TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: EchoPark Speedway / Lime Rock Park

EchoPark Speedway / Lime Rock Park

June 27-28, 2025

﻿All three NASCAR national touring series will be back in action this weekend for a tripleheader weekend split between two distinctly different tracks.

The Cup and Xfinity Series will make their first return visit to a venue this season with the divisions heading south for a pair of races under the lights at EchoPark Speedway. For the Craftsman Truck Series, a trip back up to the northeast will serve a whole new set of challenges as the series is set to make its first-ever appearance at Lime Rock Park.

Chevrolet at EchoPark Speedway: ﻿

Since the reconfiguration of the 1.54-mile Georgia venue, Chevrolet has been the only manufacturer to reach victory lane in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions – highlighted by a series-leading four Cup Series wins and five Xfinity Series wins in seven events.

In NASCAR’s top division, Chevrolet has paid a visit to victory lane at EchoPark Speedway at least once in each of the past three seasons – dating back to 2022 when Hendrick Motorsports teammates, William Byron and Chase Elliott, swept the pair of events. Byron and Elliott are two of the five different drivers that have earned a victory at the track since becoming a drafting-style circuit, with fellow Chevrolet driver, Daniel Suarez, also tallying a triumph in Feb. 2024 in a historic three-wide finish. In five of the seven events, the Bowtie brand has also accounted for at least half of the top-10 finishing results, including a best-finish of six top-10s in the debut event for the reconfigured surface in Mar. 2022.

In the Xfinity Series, Chevrolet’s five victories at the Georgia venue have all come courtesy of Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill and the No. 21 Chevrolet team. The hometown hero grabbed his first win at EchoPark Speedway in July 2022, with the 31-year-old Winston, Georgia, native entering the weekend with an active streak of three-in-a-row at the track. His most recent trip to victory lane at his home track (Feb. 2025) came in dominating fashion, highlighted by a sweep of the stage wins and 146 of 163 laps led. On top of his already recent dominance at the 1.54-mile track, Hill heads back home with yet another monstrous feat under his belt. With his win at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this spring, Hill is now the series’ all-time winningest driver on drafting-style tracks with nine victories – a record that surpassed NASCAR Hall of Famers, Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt Sr.



Stacking Stats

NASCAR’s return trip to EchoPark Speedway will mark the series’ fourth drafting-style race of the season. Chevrolet has earned one trip to victory lane on the configuration this season, which came in the series’ season opener when Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron became a back-to-back DAYTONA 500 champion. Byron’s crown jewel triumph marked Chevrolet’s 12th victory on a drafting-style track in the Next Gen era, with the manufacturer continuing to pace the series with a winning percentage of 57 percent on the configuration heading into the weekend. Over four seasons of competition in the Next Gen era, seven drivers representing four different Chevrolet organizations have contributed to the manufacturer’s winning ways on drafting-style tracks, led by Byron and the No. 24 Chevrolet team with four wins – two of which have come at the Georgia-based venue. Despite just narrowly missing victory lane in the other two drafting-style races this season, the Bowtie brigade had a strong presence in the fight – earning a pair of podium results in each event, as well as its season-best seven top-10 finishes in the series’ most recent superspeedway race at Talladega.



Cup Series Hits Single-Digit Countdown

The NASCAR Cup Series is well into its summer stretch, with this weekend starting a single-digit countdown to the end of the regular season. Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron grabbed the first playoff spot of the season with his second consecutive DAYTONA 500 title. The crown jewel triumph kickstarted what is turning into a career season for the 27-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native. Byron has held the top position of the series’ driver points standings for 14 out of 17 weeks this season, with the Chevrolet driver entering the single-digit stretch with a 54-point lead over his teammate and 2021 champion, Kyle Larson. Byron leads a field of 11 different winners thus far this season, with fellow Chevrolet drivers Larson, Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen also earning trips to victory lane to give the Bowtie brand a manufacturer-best four early playoff berths.

