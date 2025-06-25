Trans Am Series Race Preview: Road America

Road America

Road America SpeedTour

Track Facts:

Opened: 1955

Length: 4.048 Miles

Layout: 14-Turn Road Course

Friday, June 27

3:50-4:25 p.m. CT

Saturday, June 28

12:35-1:50 p.m. CT

Race Length: 25 Laps/75 Minutes

LIVE on SPEED SPORT 1

LIVE on YouTube

@TheTransAmSeries

Saturday, June 28

3:30-4:05 p.m. CT

Sunday, June 29

1:05-2:20 p.m. CT

Race Length: 25 Laps/75 Minutes

LIVE on SPEED SPORT 1

LIVE on YouTube

@TheTransAmSeries

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is on its way to Road America for Round 7 of 12, kicking off the second half of the 2025 season with the Road America SpeedTour, coming straight from last weekend’s event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The track, which opened in 1955, is celebrating its 70th season of competition this year. The Trans Am Series has made more starts at Road America than any other circuit, with 65 events held at the 4.048-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin since the series made its first appearance there 55 years ago in 1970. Trans Am Hall of Fame inductee Mark Donohue won the series’ first race at the track, with Horst Kwech victorious in the Under 2 Liter category.

Meet the Drivers at the Cheese Capital Cup

Plymouth, Wisconsin is the Cheese Capital of the World, with 14-percent of the cheese consumed in the United States going through the town. That is being celebrated this weekend with the Cheese Capital Cup and a high-horsepower parade from the racetrack to the town. On Friday, June 27, a parade of Trans Am cars and Optima Ultimate Street Car Competition entrants will roar to life as these powerful machines depart Road America’s Gate 6 at 5:45 p.m., arriving at Stayer Park in nearby Plymouth by 6:00 p.m. for the Cheese Capital Festival. Fans will have an exclusive opportunity to see the cars up close, meet the drivers and soak in the excitement before engines fire up again at 8:00 p.m. for the return trip.

Drivers participating in the event include TA/GT drivers Jon DeGaynor, Chris Coffey, Colin Cohen, Josh Carlson, Rob Dickey, Kaylee Bryson, Ray Kobs and Ryan Szyjakowski, and CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series drivers Adrian Wlostowski, Doug Winston, Tyler Kicera and Bob Accardo.

Join the Checkered Flag Challenge

The SpeedTour Sim Trailer will be on site at Road America, and drivers and fans alike can test their driving skills in the Checkered Flag Challenge, a sim racing face-off. With the experience free to all spectators and participants, everyone is invited to stop by the SpeedTour Sim Trailer to try the SimShop racing simulators and spin the prize wheel to win free swag. It will all be happening in the SpeedTour Town Center located near the podium outside of the Trans Am paddock.

Make-A-Wish at Road America

The Trans Am Series will welcome Lucas and his family from the Make-A-Wish Foundation to Road America as guests of CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series driver Bob Accardo (No. 39 Guthrie’s Garage/Race Marketing USA Ford Mustang) and Guthrie’s Garage.

Lucas is a 5-year-old from Onalaska, Wisconsin who is living with a liver transplant. He received his transplant in 2020, when he was just five months old. Since then, he has regular doctor visits, does monthly lab draws and receives daily medications.

Lucas adores anything to do with racecars, and he especially likes watching Kyle Busch race. Lucas, his dad and grandpa all watch races together and go to the races every summer. He’s fun and happy, and enjoys playing football and being outside. He also loves watching the Disney/Pixar movie Cars, and Cars on the Road. He has a dog and loves to ride his bike, as well.

Past Road America Victors

Seven drivers in this weekend’s field have taken the checkered flag at Road America before. Lee Saunders has the most wins at the track of any entrant, taking the victory in 2020, 2023 and 2024 in the SGT class.

TA

Chris Dyson, No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang: 2021, 2020

SGT

Lee Saunders, No. 84 LandSearch LLC Dodge Viper: 2024, 2023, 2020

Tim Gray, No. 60 Ryan Companies Ford Mustang: 2013

GT

Chris Coffey, No. 97 Norwood Auto Italia/Traffic Grafix Maserati MC GT4: 2024

CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series

Mike Skeen, No. 3 Guthrie’s Garage Chevrolet Camaro: 2020

Rafa Matos, No. 60 Concord American Flagpole/Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang: 2024, 2019

CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series Pro/Am Challenge

Jared Odrick, No. 00 Black Underwear/CoolBoxx Chevrolet Camaro: 2024

Close to Home

Three drivers in this weekend’s races are from the Badger state, while another two are from Chicago suburbs just a few hours south of the track.

