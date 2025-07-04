Gainbridge, Project Zin Partner to Support Bay Area Down Syndrome Initiatives

Collaborative Effort to be Showcased Aboard Michael McDowell’s No. 71 Chevy at Sonoma Raceway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 4, 2025) – As part of its continuing efforts to support impactful cultural and community initiatives across the nation, Gainbridge will partner with Project Zin to serve as co-primary sponsors aboard Michael McDowell’s No. 71 Chevrolet ZL1 for the NASCAR Cup Series annual visit to Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Project Zin, now in its 15th year, takes place August 15-16 in Sonoma (Calif.) County at Bricoleur Vineyards and offers a series of dining events hosted by Chef Charlie Palmer, Clay Mauritson and some of the industry’s most elite winemakers.

The two-day celebration will feature dishes and wine pairings from some of the most illustrious chefs and eclectic vintners in the Bay Area with all proceeds benefiting the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area and its mission to empower, inspire, and support individuals and families in the Down Syndrome community.

“When our son Brady was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, our world shifted overnight,” said Clay and Carrie Mauritson. “What felt like one of the hardest moments in our lives became one of the greatest blessings. Project Zin is our way of giving back—creating something joyful, purposeful, and rooted in community. It’s a celebration of inclusion and possibility, and we’re so proud to support the incredible work of the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area through this event.”

McDowell, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and 2021 Daytona 500 Champion, is a 17-year veteran with over 500 starts on NASCAR’s senior circuit. In addition to his Daytona 500 accolades, the Glendale, Ariz., native won the 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on the Grand Prix Circuit at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The father-of-five and highly accomplished road racer hasn’t finished outside the top-seven in his last three starts at Sonoma Raceway, including a runner-up finish in last year’s visit to the picturesque 12-turn, 1.99-mile road course.

This season, McDowell has recorded one top-five, two top-10 and seven top-15 finishes, including a fifth-place showing at NASCAR’s most recent road race in the Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. He is currently 22nd in the Cup Series championship point standings, just 28 markers below the playoff cutline with eight races remaining in the regular season.

“This is a great way to represent an important cause,” said McDowell. “Family is such a substantial part of life — mine especially, right? I’ve got five kids. The impact they’ve had on my life is something I’ll never take for granted, and I always want them to strive for success, no matter what that may be. Teaming up with Gainbridge and Project Zin gives the NASCAR community a chance to reinvest in the programs offered by the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area and make a real difference in the lives of children and families who need support. It’s going to be a special weekend all the way around, and I hope we can put on a good show for them.”

Individual tickets and weekend packages are available by visiting the Project Zin website.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 from Sonoma Raceway will be televised live on TNT and streamed live on MAX Sunday, July 13 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 20th of 36 points-paying races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will also be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Gainbridge…

Founded in 2018, Gainbridge® is an insurtech subsidiary of Group 1001 that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone, no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Its platform provides access to financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge® is headquartered in Zionsville, Indiana. For more information, visit www.gainbridge.io or follow and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

About Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area…

DSCBA’s mission is to empower, inspire and support people with Down Syndrome, their families, and the community that serves them while fostering awareness and acceptance in all areas of life.

DSCBA develops services that are in line with members’ needs and strives to continuously break down barriers to success by providing resources, technology, and education through their direct services. Their Down Syndrome Education Alliance, Expression Connection and Communication Readiness Programs, as well as Peer Development Classes, Medical Outreach Alliance, public policy outreach, education advocacy, new parent outreach, support groups, and more, reflect the diverse needs of their members.

Their programs and services include information and programs for new and expecting parents, the THRIVE Program, Connection Groups, Music Therapy, Speech Services as well as Communication Readiness Programs.

About Mauritson Wines…

The Mauritson family has been growing grapes in the Dry Creek Valley since 1868, and their exceptional winemaking tradition is currently led by Clay Mauritson, who founded Mauritson Wines in 1998. By Harnessing the power of six generations of winegrowing wisdom, longstanding grower relationships, and an intimate understanding of the land, Mauritson Wines has established itself as one of Sonoma County’s benchmark producers of small-lot, appellation-specific wines. Learn more at www.mauritsonwines.com

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.