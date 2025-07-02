MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS KICKS OFF SECOND HALF OF 2025 NHRA SEASON WITH UNIQUE WEEKEND

SEATTLE (July 2, 2025) – The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ annual trip to Pacific Raceways for the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals on July 18-20 promises to be one of the most thrilling in the event’s storied 36-year history.

From nitro at night on Friday to three rounds of 12,000-horsepower, 340-mph action on Saturday to eliminations on Sunday, Pacific Raceways will host one of the most unique and memorable weekends on the NHRA tour.

Nestled in the Pacific Northwest, the race at Pacific Raceways kicks off the second half of the year. After an incredible night racing debut last year, the track will once again feature a Friday Primetime qualifier. Deecell Power Systems will sponsor the “After Dark Low Qualifier,” awarding a bonus to the low qualifier of the must-see night session in the four NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series categories.

That leads into a can’t-miss Saturday that features three nitro qualifying sessions – along with the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – as the 11th race of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season will be action-packed from start to finish.

The weekend kicks off with $15,000 Mission Foods Machine Tournament at Muckleshoot Casino Resort, where fans can register for free. It’s followed by a fan fest at Auburn Outlets Collection on Thursday, July 17 at 5 p.m. PT. On Saturday following qualifying, race fans can visit Muckleshoot Casino Resort for the official NHRA after-party with live music from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. PT.

The Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals will again be broadcast on FOX with elimination coverage on Sunday at 4:30 ET p.m. Last year, Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) and Chase Van Sant (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all picked up victories, while Justin Ashley, Prock, Aaron Stanfield and Gaige Herrera won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge bonus race.

Four-time Top Fuel champion Torrence earned his second consecutive race win at Pacific Raceways last season when he took down Shawn Langdon. Torrence picked up an event win this season in Bristol, while Langdon has two wins to his credit. Leading the Top Fuel points is motorsports legend and 2024 Rookie of the Year Tony Stewart. Others to watch include Ashley, who has won back-to-back races, Brittany Force and reigning world champion Antron Brown.

Defending Funny Car world champion Prock continues to impress race fans in 2025 as he once again leads the points after collecting four event wins. He won his second Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals last season over Paul Lee, after winning in Top Fuel in 2019. Prock’s John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman is second in points, with the help of his two wins this season. Funny Car veteran Ron Capps is fourth, earning a win in Bristol. Seattle is special to Capps as it marked his first NHRA professional win in 1995 when he won in Top Fuel.

The Pro Stock ranks has been dominated this season by the KB Titan Racing powerhouse, led by reigning champion Greg Anderson. He has four wins, while his teammate Dallas Glenn has three. Cory Reed earned his career first win in Norwalk. Others to watch include multi-time champs Erica Enders and Jeg Coughlin.

Pro Stock Motorcycle is again led by reigning champion Herrera, who has three wins in 2025. Six-time champ Matt Smith is second, while Herrera’s teammate Richard Gadson is third. Others to watch will be John Hall, who won for the first time in 12 years when he won in Norwalk, as well as Angie Smith, Jianna Evaristo and Van Sant.

Also on the track will be the standouts in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. All weekend, fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and more. Seattle race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds of qualifying on Friday, July 18 for the Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle classes at 6:40 and 8:15 p.m. PT, with Top Fuel and Funny Car taking to the track at 9:15 p.m. PT. On Saturday, July 19, nitro teams will qualify three times at 12:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle will qualify at 3:45 p.m. and 6:05. Race day will kick off with nitro eliminations on Sunday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m.

Television coverage includes qualifying action at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations on FOX at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Tickets for the 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals are currently on sale at www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com. For more information on Muckleshoot Casino Resort, visit https://muckleshootcasino.com.

About Muckleshoot Casino Resort

The Muckleshoot Casino Resort, celebrated as the “Biggest and Best in the Northwest,” has just become even more impressive with the unveiling of their new hotel tower. This exciting expansion features 401 elegant guestrooms, a more expansive casino floor, a serene indoor pool, a luxurious spa, and the exquisite rooftop steakhouse, Smoke & Cedar. From here, guests can indulge in breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier, the Olympic Mountain range, and the Seattle skyline. As one of Washington’s premier casino gaming destinations, Muckleshoot Casino offers the largest selection of games in the state, with over 3,500 machines, an array of table games, and one of the most extensive smoke-free gaming areas in the region. Muckleshoot Casino also tantalizes the taste buds with a variety of dining options that take guests on a culinary adventure around the world and provides world-class entertainment at the Muckleshoot Events Center and Galaxy! Guests can enjoy additional perks like complimentary valet service, Wi-Fi, covered parking, and electric vehicle charging stations, making every visit even more convenient and enjoyable. https://muckleshootcasino.com

About Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is composed of descendants of the Native people who inhabited the Duwamish and Upper Puyallup watersheds of central Puget Sound for thousands of years before non-Indian settlement. The word, Muckleshoot, is derived from the Native name for the prairie on which the tribe’s reservation was established in 1857. Today, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is a major contributor to the local economy and community providing resources to other governments, schools, nonprofits, and churches throughout Washington. The benefits of the Muckleshoot Tribe’s economic revival go well beyond financial contributions. From landmark agreements protecting fish and wildlife habitats and innovative educational programming to hundreds of partnerships with organizations serving those in need throughout the state, the Muckleshoot Tribe is committed to improving the quality of life of its citizens, neighbors and work force while preserving its culture and laying the groundwork for a bright future. https://www.muckleshoot.nsn.us

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.