Among those sitting above the playoff cutline includes Hendrick Motorsports teammates, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman. Consistency has been the name of the game for Elliott and the No. 9 Chevrolet team – scoring results in the top-20 in every race thus far this season. Despite sitting with a 160-point cushion over the playoff cutline, the 29-year-old Dawsonville, Georgia, native is just on the brink of becoming the season’s next new winner. Carrying the momentum of back-to-back top-five finishes, Elliott heads to his home track as one of just five different drivers that have earned a trip to victory lane on the track’s reconfigured surface. Bowman will enter the EchoPark Speedway race weekend in the final provisional points position with a 20-point cushion. While it’s been an up-and-down couple of months for Bowman, a fourth-place result in Mexico City was a rebound that sets up a strong set of tracks for the 32-year-old Tucson, Arizona, native, including three in which he owns a win (Chicago Street Course, Dover Motor Speedway and Richmond Raceway).

Zilisch Basking in Momentum Ahead of Double-Duty Weekend

NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie, Connor Zilisch, became just the series’ third repeat winner of the season at Pocono Raceway. The victory – his third in just 19 career starts in the series – was a milestone feat in his young NASCAR career, with the win marking Zilisch’s first on an oval. The victory carries on a strong summer stretch for the 18-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native. The Chevrolet driver will head to Georgia with a streak of four-straight top-five finishes, which dates back to a pair of back-to-back runner-up results at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The boost of confidence comes at the perfect time, with Chevrolet’s rising star on the horizon of his third career start in NASCAR’s top division – getting back behind the wheel of the No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet for Saturday’s Quaker State 400.



RCR Teammates – Superspeedway Stars of 2025

When you think of drafting-style tracks, the Richard Childress Racing pair of Austin Hill and Jesse Love are undoubtedly among the ones to beat. The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season opened with a set of drafting-style events, with each RCR driver earning his first win of the season and an early berth into the playoffs (Love – Daytona International Speedway; Hill – EchoPark Speedway). Hill and the No. 21 team kept the Chevrolet organization undefeated on the configuration by picking up the win at Talladega Superspeedway.

The wins are accompanied by near dominance in a variety of statistical categories by the teammates. Love’s two pole wins of the season came at EchoPark Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, with Hill accompanying his teammate on the front-row of each event. RCR remains undefeated in stage wins in the three drafting-style tracks this season, with Hill sweeping the stages in the series’ first-two events of the season and the teammates splitting the stage wins at Talladega. The pair has also topped the laps led count in all three events, with Love and Hill leading a combined 86 of 125 laps at Daytona, as well as 159 of 163 laps at Atlanta just one week later. Most recently at Talladega, they tallied a combined 69 of 113 laps led.



Truck Series Set for Lime Rock Debut

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will make their first left- and right-hand turns of the season this weekend, with the division heading to Lime Rock Park for the series’ inaugural event at the 1.53-mile Connecticut circuit. Among the two drivers that made a move up the series’ points standings last weekend included Niece Motorsports’ Kaden Honeycutt, who led Team Chevy with a third-place result at Pocono Raceway. With seven drivers already solidifying their playoff spots by virtue of a win, there are just three spots remaining to complete the postseason lineup. Chevrolet drivers occupy two of the three provisional points positions heading into the weekend, with Honeycutt being joined by CR7 Motorsports’ Grant Enfinger in a spot above the cutline.

Taylor Taps In for NASCAR Return

A familiar face in the GM Motorsports family will make the crossover back into NASCAR for the Truck Series’ debut at Lime Rock Park. Four-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Champion, Jordan Taylor, will bring his decorated road racing resume to the seat of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet to make his first-career Truck Series start. Currently competing full-time in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series, the 34-year-old Orlando, Florida, native carries accolades that include wins in the Rolex 24 at Daytona (2017, 2019), 12 Hours of Sebring (2017, 2024) and Petit Le Mans (2014, 2018). Despite being faced with a whole new set of challenges with his Truck Series debut, Taylor will be able to lean on his previous experience at Lime Rock Park, with the driver having six career IMSA starts at the 1.53-mile, seven-turn circuit. This weekend will mark Taylor’s fourth start in the NASCAR national ranks, with the driver making one Cup Series start and a pair of Xfinity Series starts during the 2023 season.

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 17 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 6

Poles: 8

Laps Led: 2,216

Top-Fives: 35

Top-10s: 73

Stage Wins: 16

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series races complete:

Wins: 14

Poles: 10

Laps Led: 2,199

Top-Fives: 55

Top-10s: 105

Stage Wins: 26

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 14 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races complete:

Wins: 6

Poles: 2

Laps Led: 854

Top-Fives: 35

Top-10s: 68

Stage Wins: 7

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Chevrolet will serve as the official pace vehicle for the split tripleheader weekend at EchoPark Speedway and Lime Rock Park, with the Corvette Stingray pacing the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series and the Silverado RST pacing the Craftsman Truck Series.

