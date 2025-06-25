SUCCESS AT SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT NHRA NATIONALS WOULD MEAN GREAT DEAL TO FUNNY CAR ROOKIE SPENCER HYDE

NORWALK, Ohio (June 25, 2025) – It’s already been a standout rookie season for Spencer Hyde in the Funny Car ranks heading into this weekend’s 19th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park.

He’s advanced to one final round, picked up a Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge victory and has displayed steady progress driving for Head Racing and veteran crew chief Jim Head, who is a Columbus, Ohio native.

That makes this weekend a home race for Head, but also for Hyde, who grew up racing just outside of Toronto in Stratford, Ontario. It means Hyde is bringing plenty of friends and family with him to Norwalk, as well as a special “Jack and the Green Stock” wrap on the 12,000-horsepower Funny Car. It’s an ode to the green Stock Eliminator car his grandfather’s cousin, Jack Hyde, drove almost 50 years ago.

Hyde drove a newer version of that car several years ago, had his Pro Mod car wrapped to match it and now will have the meaningful “Jack and the Green Stock” look on the Funny Car this weekend. Hyde has raced at Summit Motorsports Park a number of times in the Pro Mod and Top Sportsman ranks, over the years, but his Funny Car debut at his home track is shaping up to be a special one.

“Now that I’m in a nitro Funny Car, the closest we get to home is Norwalk, and that’s where all my friends and family will hang out (this weekend), so I thought it would be cool to wrap the Funny Car like that,” Hyde said. “How cool would it be if my first Funny Car win came in the Jack and the Green Stock wrap? That was my first big Pro Mod win was when we had it wrapped like that.

“I’m not saying I’m expecting to win, but it’s our home race, it’s Jim’s home race, so it’s a pretty special event for all of us. That would be a perfect world – my first win in a Funny Car coming in Norwalk with my home crowd and wrapped as Jack and the Green Stock. Norwalk has kind of been our home away from home for a long time.”

In 2024, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock), and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won at a race that will again be broadcast on FOX and FS1 in 2025, including eliminations coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday.

It is the 10th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA season and the race in Norwalk is always a premier stop on the NHRA tour. The weekend includes two rounds of qualifying on Friday, including a must-see night session and fireworks, two rounds of qualifying – and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday. The race also plays host to the GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout for the first time, as the specialty event features eight Pro Stock drivers battling for the win.

The race finishes off a busy four race in five week stretch, but Hyde has enjoyed the back-to-back race weekends this month. He’s built consistency and made improvements, which should only help this weekend in Norwalk when he takes on the likes of points leader and defending world champion Austin Prock, Jack Beckman, Matt Hagan, Ron Capps and J.R. Todd.

It’s a group with plenty of Funny Car experience, which is something every first-year driver lacks. But Hyde can see his confidence building and he hopes it translates into more positive results in Norwalk

“Just less time out of the seat,” Hyde said of the back-to-back weekend. “You take a few days off and you’re right back in the seat and you really don’t have to think about anything,” Hyde said. “I’m sure these guys who have done it for many years don’t have to think about much when they get in there. I’m still relatively new and it’s still a thought process for me. So, the back-to-back weekends definitely help.”

Brown is after a repeat Top Fuel win in Norwalk, but it won’t be easy against a field that includes points leader and racing legend Tony Stewart, former champs Shawn Langdon, Steve Torrence, Doug Kalitta and Brittany Force, Justin Ashley and Clay Millican.

Pro Stock standout Stanfield took home his first Norwalk win last year, but this season has been dominated by points leader Greg Anderson and Dallas Glenn. Anderson has four wins and the points lead, while Glenn has three victories in what has been an impressive season by the KB Titan Racing teammates.

The GETTRX Pro Stock NHRA All-Star Callout field features reigning six-time champion Anderson, who will have the first pick of the eight-car field made up of Glenn, Matt Hartford, standout Stanfield, multi-time champions Erica Enders and Jeg Coughlin, Eric Latino and Troy Coughlin Jr.

Two-time reigning Pro Stock Motorcycle champ Herrera took the win last year over his rival Matt Smith. Herrera continues to lead the field, while others to look for at Norwalk will be Gadson, who won in Bristol, Angie Smith, Jianna Evaristo and Chase Van Sant.

Also on the track will be the standouts in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

All weekend, fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and more. Norwalk race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 27, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 28 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 29. The first round of the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout takes place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, with the semifinals at 1:20 p.m. and the finals at 3:50 p.m.

Television coverage includes qualifying action at 7 p.m. ET on Friday and 11 a.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations on FOX at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Callout will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday on FS1.

To purchase tickets to Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.