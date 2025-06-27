Joey Logano claims first Cup pole of 2025 in tie-breaker at EchoPark Speedway

Joey Logano claimed his first Busch Light Pole Award of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season for the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway on Friday, June 27.

The reigning three-time Cup Series champion from Middletown, Connecticut, posted a pole-winning lap at 178.960 mph in 30.979 seconds in his No. 22 AutoTrader/Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry. Ironically, Josh Berry, a Penske-aligned competitor who drives the No. 21 DEX Imaging/Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry, posted a qualifying lap that matched Logano’s.

Ultimately, Logano was awarded the top-starting spot on a tie-breaker as he is higher in the standings, in 10th place, while Berry is ranked in 16th place.

With the pole award, Logano notched his 32nd career pole position in NASCAR’s premier series. It marks his third overall at EchoPark Speedway and his first pole at the track since March 2023. Logano is also a two-time Cup race winner at Atlanta. His latest victory at the track occurred in September 2024 during the Playoffs. This weekend, he will attempt his bid for a third victory at a track where his racing career first began.

In Season Challenge Begins at EchoPark

Saturday’s main event at EchoPark Speedway is the first of five newly formed In-Season Challenge events. Logano will square off against Alex Bowman in the first round with a goal to finish ahead of Bowman and transfer to the second round, which will occur next weekend at the Chicago Street Course.

“[I’m] Proud of everyone at the shop,” Logano said. “Proud of Roush Yates Engines. This is always a test of how close you can build all the cars, but how much speed you can put in them. He continued, “(Our cars) are fast for qualifying. We’ll see what we got in the race, but neat to have AutoTrader upfront again.”

Berry, who fell short of claiming his first Cup career pole on a tie-breaker to Logano, will start in the runner-up spot for a second time in 2025. Berry, who will share the front row with Logano, also qualified in second place at Homestead-Miami Speedway in March.

Ford Leads the Way

Logano and Berry will lead an eight-car brigade of Ford competitors. Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Ryan Preece, Brad Keselowski, Cole Custer and Zane Smith will start from third to eighth, respectively, in the starting lineup. Alex Bowman was the highest-qualifying Chevrolet competitor and will start in ninth place. Chase Briscoe, the highest-qualifying Toyota competitor, will start in 10th place. Briscoe is coming off his first Cup victory of the 2025 season at Pocono Raceway.

Qualifying position, best speed, best time:

Joey Logano, 178.960 mph, 30.979 seconds Josh Berry, 178.960 mph, 30.979 seconds Ryan Blaney, 178.937 mph, 30.983 seconds Austin Cindric, 178.626 mph, 31.037 seconds Ryan Preece, 178.092 mph, 31.130 seconds Brad Keselowski, 177.960 mph, 31.153 seconds Cole Custer, 177.949 mph, 31.155 seconds Zane Smith, 177.920 mph, 31.160 seconds Alex Bowman, 177.675 mph, 31.203 seconds Chase Briscoe, 177.635 mph, 31.210 seconds Kyle Larson, 177.482 mph, 31.237 seconds Austin Dillon, 177.453 mph, 31.242 seconds Chris Buescher, 177.425 mph, 31.247 seconds Ty Dillon, 177.323 mph, 31.265 seconds Chase Elliott, 177.215 mph, 31.284 seconds Ty Gibbs, 177.136 mph, 31.298 seconds Todd Gilliland, 177.113 mph, 31.302 seconds William Byron, 177.068 mph, 31.310 seconds John Hunter Nemechek, 177.040 mph, 31.315 seconds Riley Herbst, 177.040 mph, 31.315 seconds AJ Allmendinger, 176.961 mph, 31.329 seconds Justin Haley, 176.961 mph, 31.329 seconds Tyler Reddick, 176.949 mph, 31.331 seconds Bubba Wallace, 176.825 mph, 31.353 seconds Corey LaJoie, 176.808 mph, 31.356 seconds Erik Jones, 176.797 mph, 31.358 seconds Noah Gragson, 176.696 mph, 31.376 seconds Christopher Bell, 176.532 mph, 31.405 seconds Kyle Busch, 176.521 mph, 31.407 seconds Carson Hocevar, 176.510 mph, 31.409 seconds Daniel Suarez, 176.302 mph, 31.446 seconds Michael McDowell, 176.213 mph, 31.462 seconds Denny Hamlin, 176.207 mph, 31.463 seconds Ross Chastain, 176.089 mph, 31.484 seconds Shane van Gisbergen, 176.084 mph, 31.485 seconds Connor Zilisch, 176 mph, 31.500 seconds Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 175.794 mph, 31.537 seconds BJ McLeod, 175.721 mph, 31.550 seconds Cody Ware, 175.643 mph, 31.564 seconds David Starr, 162.519 mph, 34.113 seconds.

The 2025 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway is scheduled to occur on Saturday, June 28, with a start time of 7 p.m. ET on TNT.