TA

Paul Menard, No. 3 Pittsburgh Paints/Menards Ford Mustang (Eau Claire, Wis.)

GT

Ryan Szyjakowski, No. 49 Forty 48 Competition Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (Kiel, Wis.)

GT1 Challenge

Colin Comer, No. 6 WOT Shop/Colin’s Classic Auto Ford Mustang (River Hills, Wis.)

CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series

Gian Buffomante, No. 95 Nitro Motorsports Toyota Camry (Naperville, Ill.)

CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series Pro/Am Challenge

Keith Prociuk, No. 9 HP Tuners/ Cope Race Cars Ford Mustang (Buffalo Grove, Ill.)

There are two great free streaming options for watching this weekend’s TA/GT and CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series races. The events will stream live on Trans Am’s YouTube channel, @TheTransAmSeries, as well as on SPEED SPORT 1. SPEED SPORT 1 is the first network dedicated to free, live motorsports, presenting hundreds of live events and thousands of hours of premier motorsport content and lifestyle programming from around the globe annually. SPEED SPORT 1 can be watched on Amazon Prime Video, Roku, PlutoTV, Sling Freestream and more. For more information on how to watch, click here.

CD Racing Finishes 1-2

Last weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, CD Racing earned a 1-2 finish, with Matthew Brabham driving the No. 21 GYM WEED Ford Mustang to GYM WEED Winners Circle, and Chris Dyson (No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang) finishing second. The team returns with two entries this weekend, but in Saturday’s event, it will be Humaid Masaood behind the wheel of the No. 21 allgram Ford Mustang. Team owner Dyson has two past wins at Road America, earning back-to-back victories in 2020 and 2021. He has also scored multiple IMSA wins at the track, as well as a Pirelli World Challenge victory. With 27-career wins in the National Championship, Dyson sits fourth on the all-time TA wins list, and a triumph this weekend would tie him with fellow Hall of Famer Tommy Kendall.

Brandon Jones Returns

TA points leader Paul Menard (No. 3 Pittsburgh Paints/Menards Ford Mustang) will have a teammate this weekend, with Paul Gentilozzi’s 3GT Racing unloading two cars at Road America. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones will get behind the wheel of 3GT’s second car, the No. 31 Menards/Masterforce Tools Ford Mustang. Jones has made one start with the team this season, finishing sixth in the Sebring International Raceway season opener. Jones has two previous Trans Am Series starts at Road America, with a best finish of fourth in 2018. He has also made seven Xfinity starts at the track, earning a best result of fifth in 2022. Since he last took the green flag in the Trans Am Series, Jones has scored one win in the Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway, and he currently sits seventh in the point standings.

Bryson an XGT Winner

2024 SGT Champion Kaylee Bryson (No. 02 Logical Systems Inc. Chevrolet Corvette) made the switch to the XGT class in 2025, and after three races, she can now say that she’s an XGT winner after taking the checkered flag last weekend at Mid-Ohio. The 24-year-old PMH Powering Diversity Scholarship recipient now leads the championship standings over Paul Tracy, who won the first two events of the season.

Drissi Brings Experience to Road America

Tomy Drissi (No. 8 Trench Shoring Co./Motul Chevrolet Camaro) comes to this weekend’s race at Road America with experience on his side, with 16 Trans Am starts at the 4.048-mile road course dating back to his rookie season in 1999. His best finish at the track is fifth, which he has achieved several times in his career, including his last two starts at the circuit. In addition to Trans Am experience, Drissi has also made two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Road America in 2015 and 2016.

GT1 Competition Heats Up

This weekend will see the largest number of GT1 Challenge competitors on the entry list since the class began competition this season. Four drivers will take the green flag in the class: points leader Jon DeGaynor (No. 04 Speed Dream’n Racing Ford Mustang), second-place Rob Dickey (No. 64 Forty 48 Competition Chevrolet Camaro) and newcomers to the class Colin Comer (No. 6 WOT Shop/Colin’s Classic Auto Ford Mustang) and Ray Kobs (No. 00 AuditWell Chevrolet Corvette).

This weekend’s race is especially important to Dickey, whose Forty 48 Competition team is located 15 minutes north of the racetrack. The team’s name is derived from Road America’s length of 4.048 miles. Dickey made his GT1 debut in his 2004 Trotnow chassis at Road Atlanta earlier this season, completing every lap and taking his first-career Trans Am victory. In addition to the GT1 entry, Forty 48 is also fielding GT entrant Ryan Szyjakowski in the No. 49 Forty 48 Competition Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport. Forty 48 Competition is a full-service race shop supporting customer-owned cars since its founding in 2022. Along with WRL and SCCA club racing, Forty 48 supports customers in running with SVRA, VSCDA and other vintage racing sanctioning bodies.

