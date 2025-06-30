CHEVROLET IN NHRA AT NORWALK: SUMMIT NHRA NATIONALS EVENT RECAP & QUOTES

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2025 SUMMIT RACING PARTS NHRA NATIONALS

SUMMIT RACING MOTORSPORTS PARK

NORWALK, OHIO

TEAM CHEVY RACE RECAP | NOTES & QUOTES

JUNE 29, 2025

AUSTIN PROCK SCORES FOURTH WIN OF 2025, CONTINUES TO LEAD FUNNY CAR POINT STANDINGS

Prock Win in Ohio is second back-to-back win of season; Beats Matt Hagan n Final

Notes:

Austin Prock qualified No. 2 in his Cornwell Tools John Force Racing (JFR) Chevrolet, going 3.900 at 331.28.

Prock defeated Dale Creasy, Jr. (Rd1 – 3.980 @ 324.75 to 4.675 @ 183.05), Bob Tasca III (Rd 2 – 4.025 @ 315.78 to 8.385 @ 89.94) and Ron Capps (Rd 3 – 4.091 @307.30 to 4.089 @ 309.34) to meet up with Matt Hagan in the finals

Prock scored his fourth victory of the season in running a 4.064 at 318.54 versus Hagan’s 4.099 at 309.42

It is his second back-to-back of the season and his 12th career win

Prock has won 40% of his 30 total Funny Car events

Prock continues to lead the points, 60 over teammate Jack Beckman

Brittany Force qualified No. 4 in her Chevrolet Accessories Top Fuel Dragster

She beat Lex Joon in Round One running a 4.291 at 292.77 against a 4.552 at 203.23 in a pedal fest

Force fell in Round Two to Shawn Langdon who ran a 3.906 at 312.35 to her 3.923 at 302.41

Force remains sixth in points

Jack Beckman behind the wheel of the Peak Performance JFR Chevrolet Funny Car qualified No. 4, and won Round one against Chad Green running a 4.053 at 323.04 versus 4.094 at 317.05

Beckman’s day ended in Round Two against Matt Hagan whose holeshot produced a 4.088 at 308.28 to Beckman’s 4.087 at 316.90

Pro Stock final between two KB Titan Camaros saw Cory Reed win his first national event defeating Dallas Glenn who spun the tires

Greg Anderson and Glenn remain 1-2 in Pro Stock points

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET SS FUNNY CAR FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

ON BEATING MATT HAGAN:

“It feels amazing. To win back to back in this category is so tough. And, I’m just so proud of my family, this whole Cornwall tool team.

All the dealers out there busting their tails to let us come out here and play. I mean, this is amazing. So, yeah. The the old Prock Rocket, it got me out of a hole again there, man. It left, and it was sideways like a sprint car. It had the back-end out. And, I had a wrangler in there. Glad to see that wind light down there. Another amazing run by this team. John Force, another 1 for you, baby.

“You know, we win on them (Matt Hagan, Tony Stewart Racing) all the time. But I love racing those guys. Matt’s always very cordial at the top end, and I show a lot of respect to him, and he shows respect to me as well. So, we we enjoy racing those guys.”

ON BEING IN SAME WINNING POSITION AS LAST SEASON:

“This just says a lot about my family, this whole Cornwall Tools team. My dad and brother, Nate Hildall, they’re bad to the bone.

Plain and simple. They do an excellent job, and, they really study their craft, and they give me a good race car to get behind. And, it really shortened up my learning curve last year because we went so many rounds. I got so many attempts up at the starting line, so many attempts going down the racetrack. And, you know, it really, really benefited me as a driver. I’m proud to drive this Cornwall Tools Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet. Everything’s been just going so great the last year and a half. And, you never want something like that to end. So, glad we’re we got the train rolling again. We’re we’re 1 race ahead of where we were, here last year.

Last year, we lost in the semis, and, we only had 3 wins. So, a little bit ahead of ahead of pace. Hopefully, we can keep it up.

ON IMPORTANCE OF NORWALK TRACK

“The Bader family’s had a long relationship with, John Force and the Force family, and I’ve been licensed here, so it’s got a special place in my heart as well. I’ve never won here before. To get it done, with John here again is amazing. Obviously, we wanted to do it last year and, come up a little short to Tasca in the semifinals. But, we got it done this year with him in the house. And, yeah, it’s I mean, what an amazing day.”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK PERFORMANCE CHEVY SS FUNNY CAR:

“Frustrating day for the PEAK Chevy. Losing 2nd round, there’s only one thing worse than that and that’s losing first

round and technically there’s one thing worse than that and that’s not qualifying. I just think that we’ve been performing at such a level we

expect to win races and anything short of that is a disappointment. Coming off a runner up that last race in Richmond I really thought we

would punch into the winner circle this weekend. We came up just a thousandth short in the second round to Matt Hagan. We made a decent

lap we just didn’t run strong enough and as a driver I need to step it up a little bit and get more of an advantage on the starting line. We’ll take

a deep breath, look at the data, I can work on the things I need to work on as a driver and comeback out swinging at the next race and that’s

what we’re going to do. We’ve already got a car that’s been in the winner circle twice and won two of the Mission Foods 2Fast/2Tasty

Challenges this year. We don’t need to regroup; we just need to unload at the next race.”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF CHEVROLET ACCESSORIES CHEVROLET DRAGSTER:

“Proud of my Chevrolet Accessories team this weekend in Norwalk. We didn’t get the win, but we continue to show progress on these hot racetracks. First round our car drove into smoke and after a steady pedal, I got the car to hook up and drove to the

finish line against Lex Joon. Unfortunately in round 2 we got outran by Shawn Langdon in a good side by side drag race. This team will pack up, regroup and get ready to get back after it in Seattle in a few weeks.”

UP NEXT:

The 11th round of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series takes place July 18th to July 20th, 2025 at Pacific Raceway in Kent, Washinton. The Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals can be seen on Sunday, July 20th starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Coverage airs throughout the weekend with FS2, NHRA on FOX and NHRA.tv (subscription), streaming available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

