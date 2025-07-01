NHRA ADDS NEW PARTNERS TO RACER ADVANTAGE PROGRAM FOR RACERS AND MEMBERS

INDIANAPOLIS (July 1, 2025) – The NHRA is excited to announce a number of new partner additions to its NHRA Racer Advantage program, which is part of every NHRA membership and offers a large number of benefits and special offers designed specifically for NHRA racers and members.

By earning an NHRA Competition License and becoming an NHRA member, racers can unlock exclusive benefits with the NHRA Racer Advantage program, which includes the following:

The addition of major new partners, including WELD Customer Racing Wheels, ABRO and Mechanix Wear, as well as Stormin Normin’s Nitro Pickles, GEN-Y Hitches, Crocodile Cloth and Harvest Hosts. NHRA members and racers can get exclusive discounts from these companies to NHRA Members and Racers, only available through the Racer Advantage page on their membership home at NHRA.com.

Exclusive discounts with NHRA partners like Summit Racing Equipment, Goodyear Tires, which offers a 20 percent discount for NHRA members, a 15 percent off first-time purchases at Cordova Coolers, Right Trailers, Speedmaster, Racing Electronics and others.

A 25 percent discount on NHRA.tv, which streams live championship drag racing action at NHRA national events and divisional events across the country.

Excess medical insurance coverage for all NHRA participants and members up to $600,000 at all NHRA Member Tracks.

NHRA is also working closely with additional partners to offer new offers and discounts, all aimed at helping racers and members on and off the track.

“It’s great to see our Racer Advantage program continue to grow,” NHRA Sportsman Manager Jason Galvin said. “The NHRA recognizes the importance of building and maintaining partnerships that are beneficial for our core customer, the sportsman racer and NHRA members.

“These new partners offer a range of benefits, from quality components for the cars, to gear and supplies to work on the cars, trucks, motorcycles and trailers. We even have partnerships to help escape and take a break with your family. The future of this program is very exciting.”

A full list of perks and benefits is available to NHRA racers and members through the online NHRA Membership Portal. For more info on the NHRA Racer Advantage program, visit www.nhra.com/nhra-racer-advantage. For more on the NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