Paul Menard (598) Adam Andretti (552) Tomy Drissi (525) Amy Ruman (521) Chris Dyson (473)

Kaylee Bryson (211) Paul Tracy (177) Danny Lowry (154) Mustafa Bakir (73) Austin Hill (55)

Joshua Carlson (310) Milton Grant (145) Patrick Utt (135) Ray Mason (70) Lee Saunders (65)

Chris Coffey (332) Mike Fitzpatrick (65)

Jon DeGaynor (100) Rob Dickey (50)

Billy Griffin (153)

Carey Grant (145) Tim Gray (65) David Melnick (55)

Colin Cohen (209) Todd Napieralski (83) Jack Rinke (77) Rich Rinke (72) Jeff Lindstrom (55)

McKee On Top x3

The CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series saw its fifth different winner in the opening six races of the 2025 season when Tristan McKee (No. 28 Spire/Gainbridge/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro) took the checkered flag at Mid-Ohio, making him the second-youngest winner in Trans Am history at 14 years, 10 months and 19 days old. The young driver’s victory extended his lead in the championship standings, as he now holds a 24-point advantage over the season’s only two-time winner, Thomas Annunziata. In addition to leading the championship standings, McKee also leads the Rookie of the Year race, as well as the standings for the Young Gun Award, which comes with a $20,000 prize for the top driver under the age of 25.

Annunziata Pulling Triple Duty

A two-time winner this season, Thomas Annunziata (No. 90 Gazoo Racing/Nitro Motorsports Toyota Camry) is hoping to add three more checkered flags to his collection this weekend. In addition to competing in Sunday’s CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series race, Annunziata announced that he is going to be running in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ inaugural race at Lime Rock Park with sponsorship support from TA team owner Claudio Burtin’s Top Liner. He will also be competing in the ARCA Menards Series race at Lime Rock that same day with Nitro Motorsports. Annunziata finished second in the TA2 event at Lime Rock Park in May, and he has laps under his belt at the short road course that most of his competitors won’t. With the NASCAR and ARCA events on Saturday, Annunziata will start from the back of the field on Sunday, without practicing or qualifying at Road America. The 20 year old has two previous starts at the track, finishing fifth in 2024 and sixth in 2023.

Kicera Back Behind the Wheel

Although he’s been in the paddock every weekend as a driver coach for Nitro Motorsports, Tyler Kicera hasn’t been entered in a TA2 race since Watkins Glen International last season. Kicera will finally get back behind the wheel this weekend, keeping the drivers he coaches honest by piloting the No. 10 Nitro Motorsports Toyota Camry. The Pennsylvania native has three previous starts at Road America, claiming a best finish of fourth in 2020.

SCCA Success

Two competitors in Sunday’s CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series race have recently hit the track at America’s National Park of Speed, competing in the SCCA Super Tour event at Road America earlier this month. Jared Odrick (No. 00 Black Underwear/CoolBoxx Chevrolet Camaro) finished fifth in the GT2 class, while Gian Buffomante (No. 95 Nitro Motorsports Toyota Camry) took the checkered flag in the Formula Enterprises 2 class. Both competitors also have special ties to Road America. Last year, Odrick broke through to score his first-career Pro/Am Challenge victory at the track. For Buffomante, Road America is somewhat of a home track, as he’s from the Chicago suburb of Naperville, just a few hours south, and the 17 year old’s father, TA2 Champion Tony Buffomante, scored a win at Road America in 2016.

Pro/Am Race Tightens

Last weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Jared Odrick (No. 00 Black Underwear/CoolBoxx Chevrolet Camaro) claimed his second victory of 2025 in the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series Pro/Am Challenge, putting him within just one marker of points leader and 2024 champion Barry Boes (No. 27 Accio Data/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro). Boes has had a strong season thus far, and has earned four podium finishes, but only has one victory in 2025, which he scored at Sonoma Raceway. The winningest Pro/Am Driver this season is Keith Prociuk, who holds three victories, but sits third in the point standings after missing Round 4 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. However, those wins will matter more and the points will matter less after every championship contender has competed in nine events, as their three worst finishes or missed races are removed from the points tally and only their top-nine finishes are counted.

Tristan McKee (557) Thomas Annunziata (533) Rafa Matos (505) Sam Corry (456) Adrian Wlostowski (436)

Barry Boes (574) Jared Odrick (573) Keith Prociuk (518) Tom Sheehan (471) Doug Winston (414)

Tristan McKee (557 Thomas Annunziata (533) Sam Corry (456) Julian DaCosta (419) Gian Buffomante (395)