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at EchoPark Speedway:

William Byron – two wins (July 2023; March 2022)

Kyle Busch – two wins (Sept. 2013, March 2008)

Daniel Suarez – one win (Feb. 2024)

Chase Elliott – one win (July 2022)

· In 122 NASCAR Cup Series races held at EchoPark Speedway, Chevrolet has recorded a series-leading 45 victories. Since the reconfiguration of the 1.54-Georgia venue prior to the start of the 2022 season, Chevrolet has been the only manufacturer to reach victory lane in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions – leading the way with four Cup Series wins, five Xfinity Series wins and three Truck Series wins.

· Since the debut of the Next Gen car in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022, Chevrolet has won 12 of the 21 drafting-style races – recorded by seven drivers from four different Chevrolet organizations.

· Chevrolet has earned at least half of the top-10 finishing results in nine of the 17 points-paying races thus far this season, including a season-high seven top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

· In 125 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 58 victories – a winning percentage of 46.4%.

· With its 43 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 872 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

Challenge Round 1 – Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart (EchoPark Speedway)

Saturday, June 28, at 7 p.m. ET

(TNT, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Focused Health 250 (EchoPark Speedway)

Friday, June 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET

(CW, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Liuna 150 (Lime Rock Park)

Saturday, June 28, at 1 p.m. ET

(FOX, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

﻿Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Are you looking forward to Atlanta?

“I’m looking forward to Atlanta this weekend. We’ve been close a couple of times with the reconfigured track. My teammate Daniel has found success there with a win last year. The most important part about Atlanta is you’ve got to be around at the end of the race. It’s a night race and that makes it fun, especially with our very colorful Wendy’s Frosty Chevrolet that should be easy to spot on the track.”

Over the last couple of weeks with your teammates winning in various series, there seems to be a camaraderie between you guys. Why is that?

“A lot of that is credit to Justin for creating a culture at Trackhouse. I knew how huge Daniel’s win at Mexico City was for him personally. It was an extremely important race for him to be in his home country and get a win. And then Shane followed it up with a win on Sunday and he did it with so much skill. It was great to see him get to victory lane. While all of us drivers are from three different countries, we all want to win and support each other.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

What are your thoughts heading into Atlanta Motor Speedway?

“I think Atlanta Motor Speedway presents some opportunities to win, to get after it, and really experience speedway-style racing. It’s going to be hot for the race, and I think the track has gotten a little slicker since they’ve paved it, so it should be an exciting race. I think it’ll be intense being a night race. We’ve got to put ourselves in really good positions and try and be there at the end to give ourselves a chance to win. It’s a speedway race. You feel like you have a good shot as anybody.”

Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Heading back to Atlanta for the second time this season, what are your thoughts on the night race?

“I’ve always enjoyed competing at Atlanta. The reconfiguration has made it a fun balance between speedway-style racing and traditional racing where balance needs to be perfect. I feel like the No. 7 team is starting to find a good rhythm and I’m confident that our Spire Motorsports Chevrolets will be fast as always, this weekend. We’ve had a really good performance at the 1.5 mile tracks this year and looking back on what we learned in the spring gives me a lot of confidence.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

What are your thoughts overall on Atlanta at night?

“I enjoy night racing. It’s going to be fun, and it’s going to be an important race. There are so many things that can change in any given lap, let alone a whole race, with superspeedway style racing. Those two dynamics – night racing and speedway racing, are going to make Saturday night’s race at Echo Park Speedway one of the ones to remember.”

Is Echo Park Speedway as exciting for you behind the wheel as it is for the fans?

