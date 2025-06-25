Bobby Rahal named grand marshal of The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport

2025 race marks the 40th anniversary of Rahal’s first INDYCAR win at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

LEXINGTON, Ohio (June 25, 2025) – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and American Honda Motor Co., Inc. are honored to announce Bobby Rahal, the 1985 and 1986 INDYCAR race winner at the legendary Ohio track, as the honorary grand marshal of The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport on Sunday, July 6.

As grand marshal, Rahal will announce the most famous words in racing, “Drivers, start your engines!” as well as participate in pre-race ceremonies for the 90-lap NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Mid-Ohio. The race will broadcast globally with live coverage nationally starting at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Born in Medina, Ohio, and later a Dublin, Ohio, then New Albany, Ohio resident, Rahal’s connection to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course runs deep and is a long-standing one. In addition to his two INDYCAR wins at the track, the three-time INDYCAR SERIES champion finished on the podium a remarkable eight of his 16 career starts on his home circuit including in his last two races in 1997 and 1998.

Rahal has also won at Mid-Ohio as a team owner in 2015 with his son Graham Rahal taking the checkered flag at The Honda Indy 200 for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing shop was once located in nearby Hilliard, Ohio in the same building which formerly housed Truesports Racing. Rahal drove for Truesports when entering the Championship Auto Racing Teams (CART) series in 1982 and won the Indianapolis 500 with the Jim Trueman-owned team in 1986. The multiple motorsports hall of fame inductee is in a very select group of individuals who have won the Indianapolis 500 both as a driver and as an owner/entrant (2004 and 2020 as an owner).

“It’s a great honor to be the grand marshal for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. Mid-Ohio played an important role in my personal and professional life,” said Bobby Rahal. “I went to the first ever race there with my father in 1962 and made annual trips there after that, sometimes twice a year. I got my first win at Mid-Ohio in my SCCA class in 1974, won both IROC races I competed in there, won the Lumberman’s race and of course the two INDYCAR races in 1985 and 1986.

Rahal continued, “Being by (Jim) Trueman’s side when he bought the track in 1980 and winning the IMSA race with him in 1983 as well as winning the INDYCAR races there and seeing Graham win there in 2015 are some of my greatest memories at one of my favorite tracks. It was a privilege to drive on such a great circuit all those years.”

Additionally, Jun Jayaraman, senior vice president, Manufacturing Management Center of Honda Development & Manufacturing of America (HDMA), will be this year’s honorary starter, waving the green flag to start the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race. Paul Dentinger, senior vice president, Purchasing & Supply Chain Center of HDMA, will be the trophy presenter to the podium finishers for post-race ceremonies.

“We are honored to celebrate Bobby Rahal’s many racing accomplishments and his tremendous legacy at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course by naming him this year’s grand marshal. He’s a true motorsports icon from the Buckeye State,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “Thank you to Paul Dentinger and Jun Jayaraman for also joining us to serve in these honorary positions. Mr. Jayaraman, Mr. Dentinger and the thousands of associates from the nearby manufacturing and R&D facilities joining us next weekend will make this another memorable Honda gathering.”

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport on July 4-6 marks the 42nd running of Ohio’s biggest racing event. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES headlines the weekend of nine races across five different racing series. The full development ladder of the sport’s rising stars will be on display with INDY NXT by Firestone, USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire, USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire and USF Juniors Presented by Continental Tire all competing on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course.

The event will also feature its annual off-track Fourth of July celebrations. On Saturday, July 5, campers are encouraged to decorate their sites in red, white and blue as part of the Camping with Honda tradition. Honda-powered NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers will begin to tour the campsites in the late afternoon after the INDYCAR qualifying session, followed by a fireworks display just after dusk. More information about the array of fan activities planned from Thursday, July 3 to Sunday, July 6 can be found at midohio.com/info/event-schedules/the-honda-indy-200-at-mid-ohio-indycar-schedule.

All event information including ticket options and pricing is posted online at midohio.com. Children 12 and under receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Follow the event on social media with #Honda200.

