This R+L Carriers team has been really working hard, and I am looking forward to seeing positive results in Norwalk.

“We have been coming off the trailer and making good runs on Friday, which is critical. If you can get ahead of the track on Friday it sets you up for success. This past weekend (in Richmond), the track chewed us up and spit us out on Saturday and Sunday. We are not going to hang our heads. We are getting back to work even though this is back-to-back races.”

In 2024, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock), and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won at a race that will again be broadcast on FOX and FS1 in 2025, including eliminations coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday.

It is the 10th of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA season and the race in Norwalk is annually one of the premier stops on the NHRA tour. The packed weekend includes two rounds of qualifying on Friday, including a must-see night session and fireworks, two rounds of qualifying – and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday.

This year’s event promises even more excitement, as the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals plays host to the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout for the first time. This specialty event will feature eight Pro Stock drivers battling for top honors.

For Hart, the double-duty keeps him focused and he’s ready to thrive in Norwalk. He’s picked up round wins in Top Fuel at five of the past seven races, but advancing to the semifinals and beyond is the next goal. It’s never easy in the loaded Top Fuel ranks, a group that includes points leader and racing legend Tony Stewart, Shawn Langdon, Justin Ashley, reigning world champ Antron Brown, Brittany Force and Clay Millican.

But Hart is ready for that challenge, as well as the busy responsibility of driving in two separate classes in one weekend.

“When I have both cars on the track it makes for a busy and fun weekend,” said Hart, who is ninth in Top Fuel points. “I am blessed to be able to have this opportunity, and I want to thank everyone at R+L Carriers and Burnyzz Speed Shop for the support they provide both my teams. David Davies and his DHDR team keep us on track in Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown so that is a big plus. These are the races that really make me feel fortunate.”

Tasca scooped up his second Norwalk win over Ron Capps last year. This season’s Funny Car field continues to be led by reigning champion Prock and his John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman. Others to watch are four-time champion Matt Hagan, Phoenix winner Paul Lee, J.R. Todd and Gainesville winner Chad Green.

Pro Stock standout Stanfield took home his first Norwalk win last year, but this season has been dominated by points leader Greg Anderson and Dallas Glenn. Anderson has four wins and the points lead, while Glenn has three victories in what has been an impressive season by the KB Titan Racing teammates.

The GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout field features reigning six-time champion Anderson, who will have the first pick of the eight-car field made up of Glenn, Matt Hartford, standout Stanfield, multi-time champions Erica Enders and Jeg Coughlin, Eric Latino and Troy Coughlin Jr.

Two-time reigning Pro Stock Motorcycle champ Herrera took the win last year over his rival Matt Smith. Herrera continues to lead the field, while others to look for at Norwalk will be Gadson, who won in Bristol, Angie Smith, Jianna Evaristo and Chase Van Sant.

Also on the track will be the standouts in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

All weekend, fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and more. Norwalk race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 27, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 28 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 29. The first round of the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout takes place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, with the semifinals at 1:20 p.m. and the finals at 3:50 p.m.

Television coverage includes qualifying action at 7 p.m. ET on Friday and 11 a.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations on FOX at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Callout will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday on FS1.

To purchase tickets to Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