“Racing at Echo Park Speedway is intense, so I guess that would be exciting for us. The race certainly brings a lot of adrenaline and action. There’s something happening all the time so you’re trying to figure out your next move and seeing what lanes are moving, and what things are happening in order to get yourself further up front. It seems like there’s a lot of maneuvering in the middle of the pack from those ten spots between eighth and 18th, but at the same time it might seem like it’s dull up at the front. Although we’re all trying to get there, it just seems like it gets a little locked up because sometimes the track gets that one lane, that high lane moving in the bottom. It just doesn’t materialize”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

“It’s going to be a challenging race this weekend with how slick the track will be from the heat. Being a drafting racetrack, track position is always critical, but I think this will probably be one of the toughest races since the repave just due to how hot the racetrack is going to be. In the past, we have had good runs, and I think we can do the same thing if we’re focused on the handling of the car and minimizing mistakes. It’s easy for something to happen there, but we will go out there with our best and look to get the momentum rolling headed into these next couple road courses.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

“I’m really looking forward to Atlanta this weekend with Hungry Jack on board. It’s always a fast, unpredictable race, and that keeps things exciting. We’ve been working hard to bring more speed to the No. 47 car, and having a partner like Hungry Jack behind us gives the team an extra boost. Hopefully we can stack some strong laps and give the fans a great show.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

What are your thoughts heading into Atlanta, another drafting track?

“We’ve had a good bit of success at Atlanta the past few years. We swept the poles in 2024 and were running well until the power steering issue in February. Our guys did a great job getting that replaced and getting me back on track. We fell six laps down and still put ourselves in position to earn all those laps back with enough time left in the race to come away with a decent finish. That race says a lot about our team, and it’s one I’m proud of. Our day could’ve been over, but our guys showed a lot of fight. Hopefully, we can go back there, run a clean race, and shake up the In-Season Tournament. Atlanta is a real opportunity for us to punch our ticket to the playoffs.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

It has been a busy few weeks for you and the No. 77 team, do you view Atlanta as a chance to reset and lead the team to another top-five finish?

“We’ve had some really strong runs and I hate that we haven’t had the finishes to show it. Atlanta was the first time this year that we showed we were capable of being up front and running with the bigger teams. I don’t think anyone’s forgotten that and we’ve kinda reinforced that with the last few races. So, yeah, I think we can go back to what we were doing in that first race and take some things we’ve learned since then to maybe get up front sooner and be in the position to defend the win instead of fighting for it in overtime.”

Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

What are your thoughts on Atlanta this weekend?

“I know this weekend at Atlanta will be a lot different than Charlotte and COTA (Circuit of the Americas). The Cup cars are a little bit quicker than my Xfinity car and are a lot more rigid and twitchy. Trackhouse has been good at Atlanta in the past and I showed speed there earlier this season in the Xfinity race. Hopefully we can run all the laps and have a good day. I just want to learn as much as I can. I’m very thankful to Red Bull and Trackhouse for this opportunity to get some more experience in the Cup car.”

Would you like a practice session at Atlanta?

“Not this weekend at Atlanta. You wouldn’t learn much in practice given the fact that you’re running wide-open. The only thing you’re going to do is wreck if you try and practice in a pack.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

It’s been two months since you’ve raced on a drafting track. Are you looking forward to Atlanta this weekend?

“I like Atlanta. I led some laps there earlier in the year. We didn’t have much speed in qualifying, but in the race we were running pretty well until the field wrecked on the last lap and we got collected. Anything can happen on the drafting tracks. They are a bit full on when the field is racing three-wide and sending it. But yeah, if we can keep our WeatherTech Chevy clean all race, we should get a decent result.”

You now have win under your belt and are heading into two back-to-back races on road courses. Is the 88 team’s confidence high right now?

“You can feel the confidence in the team and the pit crew guys. Everyone is just uplifted the last few weeks, especially after the win. Not that everyone was down, but it was a bit of a grind. Last weekend in Pocono wasn’t very good, but things have started to come a lot easier over the last few weeks. Our pit stop averages are much quicker. All the simple things are getting a lot better. My restarts are finally in the positive, with it being well negative for the first half of the year. We seem to be getting a lot better in every single area so it’s been fun.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

What are your thoughts on the first in-season tournament?

“It’s something different and fun. I don’t think it is going to be something that changes our strategy. We focus on winning and getting into the playoffs; if we do that, we know we will advance. Getting a chance at winning $1 million will always get your attention, plus I think it will be good for the fans. It creates interest, and that’s always a good thing.”

What are your thoughts on the Atlanta track?

“Atlanta is maybe our best track in recent years. Trackhouse has brought great cars, and we’ve had great strategy. We struggled a bit in February, but before that, we were as good as any team in Atlanta. I think we will be that way again.”

Is there a strategy for the rest of the season?

“Our strategy is pretty clear. We need to win a race and get into the playoffs. We’ll do everything we can to make that happen.”



